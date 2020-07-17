HyreCar has suggested that it can hit breakeven when it hits $40 million in annual revenues, which Wall Street consensus has targeted for FY21.

HyreCar (HYRE) is currently one of the smallest-cap publicly traded stocks in the market. Sitting at just a ~$50 million market cap, the Los Angeles-based provider of rental cars for gig-based delivery drivers has struggled since its IPO in 2018 at $5 per share. This year, it looked like the coronavirus might knock HyreCar out for good.

Then, after the company posted some surprising growth trends as well as a resurgence in rental demand post-pandemic, the stock started showing signs of life. In a market era where tech stocks' "stories" have taken center stage, this could finally be the moment of lift for HyreCar.

Make no mistake: an investment in HyreCar is extremely high-risk and high-reward. Shares were almost delisted after getting knocked below $1 this year already, and the company doesn't have a long track record of operations. That being said, however, I think there's a credible bullish story building for this company:

Gig-based work is in vogue since the pandemic began.

With widespread layoffs plus people attempting to earn more cash amid a difficult financial climate, there are more people turning to flexible work gigs like Uber (UBER) or Instacart (ICART) to earn extra cash. HyreCar makes the barriers to entry low. Many people who want to work as drivers don't have their own cars, or would prefer not to use their own. Per its own estimates, HyreCar is the cheapest car rental option for would-be drivers.

Many people who want to work as drivers don't have their own cars, or would prefer not to use their own. Per its own estimates, HyreCar is the cheapest car rental option for would-be drivers. Asset-light business model. HyreCar doesn't own its own fleet of cars; it simply connects owners of cars willing to loan them to drivers wanting to borrow them. This gives the company the ability to expand as a service network without needing expensive inventory on hand.

HyreCar doesn't own its own fleet of cars; it simply connects owners of cars willing to loan them to drivers wanting to borrow them. This gives the company the ability to expand as a service network without needing expensive inventory on hand. Margin growth potential. Currently, HyreCar has ~50% gross margins, but with its asset-light model, the company has the ability to expand its bottom line as it scales - especially as insurance costs (its largest cost component) have high potential for operating leverage.

Currently, HyreCar has ~50% gross margins, but with its asset-light model, the company has the ability to expand its bottom line as it scales - especially as insurance costs (its largest cost component) have high potential for operating leverage. Low entry point; M&A potential. At a ~$50 million market cap, investors have a chance to buy into this company at a relatively early stage. We note also that Lyft (LYFT) acquired smaller competitor FlexDrive earlier this year for $20 million. Other on-demand companies seeking to revamp their driver operations may be scouting HyreCar to do the same.

Note that this isn't a long-term, buy-and-hold type of stock - it is a position to be monitored very closely and flipped for gains when the opportunity presents itself.

Q1 results: Pulling through post pandemic

When HyreCar shares slipped below $1 this year at the market's deepest nadir, investors were afraid that the temporary stoppage of services like Uber and Lyft and the coronavirus crunch would kill off the company for good.

That turned out not to be the case. Even in Q1, HyreCar's results weren't bad at all:

Figure 1. HyreCar 1Q20 results

Source: HyreCar Q1 earnings release

Its revenue climbed 65% y/y to $5.78 million, which beat Wall Street's expectations at the time for $5.50 million (+56% y/y) by a solid nine-point margin. Gross profit dollars, too, rose 45% y/y to $2.18 million, even though gross margins slipped slightly to ~38% - though the company expects this to lift as the pandemic passes.

Here's some helpful commentary from CFO Scott Brogi's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call on the direction he expects gross margins and overall profitability to go:

But, as we talked about, there are a couple of items in the cost of sales that we think we’re going to be able to reduce pretty dramatically. So our expectation is that on a going forward basis, gross profit margin is going to be in the 40% to 50% range. So we’re working hard to do that. And then as business starts to come back and dealers open up, they’ll also be additional opportunities for incremental revenue. That’s very high margin to support that growth.



So that’s the key in terms of where we see GP on a going forward basis. And then, yes, from a revenue perspective, we peaked that a little over 20,000 weekly rental days, the first week in March. And we’re about halfway back there as we stand now kind of mid May. So our expectation is if we cross back over 20,000 rental days and that increase about 50% on the rental days to a weekly rate of 30,000, that should be break even for us. And again, the faster we can reduce any non-essential OpEx, the quicker we can get to breakeven.



But if you do the math on that Jack, 30,000 weekly rental days at an average net number of $25 a day is going to get you to $750,000 a week. And that would get you to kind of a $38 million to $40 million break even net revenue number."

This commentary is especially helpful because it provides us an anchor point: HyreCar expects to hit breakeven at an annual revenue run rate of $38-$40 million, or 30k weekly rental days/$750k revenue per week.

We can easily track HyreCar's progress toward that target of 30k weekly rental days, thanks to the very detailed post-pandemic trends that the company reported in Q1. You can see in the chart below that though HyreCar's weekly rental days dipped to a low of 14.1k in mid-March, they have since rebounded to 17.3k in the early parts of May. And as more parts of the country opened up in May and June, I would expect an even stronger rebound from these trends when the company reports Q2 results.

Figure 2. HyreCar weekly rental days trends

Source: HyreCar Q1 earnings release

Wall Street is currently pegging FY20 revenue at $24.4 million, while also targeting $37.4 million in revenue in FY21 (+53% y/y). If we trust CFO Brogi's math, we could see HyreCar become breakeven or even profitable as early as next year. For a company at this small of a scale (and for one that has currently 86 employees as of its most recent 10-K filing), that is a truly impressive feat that would serve as an additional tailwind to the share price.

And given the surging popularity of gig-based services in a time that people have needed to turn to flexible work arrangements to raise extra cash, I'm confident in the macro picture supporting the growth in car-sharing platforms like HyreCar.

Key takeaways

This year so far, we have seen stocks with tiny scale, like Lemonade (LMND), shoot up to billion-dollar valuations on the basis of their story alone. If HyreCar continues posting strong rental trends and showing progress toward its path to breakeven, I see no reason why the company can't be "discovered" by investors and see its share price rise.

