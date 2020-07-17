While traders could take this higher still, we can't join the party here and exited our position.

While the company could stem its history of losses with the proposed $5M cut in operating expenses considerable uncertainties remain and its share count nearly doubled.

The direct impetus seems to be some kind of deal with Samsung, but festivities seem highly premature before details of that deal are spelled out.

The shares once again exploded higher on an astonishing volume of 315M shares, which is 43x its average.

Something quite spectacular is going on at Boxlight (BOXL):

The company was smarting large losses after a really bad Q4 2019. Although things improved a bit in Q1, it was clear things couldn't go on like this for much longer.

We wrote in December last year that investors should take advantage of the sell-off in the shares as we expected the headwinds to be temporary, and that has paid off beyond our wildest imagination, at least for now with the shares up nearly three-fold since.

Mind you, the shares are very volatile so by tomorrow this can be quite different, although we don't expect the shares to go all the way back to $1 and change where they were in December (and that wasn't even the low point, the shares hit an unbelievable $0.33 in March, up 12x since that low).

So it's high time for an update, what's going on?

Improving results

Financing

Pandemic

STEM and international expansion

Samsung deal?

Improving results

Data by YCharts

On a TTM and GAAP basis that isn't so noticeable, but there really was some improvement from the dramatic Q4 where revenue decreased by a whopping 56% to $5.3M and the company suffered an operating loss of $3.5M.

It wasn't as bad as these numbers suggest though. There was a $600K negative impact from the shift in accounting to ASC 606. Then there was a difficult comp with Q4 of 2019, which was an exceptional quarter (as the quarter started out with $5.7M in deferred revenue and $4M in backorders, together nearly $10M whilst Q4 2019 the comparable figure is $2M). Orders in Q4 actually remained at similar level to a year ago.

And Q1 was already considerably better with revenues growing 15% to $5.7M and an operating loss of $2.7M, but still, these aren't pretty results (keep in mind Q1 is seasonally week and Q4 is seasonally strong). On the bright side orders increased by 85% to $7.6M (y/y) in Q1.

They had several new wins in Q1, like Shelby County Schools in Tennessee and Netherland Independent School District in Texas for displays and Union County Public Schools in North Caroline for their Mimio MyBot robotics and coding system.

Pandemic

Management argues that so far the impact of the pandemic has been muted as orders are still coming in and budgets have remained. But as sales cycles are long, the real test is still ahead and management argued (Q1CC):

we haven't seen a dramatic slowdown yet, but we think that that could kick in over the next few months.

While one might think that they would be hit pretty severely by a pandemic that closes schools, given the fact that half their sales consist of interactive large panels and some of the other stuff they sell is also strictly classroom bound.

Another item is of course school budgets, and the some of the funds that might have been destined for the kind of classroom technology the company sells could be diverted to make schools safer for a return to class even when the pandemic is still out there.

On the other hand, the company does provide some solutions for distance learning, like software tools, professional development resources, educator courses, multimedia resource to train K-12 teachers on distance learning, webinars, customized consulting and personalized support, from the Q1CC:

Since mid March, we provided virtual professional development sessions to nearly 9,000 educators, including 1,200 for webinars, 3,800 for labs and playgrounds, and nearly 1,400 for one-on-one coaching sessions, and nearly 2,000 for online courses.

The company even won an award for their Boxlight-EOS Distance Teaching Essentials (as well as their MySTEMKits 3D printing curriculum)

All in all, given what is happening with the pandemic, we fear the company isn't out of the woods and is too optimistic when they argued (Q1CC):

we think that schools by now are having solutions in place and are planning for the next school year, and so, we think that buying will start to ramp up again

This was in May, when things indeed seem to be better, but needless to say the situation in July has worsened considerably.

Management has indicated that they are more vigorously pursuing international growth (Europe, Latin America) and in the light what's happening with the pandemic in the US that looks to be a good idea, although the situation in most of Latin America is far from ideal either at the moment.

Samsung deal

Shares surged on the news of a partnership with Samsung, or at least at the moment of writing this is suggested by a blogpost on the company's website. It should be pointed out that the company hasn't put out a PR and as a result we're not quite convinced how significant it is or what the partnership even entails.

What seems certain is that it involves a couple of Boxlight's products, like:

But what is the role of Samsung? The promo material mentions only Samsung hardware, in which case this whole cooperation might not be more than making these courses work on Samsung tablets. Perhaps they come pre-loaded with exclusive apps of some of this Boxlight stuff.

STEM education

Innovative solutions for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education is where the company sees a big market opportunity and it has been on acquisition spree to bolster its capabilities:

Modern robotics (March 2019); Mimeo MyBot educational robotics

Robo3D (April 2020); 3D printers

MyStemKits (April 2020); the largest online collections of K-12 STEM curriculum for 3D printing.

The latter two acquisitions were closed in Q2 and together they produced $1.5M in revenue for the past 12 months, but it's likely that being part of Boxlight there is considerable room for expanding these sales.

Other solutions they offer in the STEM space are their Labdisc Portable STEM Lab, the MimioView document camera, and STEM specific curriculum and professional development.

STEM is seen by management as an important growth (and profit) center (Q1CC):

We expect 2020 to show a double-digit dollar improvement in sales from other product categories including classroom accessories such as our MimioClarity distributed audio system, software solutions with a focus on recurring subscription revenues, STEM education solutions with training and standards based content and professional services.

Where they mention "other product categories" they mean the non-big interactive classroom displays that make up half of their revenues, but where competition is pretty strong hence margins are smaller.

We are pretty sure it is important, but much of it seems tied to classrooms and some of it looks like it's ideal for kids working in groups (some of these MyBot projects for instance) so we're not sure whether this will fulfill its promise immediately, given the pandemic situation.

Cost cutting

When the pandemic hit management was, given the precarious financial situation the company was already experiencing, proactive and implemented a plan to reduce operating expenses by $5M, which amounts to a 30% reduction of staff (mainly in administrative and support functions), a pretty significant cut.

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins, the non-GAAP gross margin in 2019 was 27.1 and for Q1 it was 27.8%. And here, once again is why they want to boost their STEM revenues (Q1CC):

The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by customized pricing on competitive bids for flat panel.

Management does expect gross profit to come in at 30%+ this year, but we fear that the escalating pandemic in parts of the US might throw a bit of a wrench in that wheel.

Financing

Another measure to shore up finances was a financing deal in the form of the sale of 13,333,333 shares at $0.75 per share on June 8. Gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $10.0M (before fees). Perhaps they should have waited a month. This isn't really a pretty picture:

Data by YCharts

And it's no surprise the have to sell so many shares recently:

Data by YCharts

Now, the $5M in cost cutting could stem the bleeding here, especially if revenues expand further so things could still be on a sustainable path. At the end of Q1 the company had just $600K in cash (and $7.4M in debt), the financing was pretty urgent.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect losses to persist with EPS at -$0.24 this year rising only to -$0.15 in 2021. While we readily admit that with the $10M financing the company has risen from the dead and we also readily admit that cutting $5M in operational cost really is substantial (it's 30% or so of the operational cost last year which came in at $17.3M), we really struggle to join the recent investor enthusiasm.

In fact we used the rally to close our position we had in the SHU portfolio, we have to admit we didn't think we would be making a profit on that position anytime soon, if ever.

Conclusion

We give you a few considerations:

The company still makes considerable losses.

The pandemic in parts of the US is out of control and return to school looks like a dicey proposition in many of these places.

On the other hand, many countries have been able to get the pandemic under control, there is no inherent reason why the US should not be able to do so and a working vaccine might also be on the horizon.

In the meantime, there are other parts of the world where the pandemic is under control and where the company could try to expand.

The share count of the company has nearly doubled.

The investor enthusiasm about a Samsung deal seems highly premature, at the minimum, it needs a company PR spelling out what it entails.

Considering the staggering trading volumes, we fear that Boxlight has been the latest stock to fall victim to enthusiastic day traders and while there is fundamental improvement, uncertainties remain and we think the enthusiasm about any Samsung deal is rather premature.

