When the world continues to pile on the hottest tech darlings from Netflix (NFLX) to Tesla (TSLA), I continue to look for bargain opportunities in the sectors most beaten-down by the coronavirus. Recently, the theme park business has caught my attention, and having reviewed some of the largest operators, from Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), Cedar Fair (FUN), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Disney (DIS), I picked Six Flags as the company for further investigation. Below I will go through a brief history of Six Flags and explain why I think the company is favorably positioned to survive the pandemic as a highly efficient enterprise in a low-growth industry that doesn't attract competition.

A battle-tested, penny-pinching company that emerged successfully from bankruptcy

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. is the largest theme park operator in the world that has a long history and strong brand recognition. With 23 parks in the U.S., 2 in Mexico and 1 Canada, it offers one of the most thrilling experiences to those who want to take their adrenaline to the next level. The company opened its first theme park in Texas in 1961 under the leadership of Angus Wynne, who imagined a brand new form of entertainment featuring innovative rides and engaging theme presentations. The concept immediately became a huge success and has since served as the foundation for Six Flags' most iconic parks today.

Despite finding its niche, Six Flags was once a deeply troubled company that dealt with heavy losses and a highly leveraged balance sheet. Prior to the last recession, it was chronically grappling with negative earnings and a towering debt load that exceeded $2 billion. Although the company made significant changes in senior management, diversified revenue sources, reduced costs, and sold 10 parks for $400 million to pay down debt, it was unable to avoid filing for Chapter 11 when the financial world came crashing down in 2009. In the same year, H1N1 forced its Mexico park to shut down for 13 days, a storm damaged another park in Georgia, and the stock was delisted on NYSE and traded in the OTC market under "SIXFQ".

Emerging from bankruptcy in 2010, Six Flags again made changes in senior management by replacing the then CEO, CFO, and several VPs. Under new leadership, the company embraced an even more tightfisted attitude towards cost management by aggressively containing marketing spend, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Although revenue grew at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2010 to 2019 (a figure that puts Robinhood traders to sleep), operating expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased at just 2.18%, almost equivalent to the inflation target by any developed country.

In 2009, Six Flags was a money-losing operation with more than $200 million in net loss; in 2019, the company reported $180 million in net income. Thanks to revenues consistently outgrowing expenses, the company has been able to enjoy a much higher operating margin than competition. Between 2015 and 2019, Six Flags outperformed the industry average every year in terms of operating profitability. This is also why the stock returned more than 1,000% at one point in the last decade.

In a severely subdued revenue environment, no company can reduce expenses faster than the decline in sales. Although the Fed has taken a supportive stance to lower the cost of financing, the amount of leverage being added to any balance sheet can easily eat away future profits given the increased interest expense. This is where a company that has historically demonstrated strong cost discipline will have a higher probability of survival. As the most penny-pinching company with the lowest-cost structure in the industry, Six Flags, in my view, is competitively positioned to get through this difficult time.

Ample liquidity to survive until the end of 2021

To shore up its balance sheet, Six Flags has suspended dividends and buybacks until the end of 2021 and worked out amendments with lenders to waive testing of certain financial ratios and maintenance covenants. Besides increasing the credit facility from $350 to $481 million, Six Flags has also raised $725 million in a 7% senior secured note due 2025, which would be used to pay down some debt and general corporate bills. Although net debt ($2.24 billion) stood at 4.3x adjusted EBITDA at the end of Q1, the company has no maturities until 2024.

As of March 31, 2020, Six Flags has a total liquidity of $832 million, including $372 million of cash and $460 million available under the revolving credit facility. Under the complete suspension of park operations, it will burn roughly $30-35 million of cash per month. In other words, assuming all 26 parks remain shut, Six Flags will have enough cash to get through the end of 2021.

Bond prices can be a telling statistic in gauging a company's solvency. Having fallen briefly below 80 cents on the dollar in late March, Six Flags' 2024 bond currently trades above $90. To the stockholders, this is a positive development, since the bond market is usually dominated by conservative investors who keep a close eye on their principal plus interest. In the backdrop of immense central bank liquidity, bondholders seem to have regained their confidence in Six Flags' ability to repay its debt, and no one will come collecting at least until 2024.

Balance sheet figures that bother me

The most obvious thing that bothers me about the balance sheet is the goodwill and intangibles, which account for almost 37% of Six Flags' total assets. Given the increased difficulty in estimating future cash flows in a crisis like this, an impairment charge is highly likely if management believes the paper loss is permanent rather than temporary. In contrast, SeaWorld has less than 10% of goodwill and intangibles and Cedar Fair less than 14%.

Another part of the balance sheet that makes me somewhat nervous is the lack of shareholder equity. The company has generated strong profits since 2012, but retained earnings have largely remained in negative territory (a.k.a. accumulated deficit). This is due to a rather generous dividend policy and share repurchase program. Between 2011 and 2019, Six Flags produced $1.5 billion in net profits, but returned $3.4 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks. What made this possible was the cheap debt the company could access in an ultra-low interest rate environment where management more than doubled the leverage, from $960 million in 2011 to $2.3 billion in 2019.

Since its earnings were insufficient to cover dividends and buybacks, the company was essentially borrowing other people's money to keep investors on board. As painful as it is, COVID-19 has brought this unsustainable practice to an end. Given Six Flags has eliminated dividends and buybacks to stay afloat, management now looks to bring down the net leverage ratio to between 3x and 4x adjusted EBITDA.

A low-growth industry that attracts minimal competition

In most developed countries, the theme park business is a slow-growing space that typically doesn't attract much competition due to the geographical advantages enjoyed by existing operators. From 2015 to 2019, the industry as a whole grew at a CAGR of less than 7%. In 2016, the Japanese yen at one point rallied almost 20% against the U.S. dollar, accounting for roughly one-third of Universal Studios' revenue growth, thanks to its operations in Osaka, Japan. Stripping out this currency impact and other irrelevant revenues like Disney Cruise Line and Legoland China, the annual growth rate of the theme park industry in OECD countries would be just low enough to make every financial analyst yawn when the hottest topics on a Friday night out revolve around electric cars and medical marijuana.

Per Six Flags' management, it takes roughly $500-700 million and at least 4 years to develop a theme park comparable to one of the company's major operations. While somebody in the app business can come up with a better app for free to help existing competitors lose half their values overnight, nobody is going to surprise Six Flags by suddenly building half a billion worth of roller coaster rides in Valencia, California. Suppose some private equity firm wants to splurge its mountain of committed capital on a theme park, it still takes significant effort working with the right design and construction team and getting by local zoning restrictions. To the brightest entrepreneurs from MIT, this definitely sounds like an idea that gets hopelessly rejected on Shark Tank.

Even if somebody still manages to build several parks to "disrupt" the industry, the amount of capital expenditures required to keep guests excited can be a significant challenge. That is, how much should a park reinvest its earnings to lure enough customers back, while not letting depreciation expenses take away future profits? In this regard, Six Flags is one of the best, with CapEx less than 10% of sales every year in the last decade, while competitors like Cedar Point and SeaWorld come in at double digits. This is also why depreciation and amortization accounted for just 8% of revenue between 2015 and 2019, at least 3% better than the competitors just mentioned.

They say tech is a good business given the asset-light structure and the low marginal cost of running a software company, while industries like airlines and theme parks are failure-prone endeavors, as it requires a tremendous amount of capital and high fixed costs to keep customers engaged. Under the impact of COVID-19, the theme park business has definitely provided more reasons for investors to stay away, as companies will likely remain hostage to social distancing until a vaccine is developed. However, this is exactly the type of fear and bias that creates an investment opportunity like Six Flags.

Final thoughts

To sum up, Six Flags is a competitive, low-cost operator that's currently going through one of the toughest times in company history. Consumers are scared, demand is depressed, debt is piling up, and its partner in China has flopped. If you're an investment professional, Six Flags is definitely one of those ideas that gets you the ugliest look from your boss and colleagues when they're probably too busy following the next something in the biotech industry or small cell tower manufacturers that could benefit from the trend towards 5G.

Considering about 75% of Six Flags' revenues come from the second and third quarters (which are currently toast), earnings are unlikely to return until 2021, and a worsening virus situation could easily complicate the outlook. Per first-order thinking, this is certainly a company to avoid until further clarity.

However, as far as my experience goes, I've learned that in investing (1) things are never clear until it's too late, and (2) the bottom is only known in retrospect. I don't know where the bottom is, therefore, having recently initiated a small position at $19.88, I'm fully aware that prices might suffer from further weakness in guest attendance. However, in my view, a second or third wave will only slow, and not derail, the path to normalcy. Suppose the virus disappears tomorrow, the recession will probably prevent people from buying tickets to Paris and instead opting for the nearest theme park on a day trip - after all, there are only so many episodes of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. All told, I believe Six Flags is not going anywhere, and investors who are willing to stick around for 1-2 years could benefit greatly from a full economic recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.