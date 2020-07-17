The tech rally isn't exactly a pure tech rally but a bubble created by an avoidance of cash, itself created by policies attempting to keep the market on life support.

So recently, Goldman stated that tech is actually fairly valued at this point. To me, this is a rather incredulous proclamation. Tech stocks, as measured by the Nasdaq 100, have been consistently outperforming the general market, as measured by the S&P 500.

QQQ Momentum vs. SPY

I prefer to use the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as surrogates for these markets, as these are actually tradable outright. Here is the ratio of the QQQ to the SPY; a balanced market should have a ratio of 0.50. Below we see that the ratio is around 0.8 and has simple moving average envelopes still moving higher, implying the runaway tech momentum is continuing to exceed the general market:

Goldman's statement, "Tech shares will keep outperforming over the next decade and current valuations aren't exceedingly rich" thus implies that this trend will continue upward. If so, Goldman should find a beauty of a trade in going long QQQ and going short SPY, as such a trade is hedged against that market. That is, such a trade would have no overall market risk.

I find it hard to believe that any savvy trader or investor would run such a trade, however. Said trade requires you to believe that SPY is overpriced but QQQ is underpriced. Anyone watching the market today, however, sees tech as much more likely in a bubble than S&P stocks - the market is looking a lot like 2000, and an equivalent trade at that time would certainly have left you high and dry; bubbles are not eternal.

The Tech Rally Includes More Than Tech

One thing that worries me about the idea of tech being fairly valued is the companies that have been included in this rally. Goldman states that "Household and consumer product companies are much more rich in valuation." Thus, a clear differentiation between tech and consumer products is made.

Now, consider Apple (AAPL). This is not a company producing novel tech but has become a sort of branded commodity company (if you disagree, argue that case here, not in the present article). Yet AAPL has outperformed QQQ by 50:

A tech rally that positions technology as "fairly valued" and consumer products as overpriced should not see Apple outperforming companies that are truly pushing the boundaries of their respective technological fields - companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which is improving processing performance. Many of the "tech" companies that have outperformed the market in this rally are not producing novel technology that can reasonably explain valuations that are high from traditional financial accounting perspective (i.e., They have an intangible future value due to said technology having not yet been realized). Instead, a large number of them fall into the category of large, stale corporations that move at the pace and think on the level of the traditional companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Index.

Tech Rally Or Anti-Cash Rally?

The logical explanation for the tech rally is not that tech has more leeway/time in the minds of investors "to rationalize share prices at the current high level" but that the Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury have engaged in policies that make cash cheap and easily accessible (and even "free," as in the case of the stimulus checks as well as the increased unemployment benefits). With low rates and a sinking dollar, naturally that cash is better put to use than saved.

With the market going up and tech seeming the best bet, the tech market finds an inflow of capital - almost in a self-fulfilling prophecy sort of way, or begging the question: "Invest in tech because tech is rising - and tech is rising because everyone is investing in tech." You also have a perfect storm for a tech bubble: Low rates that encourage investing in riskier assets, commission-free retail trading, and the cancelation of other types of risk-seeking activities (e.g., casinos and sports betting). And so QQQ should outperform SPY in such a situation, as the former is much more speculative and risky by design; to be incorporated in the S&P 500 index, a company needs a full year of positive (GAAP) profits and positive earnings over the past quarter.

Now, even such a thesis still does not support those that are "truly tech" being fairly valued. A bubble is a bubble, and the pop will hurt even the good companies. I don't see how a company such as Facebook (FB) will emerge from this pandemic at higher valuations when you consider that a worsening economy cannot lead to increased digital ad spending; the rise in the stock is decoupled from the underlying dynamics of the revenue stream.

Betting On A Rational Market

That said, perhaps my skepticism rises from being too rational - or rather, believing that the market is (over a running average) rational. It is often said that the market can remain irrational longer than an investor can remain solvent. But the oft-ignored implication of this statement is that the market will eventually become rational once again.

I began shorting the market in January, a time when I believed the market was irrationally ignoring the rising threat of SARS-CoV-2. Via options, I did not need to worry about the solvency issue (I did not have unlimited downside to my short trades). Eventually, the market became rational, and I profited greatly.

I believe the market will again become rational. As the most irrational sector of the market is tech, a short position on QQQ is a smart hedge. Here is my proposal:

Buy Jul31 $260 puts

You can roll these over every two weeks (adding two weeks to the expiration date and using strike prices slightly in-the-money).

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.