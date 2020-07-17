UAVS did report that it commenced working with a major ecommerce company. However, that does not imply that Amazon is working with UAVS or is about to sign a deal.

Neither Amazon nor the company reported any kind of deal. Both companies are about to start operations in Kansas at the same time.

In my opinion, the interest for the company generated stock demand, which at the end moved up the share price to its current mark.

AgEagle Aerial (UAVS) has made investors obtain more than 100% stock returns in less than six months. The company has been featured in social media as one of the miracles of 2020. I wrote an article about the company. The stock returns have been magnificent. The company currently trades at 8.2x-9.3x 2021 sales, which may be convenient for some traders. However, it is certainly a bit too elevated for me. As I always say, I cannot decide what the stock can do, but I can decide when I shall close my position. In my opinion, without a deal signed with Amazon (AMZN), the current valuation of UAVS is not that justified.

My Previous Idea Generated More Than 100% Stock Return

In an article that I published in July, I said that UAVS would most likely hit $3 as investors get to know the company's plans:

AgEagle Aerial Systems recently received financing and reported a new ecommerce client. The market has celebrated the good news by pushing up the share price from $1 to more than $1.5. I believe that stock price will most likely reach $3 because the target market grows at a CAGR of 21.01%. There is one analyst claiming that the valuation could go to higher levels, but I am not that optimistic. Source: Seeking Alpha

That article proved to be pretty useful as the share price increased from $1.5 to more than $3.0, which represents more than 100% stock return:

Source: UAVS

Taking into account the result of the article, I believe that followers would appreciate a new article on UAVS. Don't get me wrong. In fact, there is not a lot of new information about the company's operations. However, I conducted further research, which, I believe, investors need to know.

Why Did The Stock Price Creep Up? Wichita And Amazon

Many financial analysts out there remarked that UAVS expects to run its operations in Wichita, Kansas. At the same time, some other analysts noticed that Amazon was opening a new warehouse space in the same area. In sum, some of them came to the conclusion that a deal between both companies could be interesting. Twitter, blogs, Facebooks and many other social media channels noted the coincidence:

Source: Areadevelopment

Source: Google News

Source: Twitter

I checked the amount of interest generated by this new information. The amount of people looking for "UAVS" in Google increased radically in less than one month. In my opinion, the interest for the company generated stock demand, which at the end moved up the share price to its current mark.

Source: Google Trends

I need to make a comment about Amazon and everything that I have found online. Neither Amazon nor the company reported any kind of deal. Both companies are about to start operations in Kansas at the same time, which does not mean that they are working together.

Yes, UAVS did report that it commenced working with a major ecommerce company. However, that does not imply that Amazon is working with UAVS or is about to sign a deal:

In the third quarter of 2019, AgEagle announced that it had begun to actively pursue expansion opportunities within the emerging Drone Logistics and Transportation market and revealed that it had received its first purchase orders from a major ecommerce company to manufacture and assemble UAVs designed to meet the critical specifications for drones that are meant to carry packaged goods in urban and suburban areas. Source: Quarterly Report

In my opinion, many speculators are buying shares because of a potential deal with Amazon. It may happen, which would lead to strong share price appreciation.

However, if that is not correct, I would expect the share price to decline very sharply. Remember, stocks with extreme price volatility like UAVS usually decline quickly.

Amazon Prime Air

Most investors will be wondering whether Amazon needs to do business with a small company like UAVS. I don't doubt that UAVS could offer significant know-how because it has operated in the drone industry for some years.

With that, Amazon started to fly drones in 2016 in England. It means that Amazon may have a bit more expertise than UAVS in logistics. Note that in 2018, UAVS did not focus on logistics. The company offered services to the agricultural industry.

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

There is something else. I do believe that a deal with Amazon would make UAVS have more sales. As a result, the share price could run for some weeks. The issue I see is that the company may not have a significant amount of gross profit margin. Think about it. Amazon has expertise in the drone industry and has already used its own drones. I don't see why Amazon would sign a beneficial contract with UAVS. I don't clearly see the competitive advantage of UAVS. This is very relevant. If UAVS cannot sign a beneficial agreement and its gross profit margin is not large, I would not expect the valuation to be very large.

Intellectual Property Related To The Technology Is Not Significant

In the company's most recent quarterly report, UAVS mentioned that more than 10% of its total amount of assets were intangible assets. It is relevant getting to know what type of intellectual property UAVS has. Notice that auditors may execute a due diligence, which may lead to an impairment of assets.

After conducting careful research, I saw that a significant part of the company's intellectual property is not related to any technology. The company reports a customer base worth $0.049 million, non-compete agreements worth $0.09 million, and trademarks worth $0.039 million. The net book value without deducing amortization is equal to $0.482 million. It means that UAVS may not have that large amount of revolutionary assets. Trademarks, non-compete agreements and customer base are more valuable than the technology.

Source: Quarterly Report

The Acquisition Executed In 2018 Was Impaired

UAVS acquired Agribotix, LLC in 2018, which provided the company access to the drone market. UAVS acquired know-how, a business model, inventory, agreements, and a functioning company. Thus, it had to pay for all:

On August 28, 2018, the Company closed the transactions contemplated by the Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated July 25, 2018 with AgEagle Aerial, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Agribotix, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company (sometimes also referred to herein as" Agribotix" or the "Seller"), and the other parties named therein. The Company acquired, all right, title and interest in and to all assets owned by the Seller utilized in the Seller's business of providing integrated agricultural drone solutions and drone-enabled software technologies and services for precision agriculture, except for certain excluded assets as set forth in the Purchase Agreement (the "Purchased Assets"). At closing, the Company assumed certain liabilities under various third-party contracts pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. Source: 10-k

What I need the readers to understand is the value paid for Agribotix, LLC. The company's current business is mostly based on the business model of Agribotix. Consequently, I believe that the current valuation of UAVS will not be far away from the value paid for Agribotix. Notice that in the last annual report, the company noted that it acquired Agribotix for $4 million; $1 million in cash and $3 million in stock. Goodwill was valued at $3.2 million. In the last quarterly report, goodwill represented 73% of the total amount of assets. It means that the business model acquired from Agribotix is very relevant for UAVS.

Source: 10-k

Also, notice that Agribotix had revenue of $0.314 million in 2018. In 2019, UAVS had sales of $0.296 million, which means that the business model acquired from Agribotix represented one of the most relevant sources of revenue.

Source: 10-k

I do believe that the current valuation is a bit too much. The current market capitalization is now more than $120 million. In 2018, the company paid $4 million for Agribotix. I appreciate the company's business model, but a rate of return of 2,900% in two years is not justifiable.

Source: Ycharts

That's not all. In 2019, UAVS executed a goodwill impairment test and had to report a loss. The goodwill was reduced to $0.162 million. For those who don't review financial accounting everyday, we execute an impairment loss when a business combination is not going to produce the benefits expected. I cannot really explain how accountants decided to diminish the goodwill, and at the same time the share price increased more than 2,000%.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company performed its annual goodwill impairment test using a quantitative approach by comparing the carrying value of the reporting unit, including goodwill, to its fair value. If the carrying value of the reporting unit, including goodwill, exceeds its fair value, a goodwill impairment loss is recognized in an amount equal to that excess. The DCF analysis used a discount rate of 27%. The fair value of the reporting unit was found to be less than its carrying value. During the year ended December 31, 2019, a goodwill impairment charge of $162,984 was recognized which is included in general and administrative expenses on the statements of operations. Source: 10-k

The Company Does Not Have A Lot Of Clients

There is more information that the market needs to get to know. The company reported only one customer in the quarter ended March 2020. As seen in the image below, customer A was responsible for more than 95.6% of the total amount of sales:

Source: Quarterly Report

Having a small number of customers is risky. If the company does not perform and loses its customer, sales will most likely decline. As a result, the share price could decline dramatically. There is something else. We don't know whether that customer is large or small, which is even more risky.

Current Valuation

In my last article, I pointed out that the company was trading at 3x-5x 2021 sales. I also said that $3 would make sense for UAVS. I assumed 2021 sales of $16 million, which I believe is a conservative figure:

In Q1 2020, UAVS reported sales of $0.39 million and 176% Q/Q growth. With these figures, UAVS may have 2020 annual sales of more than $8 million. If we assume 2021 sales growth of 100%, I would not be surprised if the company reports 2021 sales of $16 million. Taking into account the current company valuation of $58-82 million, UAVS is, currently, trading at 3x-5x 2021 sales, which appears cheap. Other industries traded at much more than 10x sales when they were growing at a triple-digit rate pace. Given these figures, I would expect the share price and the valuation to double. I am sure that traders would be willing to pay $3 for the shares. Interestingly, other analysts are expecting the company to go to extremely high valuations. Source: Seeking Alpha

The current valuation is equal to more than $130-$150 million. With 2021 sales of $16 million, UAVS trades at 8.2x-9.3x 2021 sales. Other companies, which manufacture drones, don't trade at 8.2x-9.3x sales, which makes me think that closing my position is the best I can do.

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

After making more than 100% returns, I believe that it is time to close my long position. UAVS trades at 8.2x-9.3x 2021 sales, which is a bit more than the competitors. Don't get me wrong. The share price could do whatever. In fact, some analysts featured by CNN said that the stock is worth more than $400. In 2017 and 2018, the share price traded at more than $10, so it could happen that the stock price creeps up. If the company receives money from investors or Amazon signs a deal, the share price will most likely run. With that, I am a bit conservative, and I believe that 100% stock return is sufficient for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.