Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Morgan Stanley (MS) has once again caught our trader's attention. This comes after a solid Q2 earnings report. Make no mistake, our recommendation to buy this stock in April generated solid returns. While we expect choppy trading in the coming months, we think the stock moves much higher beyond 2021. It is our opinion that traditional banking weakness will continue for a quarter or two while the consumer economy is locked down, though this is temporary. Eventually, the COVID-19 crisis will be behind us. Some days it does not feel that way. But we will get there. While small businesses are feeling the pinch, Morgan Stanley is more of an investment bank.

As we have seen in our coverage of our other bank recommendations, trading and investing following the extreme COVID-19-induced market selloff in March led to immense trading activity in Q2, and as such, MS saw some solid results. Unlike most of the other financials we cover, Morgan Stanley is more focused as an investment bank versus traditional banking, and so it was a big winner here. While investment banking can be and is profitable, it is volatile, and the action in Q2 following COVID-19 reflects such volatility, though in this case, was a very positive impact. Even after the huge run-up we saw, Morgan Stanley's stock looks attractive here. It is especially attractive if the market pulls back overall, which we expect it will in the recent choppy trading we have seen. Let us discuss performance and the outlook for the name.

Headline numbers dazzled

We have to tell you that we were unsure of how bank earnings would look this quarter. We expected a tough April but perhaps a stronger May and June. That said, the type of banking (investment vs. traditional) had a big impact across the sector. The bank reported net revenues of $13.4 billion in Q2. This was massive out-performance which we simply had not expected (until seeing other bank reports). It was a 31% increase from last year's quarter:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While a slight increase was expected on our end and by analysts, we were looking for $10.5-$10.9 billion, which we thought was a good target, though no one really knew how it would look, and we felt analysts were conservative in their expectations. Well, year-over-year, the increase crushed consensus analysts' consensus by $3 billion. Make no mistake the top line was a driver which led to a bottom line beat as well, and unlike other banks, loan loss provisions were not nearly as large as the competition.

Since revenue was up heavily, it stands to reason that earnings were also above what was expected, unless there was something drastic (like massive expenses or huge loan loss provisions). Margins were up despite increased operational expenses in the quarter, and we surmise this was to position the bank defensively. Consolidated pre-tax margins were 32%, up from 28% a year ago, and up from 23% last quarter. The top line and vastly improved margins led to a noticeable surge in net income to $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per share ($2.04 adjusted), compared with net income of $2.2 billion, or $1.23 per share, last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This increase led to the bank delivering a huge beat of $0.75 per share vs. our expectation while these results crushed consensus by $0.91. While handicapping earnings in the COVID-19 environment was part science, part art, part feel, we just did not see net income nearly doubling the sequential Q1. While we did not expect the Q1 type of pressure to last, we were floored by results. The business segments shed some light on strength and weaknesses to be aware of.

Drilling down the revenue sources

So, what went into these revenues and earnings? As we said, this is an investment style bank. With that, trading activity is a major driver of Morgan Stanley's results. There were some interesting patterns in the divisions. The "Institutional Securities" skyrocketed vs. last year, way above what we thought it would be. The reported revenues of $7.98 billion were over a $2 billion increase from what we thought we would see. They rose from $5.1 billion last year. Margins expanded and pre-tax income from continuing operations came in at $3.0 billion compared with $1.5 billion last year. Advisory revenues were down from declines in merger activity, while equity underwriting and fixed income underwriting revenues rose heavily.

Over in sales and trading, revenues were up 68% from a year ago. They came in at $5.53 billion, versus $3.33 million a year ago. This was driven by equity sales and trading net revenues. Fixed income sales were up. Over on the "Wealth Management" side of the business, there was a slight increase. The segment reported net revenues for the current quarter of $4.68 billion compared with $4.41 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.1 billion in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax margin of 24.4%, a touch lower. We should point out that this segment also is vulnerable to changes in interest rates. With rate cuts in 2019 and in response to COVID-19 in 2020, net interest income actually was flat despite higher revenues.

Efficiency still a key metric to watch

As we have said in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is important to watch. We continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Morgan Stanley's efficiency ratio, in part because of their operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency ratios above 70%. That said, the bank saw a much better efficiency from last year's Q2.

The efficiency ratio had continued to improve each year, and in Q2, it came in at 68%. This was much improved from the efficiency of 77% in Q1, and better than last year's Q2.

Dividend held firm

One thing that we believe is worth mentioning which stems from the increasing performance in the name is the company's dividend. The bank recently raised its dividend another 17%, increasing the payout from $0.30 quarterly to $0.35 quarterly. That has been maintained. With the recent decline in shares, the forward yield is now 2.7%. That is not stellar, but is still respectable. What we think is more important is that the dividend itself has grown every year since we began following the name in 2013. We expect the dividend growth to continue moving forward, and prior to COVID-19, we had projected a raise to $0.40 quarterly in 2020, though with recent stress tests and pressure on banks, it is unclear if and when we will see a raise.

Final thoughts

We see earnings remaining positive, though we do not believe that the level of trading activity we saw in Q2 will be seen again. That said, the dividend yield is respectable, the bank is operating well, and we like the management here. While we made easy money the last two months, we think there is long-term upside. That said, consider Morgan Stanley for capital appreciation and dividend growth on the next pullback.

