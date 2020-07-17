As the stock market continues to soar to new highs, I wanted to add some defensive stocks into my portfolio. I need to do some due diligence though and try to figure out what companies are "defensive" within the context of the "new normal" brought about by the pandemic. I think the Clorox Company (CLX) is a good candidate.

Just a quick background on the company, Clorox is a manufacturer of consumer products which it sells through groceries and other distributors. Although most popular for its namesake bleach and cleaning products, the company also sells a wide variety of other brands such as Fresh Step, Glad, Kingsford charcoal, Brita and Burt's bees, etc. The company even sells Salad Dressing through its Hidden Valley brands. Rather than focus on a single type of product, the company has a pretty smart strategy of targeting specific mid-sized categories. These categories have less intense competition from other multi-national peers and thus are more profitable. As a result of this strategy, most of the company's brands hold the top spot in their category.

Investor presentation

Investor presentation

Clorox received a permanent boost to sales due to COVID

In 2019, Clorox's cleaning segment consists of 34% of revenue yet close to half (47%) of earnings before taxes, indicating that it is still the most important segment of the company. Cleaning products consist of Clorox and other disinfecting products. Household (charcoal, bags, wraps, etc.) and Lifestyle (food products, water filters, etc.) make up 30% and 20% of revenue in 2019 respectively. The majority of the company's revenue is coming from the US with the international business only accounting for 16% of revenue and 8% of earnings in 2019.

The company experienced an increase in its revenue and income this year due to the coronavirus pandemic as evidenced by the Q3 fiscal 2020 earnings ending March 2020. Revenue increased by 15% in the quarter which is unusual for a mature and stable company that usually sees sales increase of 1 - 3%. Net income had a huge increase of 31% not just in the cleaning segment but all segments as people were preparing to lockdown during the initial weeks of the pandemic. Clorox reported earnings of $241 million for the quarter or $1.89 EPS.

I believe that the boost to Clorox sales due to the coronavirus pandemic will be a permanent one. As businesses re-open and people emerge from lockdowns there is will be a continuous need to disinfect public spaces. The demand for disinfectant will actually be much higher in the coming months than it was in April - May due to the fact that public spaces will be re-opening. There isn't really much of a need to disinfect private residences as opposed to public spaces. Clorox has been very smart as well with its marketing getting its brand front and center when it comes to disinfecting and cleaning products. The company has partnered with Uber (UBER), United Airlines (UAL), and others to help alleviate public concern. Not only do these companies benefit from Clorox's brand equity when it comes to cleanliness such partnerships also act as a marketing tool to keep the brand front of mind with consumers.

The company has a growth plan outside of COVID

Apart from the tailwind brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Clorox had launched an ambitious growth plan on its own. Despite being a 100-year-old company, Clorox has continuously pushed forward with innovating its products based on consumer data insights. In late 2019, the company launched its IGNITE strategy to further innovate its product line and drive growth targeting a 2 - 4% growth in sales. The initial sales target of 2 -4% may seem small but it is highly ambitious for a company like Clorox which is in a mature industry.

IGNITE Strategy | The Clorox Company

Some examples of product innovation

Some product innovations that came out of the IGNITE program for 2019 - 2020 are compostable cleaning wipes and trash bags, probiotics with herbal supplements, and Filtering Water Bottle. I believe that the extra boost in earnings due to coronavirus will give Clorox more "dry powder" to accelerate its R&D and grow its brands outside of cleaning.

The innovative nature of the Clorox company has ensured its consistent revenue growth vis-à-vis its peers. In the past 10 years, compared to peers Procter & Gamble (PG), Kimberly Clark (KMB), and Colgate (CL), Clorox has grown consistently between 1 - 5%. The company also has a high return on assets compared to its peers ensuring that the revenue windfall earned from the pandemic is properly invested and would create future growth for shareholders.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Valuation

A common knock against the stock is that valuation wise it is a bit expensive trading at 32.3x P/E ratio. This roughly translates to a 3% earnings yield (E/P or 1/32). The company pays out a portion of its earnings in dividends with a yield of 1.97%. What most fundamental analysts miss is that the risk-free rate or the discount rate is now much lower with the 10-year Treasury rate at 0.62%. Now I won't get into an argument on how you feel about the Fed interfering with financial markets but interest rates have not really risen that much even when quantitative easing ended the post-financial crisis. This tells me that this level of interest rates would be here to stay and companies like Clorox which have stable earnings and pay a modest dividend would be attractive. Having interest rates this low means that the discount rate and the "acceptable" P/E ratio that value investors and analysts use must be adjusted. Adopting this mindset due to the "new normal", Clorox is not expensive at all.

Data by YCharts

In order to make a long-term investment in the company, I would like to examine its leverage ratios to ensure the company is financially stable. The company has a moderate amount of debt as of the last reporting period at $2.2 billion. This gives the company debt to asset ratio of around 38% given $5.9 billion in assets. However, I am not worried at all about the company's debt level as they are easily covering their obligations. The company has a trailing 12-month EBITDA of $1.3 billion against interest expense of $99 million. The company has an investment-grade credit rating and this is not surprising given the company's solid history of generating cash flow.

Given the company's renewed growth prospects, high return on assets, and stable financials, Clorox is a buy for me.

