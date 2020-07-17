The company's 2Q20 report beat expectations, in many ways by near-ridiculous margins. The stock did not rise significantly, but I argue the outlook on the bank for FY20 is fundamentally improved.

With big banks reporting this week, my schedule is full of making current the recent stances regarding major Scandinavian financial institutions. Handelsbanken is one of them.

This week is always one of the more fun ones during summer. With all major Scandinavian banks reporting in during more or less the same week, it promises a busy week, as I have to check and re-check my stances to make certain that everything is still approximately where I expect it to be.

With COVID-19, Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) suffered quite a bit with regard to credit losses and provisions. The bank has unfavorable exposure, which peers lack, and there were some concerns as to how things would go for the bank during the second quarter.

Now that the report is out, these concerns can most certainly be laid to rest. Results were excellent - not quite as outperforming as DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), but still excellent.

Let's go through them and update the relevant thesis here.

Handelsbanken - How has the company been doing?

Handelsbanken is, in fact, the most relevant for me, because as it stands, it's the largest financial holding of my entire portfolio, coming in at almost 5.02%. Over the years, it's paid out thousands of dollars' worth of dividend, and despite recent drops, still stands at a firm positive net investment result in terms of capital appreciation.

With so many positives to focus, I'll just run through them one by one:

Profit after taxes rose 1% YoY, despite favorable comps.

EPS grew by 1% YoY.

Operating profit dropped by 2% YoY, but most of it was FX - not actual bad results.

RoE was relatively stable, dropping 10 bps.

Handelsbanken managed to cut expenses by 1% YoY, and the C/I ratio grew to 51.5%.

2Q20 credit loss ratio was 0.0%. Expected stage 3 credit losses were 11 million SEK, even lower than those in 1Q20, which saw 84 million SEK in losses.

Once again, Handelsbanken has been named the bank in Sweden where customers are the most satisfied by the renowned Swedish Quality Index (SKI), a position Handelsbanken has held for many years.

Analysts really screwed the pooch on this one in many respects, with an overall credit loss expectation/forecast of nearly 1.4B SEK. (Source: InFront) What were the actual credit losses? 97M in total, the lowest level for years and years - meaning analysts forecast around 14X the amount in credit losses. Forget flipping a coin - this is a real miss. Similar things are true for the bank's EBIT, which came in at 5.054B SEK, weighted against expectations of 4.208B SEK - again, a miss approaching nearly a billion, or 20%.

While far from all banks have reported as this article is being written, it seems based on current trends that analysts expected Scandinavian financial institutions to be impaired to a degree that they certainly won't be. Unlike DNB, Handelsbanken actually improved upon YoY results, which I argue should be seen as an excellent performance, all things considered.

Much like other companies, employees continue to work from home, and the bank's advisory and customer contact has been done remotely. Handelsbanken reports significant increase in advisory activity, and the overall customer satisfaction with the model has been high, as evidenced from the high results in the SKI. The results specifically say that Handelsbanken, according to customer considerations, has handled the pandemic the best thus far.

Perhaps most importantly, Handelsbanken saw YoY growth in virtually all business areas - corporate lending, private lending and financing and household and corporate deposits continued to grow as both corporate and household customers put away and store cash in the wake of one of the worst pandemics in a century.

This also reflected in the bank's mutual funds during the same periods, which reversed the previous direction of outflow. The fact is that despite the massive outflow and market drop in 1Q20, the total 2020 development including 2Q20 has been greater in terms of capital inflow, even including the corona outflow.

Handelsbanken is, in fact, one of the very few select players with positive net flows in their mutual funds and investments, once again lending credence to my notion of one of the "best banks in the world".

Handelsbanken has had some debt/bond activity during the quarter - namely two senior bonds, on two occasions during the quarter. During the first, it set a new record for over-subscribing for one of its bonds, as interested parties flocked to what they saw as safe placements. During the latter, the bank set a new record for the lowest funding costs ever - again, oversubscribed.

In my article on DNB, I theorized that no bank would be able to beat DNB in terms of its CET1-ratio - I should have considered Handelsbanken an option, as the bank once again beat expectations, and now, thanks to retained earnings and other factors, has a CET1-ratio of 18.7%. The company's liquidity coverage ratio, or LCR, calculated to EU standards, was 138%.

Ratings remain stable...

(Source: Handelsbanken 2Q20 Report)

... and business segments showed a general stability as well. Sweden saw a flat operating profit for the quarter, and instability due to lower interest rates in Norway and UK was weighed up by impressive 20% and 80% sequential operating profit growth in the Denmark and Finland segments, respectively.

Given this positive quarter and the bank showing continued operating strength, it is therefore my firm stance that the previously proposed dividend will be upheld at the extraordinary AGM slated, according to the news release, to be held no later than November 2020.

Such a dividend would, given the earlier and already approved proposal for 2019, make the yield of the bank around 6.1% at current levels - and my own YoC is higher.

That isn't to say everything in the quarter was exclusively positive. There were some items weighing on NII (Net interest income), described by the bank as "particularly negative effects". NII came in 6% below analysts' expectations. Analysts also focused on some of the issues in the fundamental businesses which drove net results down with regard to expectations, instead seeing the positives as a function of lower credit losses, provisions, and a stronger trading commission income. As I'm writing this, Handelsbanken is in the red about 1-2%, so it does seem that this is where the broader market sees things at least for the day.

I do view the overall results in a very positive light, however, with a focus on the clearly lower-than-expected credit losses and provisions.

Let's move onto valuation.

Handelsbanken - What is the valuation?

I mentioned in my earlier article on DNB that it doesn't seem to matter whether a bank is qualitative or not - the market is currently punishing almost all of them. This spells true for Handelsbanken as well, which is currently trading at a P/B ratio of 1.08X.

While you may argue that this is high, and from a peer context you could be correct, it fails to take into account that Handelsbanken usually - and by usually I mean for the past 10 years - trades closer to an average premium of 1.4X, at times going as high as 1.9X. By that way of viewing things, the bank is undervalued quite significantly.

This trend also, much like with DNB, goes against the bank's development of BV/share, which has been growing going into FY20...

(Source: Borsdata, BV/share, Handelsbanken, SEK)

... and if we annualize EPS, there's an extremely small variance from the previous year's EPS of 8.65 SEK, perhaps dropping marginally to 8.1 or 8.2 depending on 3Q20 and 4Q20. A dividend level of 5.5 SEK/share would, therefore, match the bank's dividend payout ambitions, and given the bank's capital position, should be seen as no problem.

What this means is that my valuation stance which I communicated during 1Q20 is now, as I see it, even stronger. Handelsbanken has shown that far from worsening in 2Q20, it's actually grown even better and stronger - and expectations for 2020 do not include any material worsening of the bank's results as societies open back up. This makes the slight undervaluation we're currently seeing illogical, in my eyes, to put it kindly.

Analysts following the bank diverge somewhat, with some targeting a valuation much like the current one, seeing apparently no real reason to go higher given the bank's current trends and profits. Some, however, such as Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF), are increasing their price targets to levels more in line with historical metrics, closer to 1.2X-1.3X P/B value.

It simply depends on where you expect the bank to go, and whether you consider Handelsbanken's historical premium to still be valid. Given the indications from the SKI and also local knowledge here in Sweden, I would still grant the bank a higher-than-average valuation. Handelsbanken is more service-minded in a world where the concept has been lost by some peers, and where some customers just want an account and a credit card and no contact with their bank. However, for Handelsbanken, this has translated to higher loan growth from customers such as condominium associations and similar extremely long-term borrowers (typically, such loans are considered 75-100 years) that value such service and proximity. The bank's continued focus on a positive customer relations and proximity to customers give it a sort of "local" bank appeal that Swedbank and Nordea, simply put, do not have.

My view is, therefore, that Handelsbanken should still command somewhat of a premium. To be safe, however, and to not inject personal bias into this, I'm capping the target at no more than 102 SEK/share, which is below the higher range of analyst expectations (Source: InFront) and targets a P/B value of around 1.25X. This gives us a potential upside of 8% on today's share price.

Thesis

A 6% yield on share price in today's world when considering a financial stock is no great feat, nor is it jaw-dropping. You could buy Prudential Financial (PRU) at a higher yield, which I consider to be a higher-rated stock, compared to the dividend postponement-induced class 4 notice I've judged Handelsbanken to be at. Handelsbanken's appeal should lie within its diversification potential for your portfolio, and increase your exposure to, what is in my opinion, one of the more appealing areas in the world.

When considered as such, and considering the likely 6%+ dividend yield with a decent growth rate, the picture becomes different - though certainly not one for everyone.

As a European investor, I, of course, suffer from some bias for these sorts of investments, and the fact is that due to Swedish tax and investment laws, I pay no actual dividend tax for any of the dividends paid out in my holdings located in Sweden. Investments in non-domestic stocks always need to be weighed against potential tax issues as well.

To the question as to whether Handelsbanken following the second quarter is an appealing stock for investing on a more general level, however, I say "yes". The undervaluation is there, and the prospective appeal has improved significantly for a potential dividend payout decided for November 2020 at the latest.

Stance

With a 7-8% upside to a conservative premium valuation, Handelsbanken, in my view, remains a "Buy".

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF, DNBHF, PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.