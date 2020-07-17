The technical and fundamental landscape of the market suggests the S&P 500 is going to continue to rise and the VIX will continue to fall.

Quantitative analysis of historical movements in the VIX suggests that there’s a 70-80% chance that it’ll decline over the next month.

As you can see in the following chart, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) has continued lower over the past month, erasing much of the gains seen in June.

It is my view that this momentum will carry forward. I base this on quantitative analysis of historical VIX movements, as well as the underlying methodology of VXX. Let’s dive in.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let’s analyze the market movements seen over the past week in the VIX. Specifically, on Monday we saw the VIX rally by over 4 points, which, in percentage terms, was a movement of over 15%.

Many traders may be looking at this surge in volatility as an excellent opportunity to buy into a new trend in the VIX. However, I believe that the underlying statistics suggest that this would, in fact, be the incorrect thing to do. As seen in the following chart, most of the time the VIX is lower following rallies of this extent.

This chart shows the percentage of the time that the VIX is higher a certain number of days into the future following rallies in the VIX of 4 points or more in a single day. Historically speaking, the VIX is lower over the next month about 80% of the time. Put simply, the odds overwhelmingly suggest that we’re going to see further downside from here based on recent movements in the VIX.

Secondly, the VIX itself is strongly indicative of lower levels in the near future.

At present, it is slightly over 28. Historically speaking, when the VIX has been between 28 and 30, it has declined 71% of the time over the next month.

Not only is the VIX lower in terms of frequency, but also on average, it sees movements to the downside.

This data is calculated using the 27 years of market information and shows that, on average, the VIX drops by about 11% over the next month following readings around the same level of where we are today.

Put simply, I believe the numbers strongly suggest that the VIX is headed lower. However, when we trade the VIX, we must remember that we are ultimately trading something which is highly inversely correlated to the S&P 500.

This chart shows that in the short term, there is a fairly strong inverse correlation between movements in the VIX and the market, however, this relationship tapers off through time. In other words, if you have a short-term view on the market, you implicitly have a short-term view on the VIX.

At present, I am bullish the S&P 500 from a technical perspective.

As I read it, the technical chart is currently quite bullish, with not only the price trend to the upside, but also momentum as measured by the MACD indicator is positive. From a classical technical perspective, we are in a pullback - that is, price hit an extreme, fell back toward an average level, and is now attempting to push into new highs. I believe that based on simple trend analysis, coupled with momentum analysis, the odds favor further upside in the S&P 500 in the short term, which means that VIX will likely head lower.

We are in turbulent times with the evolving and spreading virus, so this view may be revised in very short order. However, until we see broad-based quarantines which result in additional significant slowdowns in the economy, I believe the economic situation is still one of recovery with a supportive Federal Reserve.

From a statistical, technical, and economic perspective, I believe the odds favor further downside in the VIX. All this said, I believe the underlying methodology of VXX is decisively in the long-run bears’ favor, and it is for this reason that I am short and looking to add to my short positions.

About VXX

Prior to digging into the minutia of VXX, let’s take a simple look at its methodology. Since VXX is an ETN, investors are essentially earning this return net a few expenses. I encourage you to look at this chart and simply ask: if anyone ever presented you this chart, would you ever buy this instrument?

Over the past 10 years, VXX’s methodology has declined at an annualized rate of almost 49% per year. This is simply astounding and a highly overlooked fact by many traders in this ETN. I have discussed extensively with traders and investors in these notes, and I am left with the conclusion that many investors are holding VXX without an awareness of this long-run return. It is for this reason that I try and remind investors of this return when I write about VXX.

So, what is happening here? How is it that VXX can drop at such a frightening pace with such consistently? The answer here is a bit nuanced.

The reason why the fund falls through time is due to something called roll yield. In the past, I’ve written 3,000-word essays about this topic, so I’ll make it brief here. Here is basically the entire reason why VXX collapses over lengthy time periods in a single chart.

In the above chart, I have taken the average level of the VIX and a few various VIX futures contracts segregated by how many days until expiry any given data point occurred - using the past 10 years of data. This chart essentially shows the life cycle and evolution of VIX futures through a normal month.

What the above chart shows is that on average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX, and this difference increases in relation to how far out the futures contract is from expiry. The chart also shows that during a typical month, the difference between the front futures contract and the prompt level of the VIX narrows.

Seen another way, here is the average difference between the above futures contracts and the front level of the VIX.

This shows that, on average, the front contract drops by about 5% in a typical month in relation to the spot price. This means that if the VIX doesn’t move anywhere in a normal month, the front futures contract will drop by about 5%.

The problem here is this: VXX is tracking the front- and second-month futures contract. It starts a month 100% in the front month and ends the month 100% in the second month. As you can see, the front contract drops by about 5% in a normal month and the second contract drops by about 3% in a given month.

And here’s why VXX falls in almost all years: the VIX really doesn’t go anywhere through time. It spends almost all of its time under 20-25, and movements outside of this range are fairly rapidly reversed.

So, when you have the outright level of the VIX not moving and you have VIX futures which are converging towards the spot price in a normal month, you have a recipe for consistent losses. And this is precisely why I am permanently bearish VXX over long periods of time.

I suggest that investors look for shorting opportunities in VXX. I suggest put spreads to reduce implied volatility. I am currently long puts and am looking to add more VXX put spreads with a duration of 1 year or longer and somewhat out of the money. I believe that the immediate statistical odds are strongly against the VIX bulls, and I also believe that VXX’s methodology of tracking futures priced above the spot VIX make for a winning short trade at this point.

Conclusion

Quantitative analysis of historical movements in the VIX suggests that there’s a 70-80% chance that it’ll decline over the next month. The technical and fundamental landscape of the market suggests the S&P 500 is going to continue to rise and the VIX will continue to fall. Roll yield remains an inescapable factor around which long-term short trades can be initiated.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.