Given that they now offer a high distribution yield that could easily see growth towards the previous level, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Their leverage is only just high and thus only requires minimal deleveraging, whilst their liquidity is adequate and thus they should have no issues remaining a going concern.

It even seems possible that they could cover their previous distribution payments if they keep their capital expenditure reduced.

Introduction

When turmoil struck the global economy earlier in 2020, many partnerships followed the same move as Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) and reduced their distributions. Whilst some may have only trimmed them ever so slightly, sadly for their unitholders this was not the case as they saw a 73% reduction. Thankfully, this is still sufficient to provide a current distribution yield of 9.50% and also raises questions regarding whether further reductions are likely and if they have the ability to reinstate their previous distributions at some point in the future.

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however; in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When reviewing their historical cash flow performance it can quickly be observed that their distribution coverage has always been very weak, given their consistent deeply negative free cash flow that stems from them aggressively pursuing growth. Whether this strategy suits investors obviously depends on their individual preferences. However, it does not change the fact that they have been funding all of their distribution payments from debt, which helps explain their haste to reduce them so significantly at the first sign of turbulence.

The future is always more important than the past and appears likely to improve, provided that their large capital expenditures remain in the past. Their guidance for 2020 capital expenditure totals $320m at the midpoint, which comprises $70m of net organic capital expenditure plus a further $250m of equity investments, as per slide eight from their June 2020 JPMorgan Conference Presentation. Since a staggering $279m of this was already attributable to the first quarter of 2020, the remainder of the year should only see a further $41m. Meanwhile, their new quarterly distribution of $0.1875 per unit should only cost them $51m for the final three quarters of 2020 and $68m per annum, based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 90,372,114. This means that to remain cash flow neutral throughout the final three quarters of 2020, they only require operating cash flow of $92m.

It should be easy for them to achieve this feat since during 2019, their operating cash flow during the final three quarters amounted to $290m or $241m after the miscellaneous cash expenses that outranked distribution payments. Considering their guidance for 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $390m at the midpoint is broadly in line with their results from 2019, it stands to reason that their operating cash flow should also be broadly the same year on year. This means that their distribution coverage going forward should swing from very weak to very strong at approximately 400%, provided their high capital expenditure remains in the past.

Their ability to reinstate their previous distribution of $0.6878 per unit seems solid, provided that they retain their new lower capital expenditure going forward into the following years. They would cost them $249m per annum if reinstated, which given their operating cash flow of around $400m could possibly be covered by free cash flow in the future. Management has shown a willingness to restore higher distributions in the future based on their stated target distribution coverage ratio of >1.5 down from their current ~4.0, as per slide fourteen of their previously linked June 2020 JPMorgan Conference Presentation.

Image Source: Author.

Following years of aggressively pursuing growth and debt-funded distributions, it comes as no surprise to see their capital structure has seen their net debt increase rapidly from almost nothing to $1.633b. Whether this is problematic will depend on whether it has pushed their leverage to unsustainable levels.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing these financial metrics it appears that their leverage is sitting broadly between moderate and high, with a rather mixed bag of results. On one hand, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.84 indicates high leverage, whilst their interest coverage of 11.74 indicates only low leverage but their gearing ratio of 59.22% indicates very high leverage. At the end of the day, they are a relatively small partnership and thus the difference was split in favor of deeming their leverage to be high, but certainly not to the extent that it requires any significant deleveraging. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be under 3.51, which it only slightly exceeds.

It appears that management has a target to reduce their net debt-to-EBITDA to only 3.0, as per slide eight of their previously linked June 2020 JPMorgan Conference Presentation. Based on their adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020 of $390m at the midpoint, this would require them to reduce their net debt from $1.633b to approximately $1.17b, which equals $463m. If they can retain their new self-funded capital discipline and temporarily refrain from any distribution increases, they could have upwards of $200m per annum to deleverage. This means it could be achieved within as little as two to three years. However, to provide a margin of safety, I believe that investors should expect three to five years since this is based around rough estimates and not literal guidance.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, their liquidity is adequate and thus further confirms that their marginally high leverage does not pose an immediate threat to their ability to remain a going concern. Whilst both their current ratio of 0.90 and cash ratio of 0.15 are neither particularly good nor bad, their ability to produce free cash flow after distribution payments helps their liquidity by removing their reliance on credit facilities.

Interestingly, the near entirety of their debt is comprised of their three credit facilities, as the table included below displays. Since all of them face maturities in the coming three years, they will require support from debt markets to provide refinancing. This further highlights the underlying reason for their haste to reduce their distributions and quickly transition to a more sustainable self-funded model, thereby helping to ensure continued support from debt markets.

Conclusion

Whilst their massive distribution reduction in early 2020 was undoubtedly painful for unitholders, at least the worst now seems to sit in the rear-view mirror. When looking towards the future it appears that not only is their current 9.50% distribution yield safe, but it has solid prospects to be reinstated to their previous distribution that would provide a very high yield on cost of approximately 35%. Given this situation, it should be of little surprise that I believe a bullish rating to be appropriate even though continued Covid-19 turmoil could make the unit price bumpy.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Noble Midstream Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

