Already up ~60% year-to-date, Netflix's gains start to look fishy if subscriber adds are a mere pull-in rather than a change in the growth trajectory.

Cash flow looks inflated right now only because content spending is diminished, but Netflix is expecting cash flow to dip negative again in 2021.

The company has noted that net adds have started slowing down after the initial rush of subscribers from the pandemic.

Netflix (NFLX) has been one of Wall Street's favorite stocks this year. After the coronavirus marooned us all in our homes and left us desperate for fresh entertainment, Netflix was one of the unsurprising beneficiaries of our spare time, with both subscriber adds and user engagement reaching fever pitch levels. Year to date, shares of Netflix have risen roughly 60%, making it one of the best-performing large cap technology stocks:

But then Netflix reported Q2 earnings, and its shares took a rare 10% dive. There's really only ever one thing that takes Netflix stock down that magnitude, and that's subscriber expectations. Netflix made a subtle but powerful suggestion in its Q2 shareholder letter that asserted that its fantastic subscriber growth this year was mostly a pull-in rather than a true sustainable lift in demand.

This was one of two major red flags I'm highlighting in Netflix's most recent update. Alongside the fact that Netflix is now currently worth more than Disney (DIS) (can we really fathom the fact that one-product company Netflix is worth more than Disney's huge library of content, key brands including Pixar/Marvel/Star Wars, a Disney+ subscriber base that as of three months ago had already hit a third of Netflix's global count, the hugely profitable but currently out-of-service Parks division, and a global collection of other resorts and cruises?)

With Netflix shares trading at a ~10x forward revenue multiple despite relatively low gross margins and the expectation of slower growth, I'd continue to steer clear of this name.

The user growth warning

Here is a look at where Netflix's subscriber numbers have trended all year:

Figure 1: Netflix key metrics Source: Netflix Q2 shareholder letter

Ignore the Q3 forecast for a moment, and what you see on the snapshot above is fantastic. Netflix added 15.6 million new users in Q1 alone (about half of what it added in all of 2019 alone), and another 10.1 million new subscribers in Q2, up a stark 474% y/y. Call that the coronavirus bump. When Netflix's growth trajectory is being re-written to that magnitude, it makes sense for the stock price to jump as it had all year.

But then Netflix dropped a bomb on us this quarter with this warning in its shareholder letter:

In Q1 and Q2, we saw significant pull-forward of our underlying adoption leading to huge growth in the first half of this year (26 million paid net adds vs. prior year of 12 million). As a result, we expect less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year [...] In the first half of this year, we've added 26m paid memberships, nearly on par with the 28m we achieved in all of 2019. However, as we expected (and can be seen in the graph below), growth is slowing as consumers get through the initial shock of COVID-19 and social restrictions."

The key word here is pull-forward. As in, for the most part Netflix only managed to make a bunch of subscribers sign up in the near term, but it has sapped the long-term pool of potential subscribers. Already the company has seen growth slow down, and by the time we get to Q3, Netflix's expectations of 2.5 million net new streaming adds is basically back to business as usual (and actually, Q3's subscriber add forecast is down -66% y/y, though it's comping last year's launch of Stranger Things 3). To get a sense of the magnitude of that number's disappointment factor, note that Wall Street analysts were expecting more than twice that at 5.27 million net new adds.

When we take a step back and think about Netflix at a high level: do we really believe Netflix as a business has become 60% more valuable since the start of the year, if all it has managed to do was sign subscribers up a little earlier than usual? Netflix has made no significant progress on content, product, or long-term profitability - so why the significantly richer valuation?

Figure 2. Netflix subscriber signup trends

Source: Netflix Q2 shareholder letter

In the chart above, you can see Netflix's cumulative subscriber adds since the start of the year. You can see that the company's Q3 forecast has the new adds more or less flatlining.

And by the way, in June Netflix decided to be generous and auto-cancel users who haven't signed into Netflix for awhile. The company noted that these cancellations amounted to less than "a few hundred thousand" accounts and represented less than 0.5% of the total subscriber base, but it's still another hit to subscribers and approximately ~$40 million in annual revenue (assuming 300k cancellations at $12.99/month).

The cash flow warning

Aside from user growth, one other Netflix metric looks a lot healthier now than it will be in the future, and that's cash flow. Year-to-date, Netflix has generated about $1.1 billion in free cash flow, despite having lost approximately the same amount in the year-ago period.

Figure 3. Netflix FCF trends Source: Netflix Q2 shareholder letter

This cash flow growth, however, is not all due to an underlying improvement in Netflix's margin profile, but rather due to the fact that Netflix has had to put a pause on content production, which is by far and away the company's largest cash expense (Netflix's annual content budget is about $10 billion, so per quarter it will spend ~$2.5 billion on new content).

Similar to the user growth slowdown warning, Netflix also warned investors not to be lulled into a sense of security by the company's near-term cash flow strength. In its shareholder letter, the company wrote:

Due to the pause in production from the pandemic combined with higher-than-forecast paid net adds year to date, we now expect free cash flow for the full year 2020 to be breakeven to positive, compared with our prior expectation for -$1 billion or better. As we indicated last quarter, in 2021 we project that full year free cash flow will dip back to being negative again, although we believe the FCF deficit will be materially better than our peak deficit level of -$3.3 billion in 2019. There has been no material change in our overall estimated timetable to reach consistent annual positive FCF within the next few years."

The statement above implies that 2H20 cash flows will be negative, and FY21 cash flows will certainly be negative.

Again here - if Netflix had truly been able to materially improve its cash flow profile, we may be able to justify the stock's massive year-to-date gains. But if the +$1.1 billion FCF we've seen so far in the year-to-date is just a teaser, we're not so sure.

Key takeaways

Netflix's post-earnings dip is an indication that expectations for the company have run way too hot, and Netflix is now finally guiding the market back down to earth. The initial thrill of Netflix's surge in user adds and temporary cash flow boost looks like it's wearing off, and Netflix is poised to give back some of its year-to-date gains. Don't be tempted to catch a falling knife here.

