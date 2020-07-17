Since the worst seems to be over and they have prospects for higher distributions in the future, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Their leverage is only moderate and thus allows them to return most of their free cash flow to unitholders once operating conditions stabilize and confidence returns.

If they maintain their capital discipline, they could possibly generate enough free cash flow to cover their previous distribution payments and thus they may be reinstated one day.

Introduction

It would not be too much of a stretch to imagine that many unitholders in CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) were quite disappointed when their distributions were reduced by 80% earlier in 2020 when the Covid-19 economic turmoil struck. Whilst this has left their current distribution yield at around only 5%, the yield on cost would jump to a very high 25% if their previous distributions were reinstated one day in the future. Admittedly, this does not appear likely in the short term; however, they are well-positioned in the medium term once operating conditions recover, provided management continues with their newly acquired capital discipline.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Ratings Summaries and System

Recently I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

It can be observed that whilst their distribution coverage was almost adequate in 2017 at 90.59%, it subsequently fell to very weak levels at negative 94.34% by 2019 and thus their distribution payments heading into this downturn were completely debt-funded. Although this is not concerning since it stemmed from higher capital expenditure that temporarily outpaced their higher operating cash flow rather than collapsing operating cash flow, it nonetheless still highlights the reasoning for such a massive distribution reduction since debt-funded distributions are always risky.

Thankfully, when looking towards the future, there appears to have been an inflection point, with their distribution coverage having bright prospects. The most obvious reason stems from their 80% distribution reduction, which means that their new quarterly distribution of $0.0829 per unit will only cost $30m per annum based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 89,799,224. Needless to explain how this is down significantly from the $149m per annum that their previous quarterly distribution of $0.4143 per unit would have cost to sustain.

The other powerful lever being pulled to improve their distribution is through lowering their capital expenditure with their guidance for 2020 being only $75m at the midpoint, as per slide six of their first quarter of 2020 results presentation. This represents a massive 77% reduction year on year that essentially equals the reduction their unitholders saw to their distributions. When these two cash outflows are combined, it indicates that they now require operating cash flow of only $105m to remain cash-flow neutral and thus provide at least the bare minimum level of adequate distribution coverage.

Considering that their operating cash flow was $217m during 2019, their distribution coverage should now be very strong at over 400%. Their guidance for 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $208m at the midpoint is 14.07% higher than their results for 2019, as per their fourth quarter of 2019 results announcement. This means that it would be reasonable to expect that their operating cash flow to at least equal that of 2019, if not exceed it and thus support their now very strong distribution coverage. Whilst their operating cash flow was 19.61% lower year on year during the first quarter of 2020, this was due to working capital movements and once these are removed, their operating cash flow would have increased 11.02% year on year.

If they continue to maintain their newly-found capital discipline, thereby keeping capital expenditure around the current level going further into the future, then their ability to reinstate their previous distribution appears solid. If their operating cash flow from 2019 of $217m were to increase 11.02%, this now equals $239m and after subtracting their $75m of capital expenditure guidance for 2020, leaves $164m of free cash flow. This would provide their previous $159m distribution payments with 103% coverage, which is just adequate and leaves little margin of safety. Given this situation, it would not be surprising to see it take them three to five years before these are reinstated in their entirety.

It was not surprising to see their capital structure changing significantly following years of relatively high capital expenditure and debt-funded distributions. The extent that this impacts the safety of their distributions and general investment risks will depend upon their leverage and liquidity.

Thankfully, their financial metrics indicate that their leverage is only moderate, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.31 and interest coverage of 6.20. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be 3.51, which it almost reaches and thus they would not necessarily want their net debt to continue increasing from funding distribution payments. Whilst in some cases a very high gearing ratio of 71.31% would be quite concerning, this is not the case due to their other financial metrics.

This ultimately indicates that once operating conditions stabilize and there is more confidence in future economic conditions, they should require little to no deleveraging before increasing their distributions. This further supports their ability to reinstate their previous distributions within three to five years.

The benefit afforded by their leverage only being moderate is unfortunately counteracted by their weak liquidity. Normally, it would be desirable to see a current ratio at least approaching 1.0 and supported by a decent cash balance; however, this cannot be said in this instance.

Even though their liquidity is currently weak, since they should begin generating free cash flow after distribution payments going forward, this should continue to improve and thankfully remove their continued reliance on credit facilities. This means that it does not pose a threat to their ability to remain a going concern; however, it further highlights the importance of them reducing their distributions and capital expenditure so massively to ensure they stay in good standings with debt markets.

It was also positive to observe that they have no short-term debt maturities, as the table included below displays. Assuming that their credit facility will simply be refinanced, this means they have ample time until 2026 to worry about any debt maturities, which should not prove problematic provided they once again retain their capital discipline.

Image Source: CNX Midstream Partners’ First Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation (previously linked).

Conclusion

It might have been painful and disappointing for unitholders to watch their distributions being reduced so significantly. However, thankfully, not all hope is lost and these could return one day in the future if management retains their capital discipline. Since the worst seems to be over and the prospects of higher distributions in the coming years could easily push their yield into the very high double-digit levels, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CNX Midstream Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

