Investment thesis

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) has faced a series of headwinds that have made the stock fall in a downward spiral until today. The company is relying on two major opportunities to turn things around, one of which is already showing the desired results. I am talking about Pure SunFarms, a company that was born as a result of a joint venture with Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) to combine the expertise of Emerald in growing cannabis and Village Farms' production capacity.

The latest bet is a recent one, as it was just announced in July 2020, and a more aggressive one. Village Farms made an almost 16% acquisition of DutchCanGrow, convinced that it will be eligible for a Dutch pilot project at the end of 2020 to legalize cannabis cultivation in the Netherlands, as the country has been importing all of it to supply recreational consumers to this day.

If Pure SunFarms keeps increasing sales and DutchCanGrow turns out to be a success story, a turnaround is due. Nevertheless, Village Farm is an aggressive investment only suitable for investors with a high degree of risk tolerance looking for great potential, and the latest price surge is a sign that plenty of investors are actually confident of an imminent turnaround. Anyway, the current share price discount is the result of a persistent shareholder value destruction via share dilution as a consequence of a reduction in sales and profit margin.

A brief overview of the company

Village Farms International is a greenhouse producer based in Canada and the United States. It used to produce tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, but low (and even negative) margins together with lower sales during the past two years have forced the company to take drastic measures to turn the negative trend around. Since the company owns a whopping 849,958 square meters growing area (plus 100,000 owned by Pure SunFarms) and given the recent positive trends in the recreational use of cannabis, as well as the legalization of cannabis 2.0 (alternative forms of consumption, such as cookies, soft drinks or beers), the company has opted for growing, packaging and selling cannabis in various formats. Both through its own Pure Sunfarms brand or for other brands or retailers, as well as associations dedicated to cannabis consumption and recreation.

Village Farms International is a leading greenhouse producer in the United States. It produces premium-quality fresh produce through Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), that is, using technology to grow vegetables and other crops indoor in the most productive way possible, always aiming at getting the most out of each hectare, optimizing basic resources, such as water and nutrients.

Image source: Agritecture

A good advantage of CEA farming is that it allows the acclimatization in which vegetables are grown, so they are protected from disadvantageous weather conditions as they develop in a controlled atmosphere. Temperature, nutrient pH and concentration, pests, carbon dioxide, humidity and air are thus controlled for optimal development of crops to get the desired results in a cost-effective way. Another advantage is it allows farms to grow any produce in any season of the year, which gives it a great advantage over more traditional farms and give CEA farmers an edge. Also, there is an increasing awareness of the food safety benefits of the products that come from controlled environments, as they are free from any form of contamination that comes from an open environment.

Village Farm owns its own brand under which they package and sells greenhouse tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, in a variety of ways that, despite not being a moat, present a certain degree of diversification, such as cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, mini cucumbers, etc. This represents a good way to operate its own retail division and the company is currently expanding this division in the cannabis business through its Pure SunFarms brand.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the stock trades at $5.24, which represents a discount of 70.46% from its all-time high price of $17.74 on March 19, 2019. Thus, this is a stock that should be reviewed very carefully before making a decision.

The disadvantages of controlled-environment agriculture should not be overlooked

The cost-effectiveness of CEA farming has always been a major challenge. Often, a reduction in water usage and the premium of selling seasonal fruits that aren't in season does not sufficiently compensate for the high cost in electricity of maintaining a crop of this type. For that reason, the National Organic Standards Board from the United States of America allowed labeling them as organic in an attempt to promote its practice. When investing in greenhouse producers, we always have to keep in mind that they are very susceptible to electricity prices as it consumes vast amounts of it.

Taking advantage of landfill gas

Given the complexity of making a profit through greenhouse cultivation, the company has its own electricity station which operates as a subsidiary, where they take advantage of decomposing garbage, generating heat to reduce in this way the economic expense of maintaining the optimum temperature for indoor cultivation, electricity, and CO2. CO2 represents a resource that facilitates improvements in productivity since it helps plants to produce up to 30% more vegetables while reducing CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Even with all the productivity of its greenhouse cultivation fields, the company is unable to convert its sales into money, which leads me to think that growing tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers in greenhouses is not a business with wide margins of benefit.

A necessary turn towards cannabis cultivation

In 2017, Village Farms joined Pure SunFarms and Nature Crisp to look into the legal cannabis business in the United States and Canada by producing cannabidiol (CBD). Knowing that the CEO of the company is determined to turn the direction towards the cannabis market, it is very important to assess to what extent it is a movement aimed at improving the company's benefits. To do this, I will compare Village Farms' gross profit to four cannabis growing companies that are mature enough to consider that they give us a strong enough clue as to how much we can aspire to. I've chosen Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) and Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA), as they maintain a lower price to sales ratio, which shows they have reached profitability.

Data by YCharts

Next, I will sort these companies by market capitalization to place Village Farms among them and thus get to the idea of the size of these.

Company Market cap Canopy Growth 6.36B Aphria 1.46B Aurora Cannabis 1.45B Harvest Health & Recreation 0.38B Village Farms 0.30B

When comparing Village Farms with Sunfarms' closest peers, we can see that the company actually has an extremely low gross profit margin in comparison. This low margin is making it impossible for the company to translate sales to cash flows, forcing it to dilute the stock into perpetuity. Although Canopy Growth shows a recent slump in its profit margins, we see that it is not part of its usual trend. Given these data, my conclusion is that the company's strategy to join the cannabis market offers the opportunity to increase margins.

To see if this is a market segment problem, I will compare Village Farms with companies that, as Village Farms have been doing for all these years, grow non-cannabis fruits and vegetables. For that purpose, I analyzed gross profits of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW), Fresh del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) and Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO).

Data by YCharts

Again, I will show you a table sorting these companies by market cap, which helps us compare Village Farms by size with the rest of the companies. Certainly, Village Farms is rather a small company by market capitalization.

Company Market cap Archer-Daniels-Midland 22.72B Fresh del Monte Produce 1.13B Calavo Growers 1.07B Village Farms 0.30B Alico 0.25B

Indeed, companies that grow fruits and vegetables generally have much lower profit margins than those that grow cannabis. For this reason, I can conclude that the management is going in the correct direction to increase profit margins, which will reverse negative trends in free cash flow, eliminating the need to continue diluting shares to survive, and giving a boost to the company's net income, generating cash that could be used to undertake new projects that will ultimately improve revenues.

Village Farms continues its expansion

In July 2020, the company announced the acquisition of almost 15% of DutchCanGrow, a Netherlands-based cannabis producer. This acquisition represents a bet on DutchCanGrow getting a license as a cannabis producer later this year in a pilot project whose objective is to legalize cannabis cultivation in the Netherlands in order to control the different parameters of health safety, of which the country does not currently have control since the cultivation of hemp is prohibited in the country.

Currently, the Netherlands will only allow a maximum of 10 licensed cannabis producers in 10 cities, so if the company finally achieves a licensed producer status, all coffee shops in these cities will be required to buy 65,000 kilograms of dried cannabis every year until at least 2025 from the chosen licensed producers. This represents a milestone for Village Farms that, if successful, would surely help them to reach profitability while expanding internationally, reversing the downward trend in sales that started in 2018.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales 136.62M 141.93M 155.50M 158.41M 150.00M 144.57M Change (year over year) - +3.89% +9.56% +1.87% -5.31% -3.62%

Source: Annual filings

This decline in sales has effectively dragged down revenues, so an increase in sales is an absolute urgency if the company is committed to recover its positive trend that was lost since 2012.

Data by YCharts

Revenues saw a big growth from 2005 to 2012, when it started to fall from $164.4M in 2011 to $144.6M in 2019, a 12.04% decline. Luckily, the company didn't shut down any of its farms during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, so their farms have continued to function normally, reason why I deduce that the impact by the coronavirus crisis will not be harsh to the company.

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow from operations and investing activities have been shrinking since the end of 2015, penetrating below zero from the beginning of 2018. On the other hand, cash flow from financing has skyrocketed as the company has been issuing shares to keep going. This represents a very risky approach, as it essentially decreases the stake of the company shareholders own with each share of the stock.

From tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers to cannabis, a trend confirmed

Image source: 2020 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation.

During the Q1 2020 earnings call, Michael DeGiglio highlighted the commitment of the company to expand in the cannabis market as SunFarms saw a fifth consecutive quarterly sales growth, especially boosted by the retail segment that represented a 25% YoY to over $18M. In March 2020, Pure SunFarms launched a new 28-gram high-quality cannabis package as an attempt to increase its portfolio of products.

To be honest, the recent surge of +129.93% from March 13, 2020 to July 9 is widely justified, as SunFarms captured 14.3% of all the Ontario dried cannabis market, a market penetration that just increased to more than 20% in the month of April. Michael DeGiglio showed great confidence and a great deal of conviction regarding his aspirations to transfer this resounding success to the national level (in Canada), a market penetration that would surely make Village Farms a much bigger company than it is today since Canadian legal cannabis market is poised to double by 2025.

Pure Sunfarms goal is to capture at least 20% of the dried cannabis market nationally in Canada over the long-term. Yes, it's too early to say, but this is just a single month of data for Ontario alone, but we think it's a strong indication that we can achieve our goal. Michael DeGiglio Source: Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Q1 '20 quarterly results saw an increase in cash on hand from $11.99M to $13.56M, a 13.09% increase while inventories only declined 2.34% to $15.55M, and trade receivables actually increased by 6.09M. Despite all this, total current assets declined 7.57% to 50.50M due to a sharp decline in amounts due from joint ventures.

Sales increased from $31.89M to $32.11M, a 0.69% increase year over year, breaking a negative trend since 2018. Thus, revenues increased by 20.63% from $10.80M to $13.14M. Free cash flow from operating shown an impressive but insufficient improvement, from -$5.55M the same quarter last year to -$0.53M this quarter, while free cash flow from investing activities returned a negative figure of -$6.32M as a consequence of a big increase in investment in joint ventures, derived from an increase in Village Farms' stake in Pure SunFarms.

Even with all this information at our fingertips, we should not forget that currently Village Farms' core business remains unprofitable, and Pure SunFarms would need to expand further while reducing production costs even further to compensate negative gross margins and turn them positive. As this occurs, the company appears to be trying to increase its stake in Pure SunFarms, which increased from 50% in November 2019 to 53.5% in December 2019.

The last quarterly report confirmed this trend, with an increase to 58.7% in equity interest in Pure Sunfarms. As for this expansion, Pure SunFarms is currently working against the clock on making a cannabis 2.0 product portfolio ready as soon as possible, preferably in early summer, because until 2020, only cannabis use for smoking has been legal since 2018. This would allow Pure SunFarms to sell cookies, beers, refreshments and other products with CBD and THC. I also suspect that the company will slowly move their crops from tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers to cannabis as demand grows due to legal relaxation in Canada but also in the United States.

Currently, all insiders hold 20.4% of shares outstanding, most of them owned by Michael A. DeGiglio, who joined Village Farms in 1987 and currently works as a president & chief executive officer. That means that Village Farms' turnaround success is an event that will benefit him even more than the rest of investors since he is the largest shareholder in the company. Personally, I think high insider holding is a sign that management is confident about the future of the company since they are personally invested, and increases the chances that management decisions will be long-term oriented and carefully made.

Outstanding shares keep increasing while debt is decreasing

Data by YCharts

Share dilution and decreasing long-term debt suggest the company is in a survival mode. Because they do not pay a dividend, the company can issue shares without increasing dividend expenses, while they are slightly reducing interest expenses thanks to a reduction in debt, financed by share issuance. This strategy destroys shareholder value in order to ensure the long-term viability of the company, and they are doing it at the worst time possible since the stock trades at a 70.46% discount.

Surely, the company could take more debt and stop diluting the stock, but it would only increase interest expenses, thus reducing room for maneuver to get out of trouble. If the company plans to reverse all this damage in the long term via buybacks when all this fog starts to clear and the company becomes again profitable, it will take a lifetime to achieve a share reduction to 2015 figures, so investors should not count on it, but in free cash flow and revenue growth.

Conclusions

Village Farms is turning from tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers to cannabis in order to increase gross margins. Comparing traditional agriculture companies with those that grow cannabis, we can conclude that those that operate in the cannabis market offer significantly wider margins. The main problem that the company has not yet addressed is the unprofitability of its main core business, which is mandatory at this stage. The company is losing money from selling produce, so an action plan is necessary to increase profit margin, or the company will finally have to decide whether it's a better idea to just turn all its growing area (or part of it) to cannabis cultivation.

Risk-averse investors should think twice before loading up, since the stock carries many risks as well as huge upside potential. I personally stay away from stocks like Village Farms International since I prefer more mature and stable companies despite their moderate growth, although I have to admit that this is a good opportunity to invest in the medium term while waiting for good news. If you are doubting, it is a good idea to dig deeper and continue researching before taking action, because we are facing a rather delicate decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.