In this video we'll take you through Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings' key stat, Membership, in two different ways. Membership is the key metric for Netflix driving their valuation. COVID-19 kept people at home, driving membership in Q1 and Q2. But now that lockdowns came off, the membership actually dropped in June.

Here's that chart from the press release.

Year-to-date numbers are only supposed to build through the year. We drew a black line (above) showing you they dropped. That's concerning.

We'll review in this video a couple of ways to look at that membership number. But growth momentum stocks are driven by just that, momentum. "Down" for any key metric is a loss of momentum. That's concerning for Netflix.

Conclusion

We upgraded Netflix back in April (paywall). We downgraded the stock after 100-point run earlier this week (paywall) before earnings. We were concerned that the stock was straight up on a spike and too many bulls. Anything wrong would be a problem and so it was. But the quarter issue was central to the story, an actual drop in members in June. Momentum stocks don't like that. Be careful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

