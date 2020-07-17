Despite the share price more than doubling, shares are cheaper now by every measure than they were in February.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) represents a small-cap, deep-value opportunity, which had gotten a recent lockdown tailwind to accelerate its story. As integration issues subside, the company will be able to even more focus on growing revenues.

Backstory

UNFI operates a large network of food distribution centers throughout the United States, almost exclusively servicing grocery stores. It also gets about 10% of its revenue from a network of retail stores (Cubs and Shoppers) acquired when United Natural Foods bought Supervalu on July 18. The acquisition was funded by $2.9B of debt, which has weighed heavily on the business since (the $40 share price at the time of the acquisition declined to about $5 earlier this year). The story of the acquisition was that the company was expanding its distribution capacity and becoming the one-stop-shop for grocers. The unofficial story was that it saw Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquire Whole Foods, UNFI's largest customer, and reacted by making an acquisition to diversify away from that contract in case Amazon tried to internalize it. This contract is likely to be extended this year, providing a further backstop to shares.

Current State

UNFI has a tailwind that didn't exist six months ago - a global pandemic. While people still need to eat, the mass closure of restaurants has driven up the demand for groceries, particularly in April and May. According to Yelp, over 50% of the restaurants on its platform have permanently closed since lockdowns began. UNFI responded with its best quarter since the acquisition, posting GAAP earnings for Q3-20 of $1.60/share (non-GAAP $1.40), 11.9% Y/Y revenue growth, and a 32.1% Y/Y EBITDA increase. For the full year, management guided to $2.30 to $2.50 EPS, less than 10x the current share price. With lockdowns re-emerging across the country, UNFI's growth shows no signs of slowing down.

While the debt load remains the major drag on the stock price, management paid down $302M of debt in just Q3 alone, over 10% of outstanding obligations, with the term loan+revolver now below $2.6B. While this is even better than previously guided by management, it's important to understand it does not include the asset sales (Cubs, Shoppers, Tacoma distribution center) previously expected to be included with guidance. Instead, UNFI was able to hold the retail assets through one of the largest grocery demand spikes imaginable, further padding earnings.

Updated Valuation

In my February article, I suggested about a $15/share price target for FYE20 if UNFI executed on its guidance, reflecting growth in EBITDA and debt pay-down. Using the same table as before, I have updated for the revised guidance:

FYE20 Old FYE20 Long Term Debt 2,500 2,885 Cash 56 45 Market Cap 1,000 400 EV 3,556 3,240 Adj EBITDA 655 580 EV/EBITDA 5.4 5.6 Debt/EBITDA 3.8 5.0

Things that stand out:

Despite the dramatic stock price increase, EBITDA growth in just one quarter has still resulted in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple five months later. Debt going from 5.0 turns to 3.8 is the story here, significantly lower than previously expected and without the expected asset sales. The $42m from the Tacoma sale will hit in Q1/Q2 of FY21.

Forecasting forward to FY23 as I did in my prior article:

Debt pay-down from cash from operations can conservatively be assumed to be $100m/year going forward even if growth decelerates. So in our base case, we will assume $300m of additional debt paid down from cash from operations. Remember, the company achieved $300m in one quarter this year, and we are assuming that for the next 12 quarters.

Add in $20m for the first two years and $25m for FY23 from reduced interest expense from the debt pay-down.

Management affirmed the $185m in total synergies by FY22, and that it was expecting $44m in synergies in FY20 on top of the $70m already achieved. So we add in $61, $71 and $71m/year for expected achieved synergies in these years to best align with previous timing guidance and current achieved amounts.

Add $35m/year savings that was being put towards achieving synergies in FY20.

Ignore potential $200m of sale/leaseback proceeds from Cubs locations and potential recovery on Goldman lawsuit appeal.

Even these conservative assumptions (decrease in pay-down from operations, no incremental asset sales after FY20, etc.) reduce the debt down to $1.8B at FYE23. If EBITDA grows around 5% per year (guided to "FY21 higher than FY20"), investors could easily expect $750m EBITDA in FY23. Assuming 21% effective tax rate, 5% interest expense on $1.8B ($90m), and ~$200m D&A, earnings per share would be around $5, about 4x current share price. EV/EBITDA would be 3.7x (and debt just over 2 turns of EBITDA). Reverting to 5x EV/EBITDA would increase the share price to ~$40 (still only 8x conservative earnings estimate).

Conclusion

UNFI got battered as it struggled to integrate Supervalu. The main catalyst I highlighted in February, meaningful debt pay-down and corresponding EBITDA growth, was expected to cause shares to re-rate significantly. Despite the massive increases this year, UNFI remains cheaper on a multiple basis than they were in February, with catalysts still to come. Conservative EV/EBITDA valuations above guide to a FY23 share price of $40. I also expect the market would be willing to ascribe an even higher multiple to this business once the bankruptcy risk is reduced. I still believe UNFI therefore has the opportunity to be a significant multi-bagger in the next three years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.