Back in mid-April, I declared that the distribution for business development company Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) was safe. At the time, I posited that the company could cover its then-$1.36 per share annual payout via investment gains and net investment income.

That call hasn't aged all that well, unfortunately, as Stellus cut its distribution a couple of weeks ago, slashing the payout by 27% to a new annualized payout of $1.00 per share. In addition, the company has eschewed monthly dividends in favor of a more traditional quarterly payout.

With none of this being particularly good news for investors, it is certainly time to reassess Stellus in light of new developments. Since I made a full-on bull case for Stellus in the linked article in the first paragraph, I won't rehash my case. However, the dividend move, as well as the business update we received in early July, in my view, continues to support ongoing bullishness.

What's new?

The big, glaring problem Stellus has had since my last update is that the distribution was cut. As I mentioned, the payout has gone from $1.36 on an annualized basis, and paid monthly, to $1.00 per share annually, paid quarterly. The monthly payout was an attractive feature of Stellus, so it is a shame that is gone. However, that's not a deal breaker.

The payout being lowered is a problem, but I also think it could have been much worse. There is obviously nothing stopping Stellus from cutting it again, or just ceasing the payout entirely. With current estimates for net investment income, or NII, for this year at $1.06 per share, the new payout of $1.00 is once again going to take just about everything the company earns. That's not necessarily a problem, as BDCs generally distribute substantially all of their NII. However, it does mean that if conditions deteriorate further, Stellus may be forced to cut the distribution again.

I still maintain that Stellus didn't have to cut the dividend. However, in light of declining earnings estimates and tremendous uncertainty surrounding the US economy at this point, perhaps it was prudent, even if it wasn't necessary.

Speaking of conditions, Stellus provided an update on business conditions that I can't see as anything but bullish given the valuation of the stock. We all know that creditors are struggling in this environment in one way or another as borrowers lose customers, and some of them are defaulting.

Stellus is not immune from this, and this is the principal risk the business is facing. If you think credit conditions will deteriorate significantly from here, Stellus is not for you. I'm operating under the assumption that we've probably seen the worst, but if I'm wrong about that, all bets are off and things could get really ugly. If you're worried about this, I suggest you find another stock to buy.

However, there doesn't seem to be any evidence of that at this point. Stellus said all borrowers that were in accrual status at the end of Q1 made payments in Q2, and that no new accruals had been added since the end of Q1.

Those are two really strong pieces of good news. The company is saying that while conditions are a long way from perfect, its most troubled borrowers are keeping their payments coming, and that no further deterioration in the portfolio was present in Q2. I think that's about as good of news as Stellus could have provided given the circumstances, and I'm surprised the stock is down.

The company also amended its revolver to boost capacity to $230 million, as well as reduce the required coverage ratios and extend the maturity. These moves should help Stellus boost liquidity and be opportunistic when it comes to helping its borrowers through the problems they are facing.

Where to from here?

Stellus has traded lower from my bull call three months ago, presumably because of the dividend cut. However, that has only made the stock more attractive in my view.

At the current price, Stellus trades for just 0.64 times net asset value.

Apart from the panic-induced selling in the first quarter of this year, and subsequent weeks, that is the cheapest valuation the stock has had for more than three years. Investors are pricing in a lot of bad news at 0.64 times NAV, which is perplexing given the company has told us its credit portfolio is in much better shape than feared. To my eye, that's the opportunity.

NAV was $11.55 at the end of Q1, and Stellus reckons it has boosted its NAV since the end of Q1, which is logical considering the immense improvement in credit conditions and debt pricing since then. That means that the price-to-NAV multiple is almost certainly even lower than 0.64, because we have to value the stock based upon the most recent reported value. For a company with a full-performing credit portfolio, less than 0.64 times NAV seems like quite the bargain.

Even with the reduced dividend, Stellus is sporting a 13%+ yield. Combined with a NAV multiple of 0.6 or less, I simply don't see any reason this stock shouldn't go higher. It is perhaps less attractive for income investors given the payout is quarterly now instead of monthly, but with a fire sale NAV multiple and 13% yield, what's not to like?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.