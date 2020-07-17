Shares of AutoNation (AN) have more than doubled from the March bottom, and they actually trade higher than one-year ago, which is a rarity for companies outside of the technology sector. Indeed, given the cyclical nature of the auto industry, one might be surprised to see the nation's largest automotive retailer with over 325 locations trading at these levels. However, I believe shares are still attractive at these levels. The macro backdrop is actually encouraging for the auto dealers, and AN is well-positioned to profit from this trend.

Favorable Macro Environment

We usually may not associate double-digit employment as a good macro environment for the car dealers, but 2020 is proving to be anything but ordinary. Indeed, Thursday's June retail sales report was very bullish, and as you can see from the below chart, auto demand is enjoying a "V-shape" recovery. In April amid lockdowns, auto sales were down over 30%; they are now running 7.5% higher.

A rebound of this magnitude points to significant pent-up demand for autos with consumers looking to take advantage of any concessions on offer. Moreover even with unemployment higher, personal income is running higher than a year ago thanks to enhanced unemployment benefits and one-time $1,200 checks. Some consumers are using this income boon to buy cars. Importantly, credit is available for them; JPMorgan noted that auto originations have been picking up, with June a record $3.2 billion for them.

Additionally, autos are likely benefiting from urban flight as you are more likely to need a car in the suburbs than in a city. This trend is more than anecdotal; Realtor.com reported that the discrepancy in demand between suburban and urban real estate was the second highest since 2016 in May.

A strong rebound in demand for cars is great for dealers so long as they have inventory to sell. Fortunately, after most auto plants shuttered due to lockdowns, production has more than quadrupled since April, according to the Federal Reserve. This is actually ideal for dealers. Some lost production ensures the market isn't over-supplied, supporting prices, but with production returning, they don't have to fear not having cars to sell to potential customers.

Lastly, in addition to new cars, reselling used cars is a critical part of AutoNation's business, as with most dealers. Typically, used car revenue is about 50% of new car revenue for AN, which was the case last quarter at $1.1 billion. Gross profit on used cars is less than 8% so, small shifts in pricing have outsized impacts on profitability.

Well in April, we saw used car pricing plummet according to Manheim, implying a $100 million hit to AN's used car inventory as lockdowns brought sales to a halt. However given strong demand and moderate supply, used car prices have also rebounded in a V-shape to new record highs. So what was once a worry about AN's balance sheet, that it would have to unload used cars at a loss, has dissipated, and AN may be able to realize better than expected profit on its ~$750 million of used car inventory.

AutoNation is Positioned to Profit

Put most simply, the new auto market is enjoying strong supply/demand fundamentals at this time as well as firm used car pricing. This is a great time to be in car dealers. Now even though the macro backdrop is favorable, not all dealerships will profit equally. Inevitably due to consumer tastes, some brands will do better than others, certain manufacturers have more popular product in a given year.

That is why it is best to go big and diversified. With 325 locations in a nationwide dealer network that generate over $21 billion in sales annually, AN provides broad exposure to the auto market, making it mostly manufacturer-agnostic. This large dealer network allows the company to optimize inventory, moving product to different regions of the country to capitalize on stronger demand trends. It sells cars from everyone from General Motors (GM) to Jaguar Land Rover. 33% of auto revenue comes from mass-market domestic manufacturers, 31% from mass-market imported cars, and 36% from premium luxury cars. This balanced distribution means AN is not overly exposed to any one segment of the market. Similarly, it's roughly 66%/34% new car/used car revenue split provides diversification across buyer income spectrum and allows it to integrate trade-in offers across its platform.

This diversity across product type and new & used also helps to partially insulate the company from economic headwinds as it can win customers who trade down to a lower-priced vehicle rather than seeing them take their business elsewhere. Now, this helps cushion the blow but doesn't erase it entirely as the premium market generates a 5% operating income margin while domestic is only 3.6%, but a 1.4% margin drop is better than losing the sale entirely. And by the same token, AN can foster customer relationships up the price ladder from used to new as the economy improves. This broad diversification across markets is why I believe AN is better positioned to capitalize on the macro environment than a company like Carmax (KMX), which focuses exclusively on used cars.

Valuation Makes AutoNation a Buy

Now given the shutdown of sales in late March through early May across much of the country, revenue and profits will be lower in 2020 than 2019. However, stock prices discount future cash flows not past ones. That revenue hit has passed, and with demand bouncing back so sharply, revenue and free cash flow should be very strong over the next twelve months. Adjusting for some working capital movements, AN generated $570 million of free cash flow in 2019, $250 million in 2018, and $320 million in 2017.

Given we are likely to imported premium sales lag a bit, just given the slower rebound international trade and supply chains post-COVID, AN won't likely get all the way back to 2019 levels, but I would expect sales over the next twelve months to hold above $21 billion, which should translate to $400 million of free cash flow, or about $4.58 a share, which should translate to about $5.50 of earnings.

Now one risk to this free cash flow outlook is that AN could more aggressively expand its dealership network by buying dealers out if they face financial stress. While these purchases would be a short-term drain, they can be accretive over time. During periods of stress when assets are cheap is when you want to buy, and given the fragmented nature of the auto dealership industry, there is plenty of roll-up opportunity. Another risk would be second downturn in the economy that reverses the recovery in demand, though to the extent it is met with additional fiscal stimulus, the impact on auto demand could be lower than feared.

As investors appreciate the strong demand for cars that began in June and should continue thanks to solid personal income and suburbanization, I believe AN shares can keep heading higher, whether they use free cash flow to repurchase stock or expand the dealer network. Given the cyclical nature of the business, shares are unlikely to command much more than 10x earnings, but that would still be $55, leaving about 25% of upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.