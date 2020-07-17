Resilience under pressure

The U.S. stock market continues to perform, with the S&P 500 close to positive for the year and still within striking distance of new all-time highs. This has come despite the onset of the worst economic contraction in at least a century. U.S. stocks are trading at a historically high premium as a result. And in the coming weeks, stocks are about to get a lot more expensive. This, coupled with the realities associated with the economic outlook, have important implications for the U.S. stock market outlook.

Already expensive

How expensive are U.S. stocks today? The current forward price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 based on 2020 earnings is 35.6 times earnings.

Sounds expensive already, but let’s put this valuation in further context.

The historical average forward price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 dating back a century and a half is 15.6 times. Thus, today’s valuation is more than +125% greater than the historical average.

The forward P/E ratio on the S&P 500 has been higher than 35.6 only two other times in history. Both are recent episodes. The first was from 2001 Q1 to 2002 Q2 during the bursting of the technology bubble. The second was from 2008 Q2 to 2009 Q1 during the Great Financial Crisis.

During both of these past episodes, the P/E ratio moved in excess of 35 times forward earnings, because while the S&P 500 price was falling (the “P” in the P/E ratio), the earnings were falling much faster (the “E” in the P/E ratio). In contrast, the P/E ratio has moved in excess of 35 times forward earnings today because the S&P 500 price is rising despite the fact that earnings are falling considerably.

How much have earnings fallen?

The earnings outlook was positive not that long ago. On February 21, 2020, the point when we first learned that COVID-19 had officially spread beyond China into countries such as South Korea, Iran, and Italy, corporate GAAP earnings on the S&P 500 were forecasted to come in between $35 and $43 per share.

Nearly five months later and fully in the depths of the COVID-19 on July 8, 2020, we see the following GAAP earnings forecast revisions.

It is worth noting that 2020 Q1 is now in the books, and the final number came in -67% below the February 21 forecast at $11.88 per share on the S&P 500. In other words, we saw two-thirds come off of the Q1 number just as economies were starting to shut down in the final couple of weeks of the quarter in mid-to-late March.

The 2020 Q2 earnings season is just now getting underway

While the previous second-quarter forecast has already been revised lower by just over half from $38.92 to $19.15, it is likely to come down considerably more still in the coming weeks. Why? If shutting down parts of the U.S. economy for a couple of weeks at the end of March took two-thirds off of the Q1 number, it is highly likely that having most of the U.S. economy under “stay-at-home” orders for at least two months of the quarter, if not longer, will wipe out most, if not all, of earnings in Q2. As a result, do not be surprised if we see a negative 2020 Q2 GAAP earnings print before is all said and done.

What about 2020 Q3 and Q4?

These GAAP earnings forecast readings likely remain far too optimistic. Why? While these readings have been revised lower for Q3 and Q4 by -35% and -25%, respectively, they continue to project essentially a “V-shaped” recovery with earnings returning to pre-COVID-19 levels at a fairly rapid pace. But given the renewed upward trajectory of the virus this summer, a far more challenging economic and corporate earnings environment is likely to persist through much of the rest of 2020 if not longer.

By many estimates, the summer was supposed to provide a welcome lull in new daily virus cases ahead of a second-wave resurgence in the fall and winter. Thus, the fact that the first wave effectively never ended and the virus is surging this summer is most disconcerting not only for the economic and market outlook, but also the health outlook for the U.S. as the weather grows colder in the coming months.

Tipping the shark

As a result, my previous modestly upward sloping “shark tooth” economic recovery projection from a few weeks ago may turn out to be a more flat to downward-sloping “shark tooth” grind as the U.S. economy sputters with COVID-19 hot spots shifting and expanding across the country in 2020 Q3 and Q4. This implies corporate earnings that may end up being a small fraction of current estimates by the time the final numbers are reported through the end of 2020 and into 2021.

Be prepared

If U.S. stocks are truly a forward-looking mechanism, investors should be preparing their portfolios now for much more economic and corporate earnings weakness than is currently being projected. For example, it is more than conceivable that we could see a S&P 500 P/E ratio pushing north of 100 times earnings based on its current price at $3215 as of July 16. And unlike the only other time we saw such unusual multiples on the S&P 500 during the depths of the GFC in 2008, we are unlikely to see a relatively quick rebound in corporate earnings this time around.

Many have talked about the 90% economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Given the ongoing struggles in dealing with the virus in the U.S., we may see something more akin to an 85% or 80% economy or less going forward. This, coupled with the potential for profit margin-squeezing forces to persist, such as input shortages, periodic production disruptions, and shifts toward deglobalization, among other factors, has the potential to keep a lid on corporate earnings for the next many quarters, if not the next few years or more.

And even if U.S. stocks are no longer the forward-looking mechanism that they used to be, stocks with an earnings yield persistently ranging from less than 1-3% will mean the likely end of the TINA trade (“there is no alternative”), as a number of more attractive alternatives to stocks will be available at these valuations that don’t come with the equity risk and default risk that come with owning stocks.

These scenarios suggest the increasing probability of U.S. stocks turning lower in the coming months, potentially in a meaningful and sustainable way. And this may be true regardless of how much more monetary liquidity the U.S. Federal Reserve pours on this market. For all of the asset purchases in the world may pump asset prices, but they are not going to generate revenues and they are not going to generate earnings. And at some point, the recipients of the Fed’s ongoing largesse are likely to divert this liquidity elsewhere to assets providing a more attractive expected risk-adjusted return.

