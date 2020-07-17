Stock is trading at 50x forward earnings which is supported by Street's estimated EPS growth of 33% in 2020e and 50% in 2021e.

However, there is potential that recovered COVID-19 patients can help donate plasma for related therapies. This could boost the plasma business.

Plasma, its core segment, posted 25% yoy growth in revenue in 1Q20, but saw weakness in April, possibly due to lockdowns which restricted plasma collection.

Pharma segment is a highlight which increased 120% yoy in terms of revenue in 1Q20, and is generally unaffected during the pandemic.

1Q20 results were strong

PaySign (PAYS) released a strong set of results for 1Q20 with total revenue up 45.7% yoy to $10.6M and gross margin up 2.1 percent to 54.1% which was mainly helped by a favorable mix towards higher-margin programs. As a result, net income increased 76.8% to $1.5M. Breaking down revenue, plasma industry grew 24.8% yoy to $7.3M or 69% of total revenue. Pharma industry is a fast growing segment, registering 120% yoy growth to reach $3M or 28.6% of total revenue.

The company loaded $326M to the card compared with $215M, up 52% yoy. Its revenue conversion rate of gross dollar volume loaded on cards was 3.24% compared to 3.38% the prior year. Typically, the first quarter is seasonally its lowest revenue conversion rate and if we look at Q219, revenue conversion rate was in fact 4.21%. As a post quarter indication, the management commented that for April 2020, the preliminary revenue conversion rate was 4.23% which is pretty in line historically.

Strong liquidity

Consolidated cash, including restricted cash, has increased $9.3M or 20% to $54.8M compared to $45.6M at year end FY19. If measured by an adjusted current ratio excluding restricted cash and card funding liability, reflected 5.9x coverage compared with 7.9x at year end FY19.

The company also returned the funds received from the Paycheck Protection Program as they did not see the need due to their strong financial position.

Strong cardholder base

The company now boasts a cardholder base of 3.1M which is up from 2.8M stated late last year. They added 2 pharmaceutical programs to the Patient Affordability business line which now stands at a total of 10 programs, and they also included several pharma and patient affordability programs to the pipeline. The company's plasma pipeline has expanded its coverage to blood and blood product collection centers.

Limited impact from COVID-19 in 1Q20

In 1Q20, the company did not see much of an effect related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is beginning to see some effect, especially for plasma, as April numbers were down 15% yoy while pharma continued to be strong.

Plasma donors for recovered COVID-19 patients are being recruited

About 170 centers have started to recruit recovered COVID-19 patients as convalescent plasma donors for use in possible COVID-19 therapies. These plasma collection centers are generally located in areas with large affected populations. It was mentioned that these donors are being compensated at a significantly higher level than standard plasma donors. This could imply a higher cost and lower gross margin than other plasma lines.

Too early to tell regarding this current pandemic

The company is not giving out revenue guidance except that overall 2020 should have continued growth momentum and gross margins similar to that of 2019. I suspect that weak numbers in April with its larger segment, plasma, has had the management be cautious.

That said, with the two new program additions, one of which is already live, while the other is about to load up, both programs have already generated some amount of start-up fees.

Growth numbers look solid

According to market estimates, revenue is expected to grow in the 30-40% range during 2020e and 2021e. EBITDA is estimated to surge ~60% during the same period. And if we look at EPS growth, Street numbers point to 33% yoy growth in 2020e before increasing by 50% yoy in 2021e.

These estimates are in line with the fast growth rate of the company, and if we factor in potential market share gains from an ailing competitor which was mentioned on its latest earnings call and that PaySign has had a strong quarter with ample liquidity, these strong growth numbers appear to be feasible.

Valuation: Not cheap but reflects strong growth potential

The stock trades at 50x forward P/E with a low of 20x put in during the depth of the broad market sell off late March. The stock recovered mainly due to the company's solid financial position and continued strength in its pharma business. It is worth following to look out for plasma to recover, especially with the inclusion of COVID-19 related plasma therapies in the future.

Source: Koyfin

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best-effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.