Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) rallied over 2% on Thursday as investors digested strong quarterly results. Among banks, the second quarter was a tale of two cities with commercial banking doing terribly amid a surge in reserves while trading generated outsized profits. Banks reliant on commercial operations, like Wells Fargo (WFC), reported poor numbers, those with a balanced mix like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported decent numbers, and those more focused on markets like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs (GS) had blowout numbers. Even with shares within 7% of their all-time high and trading activity likely having peaked, I still see upside in Morgan Stanley.

To be clear, MS’s results in Q2 were really very strong (financial data available here) with EPS of $2.04 nearly doubling consensus thanks to a 31% jump in revenue to $13.4 billion. While revenue was up $3.2 billion from a year ago, compensation expense only rose $1.5 billion as Morgan Stanley was essentially able to pocket a disproportionate chunk of excess trading revenue.

And, there was a lot of extra trading revenue as Morgan Stanley’s traders and market makers were able to capitalize on the extreme volatility throughout the quarter to generate outsized profits. Sales & trading revenue was up 67% to $5.55 billion. Fixed income trading was up an unthinkable 177% to $3.033 billion. This one unit, which was 11% of MS’s revenue in Q2 2019, generated 60% of Morgan Stanley’s revenue growth. On top of extra trading revenue, the surge in debt and equity issuance as companies sought to shore up their liquidity given the economic uncertainty led to a windfall of investment banking revenue with fixed income underwriting up 68% to $707 million.

Truly, this was an extraordinary investment banking quarter, from both a trading and underwriting perspective. Consequently, the institutional securities business doubled pre-tax income to $3 billion. However, this extra $1.5 billion is really a one-time windfall, assuming markets do not maintain this level of volatility permanently, rather than an indicator of the unit’s recurring income capacity.

While investment banking results generated all the headlines, those income numbers will wildly fluctuate, and MS’s asset management is the steady cash flow generator. Once again, it reported strong numbers. Wealth management revenue was up 6% to $4.68 billion, though these revenue gains were offset by commensurate compensation costs. Investment management also saw a 6% increase in revenue but kept compensation costs broadly unchanged at $354 million. Consequently, the asset management units generated $1.36 billion in pre-tax income, similar with last year’s results.

Flat profitability amid such a sharp economic downturn is a strong result and speaks to the underlying durability of the business. Lower interest rates and return profiles will likely lead to a continued compression of fees, but MS has been able to offset this headwind by continuing to bring in positive fund flows. The $15.4 billion long-term net fund flow was the strongest on record. As evidenced by its E*TRADE (ETFC) acquisition, MS is trying to increase the relative importance of its steady, fee-based asset management units rather than market-dependent trading income. Indeed, bringing E*TRADE customers onto the Morgan Stanley wealth platform is the primary revenue synergy offered by the purchase.

While many other banks were announcing loan reserves in the billions of dollars, Morgan Stanley only took $246 million in reserves against loan losses because it does not have a significant lending business. While it is considered one of the “Big 6” US banks, it really is an asset manager with an investment banking and trading unit, which makes trends in loan losses not particularly important for its profitability.

When it comes to evaluating shares of Morgan Stanley, I think it best to separate out the two units. Because the asset management units generate much more stable cash flow given the recurring fees on the AUM, those earnings are more predictable and worthy of a higher multiple. In some ways, this business is more like an industrial company than a bank, just with the product being money management rather than a piece of equipment rolling off a factory floor. The asset management units can generate about $4.9 billion in pre-tax profits per year, or about $3.72 billion after tax. With 1.576 billion shares outstanding, that means they can generate about $2.36 in EPS. In keeping with its industrial nature, I would value this unit at 17x earnings or about $40.

Now, this quarter the trading and investment banking unit generated $3 billion in pre-tax earnings, but these numbers swing wildly. Consider that in all of 2019, the unit generated $5.5 billion, in 2018, $6.3 billion, and $4.1 billion in 2017. Those all seem like good years, but in 2013 and 2014, the unit only made $946 million and $2.7 billion, respectively. MS has nearly made as much in its institutional securities unit in the past three months as it did over a 24-month stretch.

Because of this volatility, it is best to think of a sustainable, mid-cycle earnings number, which is about $4.5 billion, or $3.4 billion post-tax ($2.17 per share). However, given these earnings are far less stable, and subject somewhat to market conditions, they should get a lower multiple, closer to 10-12x, or about $22-24 per share.

Combined, that gives MS a fair value of $62-64. Additionally, with its 2.66% dividend yield, MS offers a return potential of 20-23% as investors come to appreciate the steady base of its asset management earnings power. Even as shares have outperformed other banks, I see room for continued upside and would remain bullish on its shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.