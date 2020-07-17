After a tumultuous dip for this fund, along with the rest of the market, the fund has come back to a reasonable distribution rate of 6.89%.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG) has been trading as wild as the rest of the market. In just the last months alone, the fund has gone from as deep a discount as 14.6% on March 18th, when many CEFs bottomed out in a ridiculous fashion. The fund then came back with a vengeance, reaching a premium of 12.76% on June 3rd. Currently, the fund has come back down to earth with its 2.27% premium. At this level, the fund is still an interesting play on the utility space. With that being said, the fund does have a 5-year average discount of 3.32%. So, it isn't a screaming buy either. The fund has just released its Semi-Annual Report. With that being the case, it is time to do an update on this popular fund.

In fact, when we say that UTG has been trading as wild as the broader market, that is an understatement. The truth is the fund has been quite a bit more volatile than both the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the utility ETF, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

Data by YCharts

This is, of course, thanks in large part to this fund's utilization of leverage. Currently, the leverage is about 23.3% of its total managed assets. Total managed assets come in at a large $1.9 billion. In the latest report, we can see that the fund did not have to deleverage as they have maintained their $445 million leverage facility. The report was as of April 30th, 2020. At that point, the fund did claw back from the depths of the sell-off. Though, as a percentage of assets, the leverage did reach a 30.7% level.

The fund's leverage cost has been getting cheaper this year as well. This is a positive for us shareholders. The reason being, they are charged one-month LIBOR plus 0.8%. With the Fed slashing rates, this means LIBOR has been in a downward movement. Thus, leaving investors more leftover NII after expenses. The average rate for the time period was 2.21%.

Data by YCharts

Since the report is for the period ending April 30th, we haven't seen the full impact yet. Though I suspect it will be there in the next full-year report, then we can begin to see the positive signs. Of course, that won't be available for another 6 months or so.

In May, the fund reported that it temporarily suspended its "at-the-market" offering. This was due to "the greater than 10% decline in net asset value per common share..." This was done on March 13th, 2020. Of course, this was all brought about by the sell-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An ATM offering is generally viewed as a positive thing, as it is accretive to current shareholders since they are sold above NAV.

The fund has an expense ratio of 1.11%; with leverage included, this climbs to a reasonable 1.7%.

Performance

As previously mentioned, the fund is trading at a slight premium of 2.89%. This isn't a ridiculous amount. In fact, that puts the fund's 1-year z-score at almost parity or 0.31.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Since the GFC of 2008/09, the fund has displayed periods of discounts. However, it isn't nearly as deep as what we had previously witnessed. One of the reasons being can be summed up to the reliability that this fund has been able to show. Not only in its distribution, that has never been reduced, but in the strong returns that the fund has been able to generate.

Data by YCharts

Since the fund's inception on 2/24/2004, the fund has outperformed its benchmark. The benchmark that I would most appropriately put as being the ETF XLU. The outperformance was quite significant too, just being this latest downturn. Again, this was due to the leverage that juiced the returns along the way but also increases the maximum drawdown. In fact, looking at the 2008/09 period, we see the same exact thing. It didn't take long for UTG to reverse course and head higher.

What ultimately propelled this outperformance was lower interesting rates, I believe. Before 2017, the Fed had pegged their rate to 0.00-0.25%. This is exactly what they are set at for now. Not only does that mean UTG gets cheap leverage, but the utility space has been bought up hand over fist, due to investors' appetite for income.

Data by YCharts

The question is then, is an investor able to handle that extra bit of drawdown in periods of sell-off due to leverage? And if so, the end result is generally very much so a more favorable one. This latest sell-off measured from the market peak on February 19th, 2020, to the low on March 23rd, 2020, wasn't even as terrible of divergence between UTG and XLU as the GFC.

Data by YCharts

If you want to see scary, check out the October 9th, 2007, to March 9th, 2009, GFC sell-off time frame. At that time, UTG would have looked like a lost cause. That's a performance that we have witnessed from some of the MLP funds in today's market. It is also important to consider that, just because we are reaching close to new all-time highs on the broader market, we certainly could see the market falter again. The number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues to hit records, unfortunately. Due partly to more testing, but also due to just more reported positive cases.

Data by YCharts

On a YTD basis, the fund is still down quite a bit. There are a lot of places in the market that still are, so it isn't too surprising. The real winners this year have been in the tech and healthcare space. It is quite a strange time when the tech sector can be considered a "defensive" space.

Distribution

I don't think this fund really needs any introduction to just how strong their dividend is. They are one of only a few funds to have never needed to cut its distribution since inception. An inception date pre-GFC to boot.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The good news doesn't stop there, as the fund has rebounded tremendously, the distribution rate comes at a very reasonable 6.89%. Due to the fund's slight premium, the distribution rate on NAV does inch a bit higher at 7.09%. Though, that is a realistic rate, in my opinion.

The fund's NII had also increased if you annualized the current amount. However, this was slightly lower if we look at the same 6-month time frame from the prior Semi-Annual Report of last year.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

In fact, one thing to watch is that the fund's NII dropped from last year's numbers. It may look encouraging if we annualized that ~$20 million to what would be ~$41 million for the year. However, last year, for the same time frame, the fund was able to rake in $21,482,588. Even further, the fund in their fiscal year-end October 31st, 2018, pulled in almost $41 million NII.

To dig a bit further even, the fund's expenses declined from April 30th, 2019, to April 2020. Going from what was $17,342,006 in expenses to last reported as $14,199,966. The bulk of this came in the form of lower "interest on loan." This was due to the fund going to their current one month LIBOR plus 0.8%, from one month LIBOR plus 1%. This took place on June 20th, 2019, as stated in their Semi-Annual Report.

Ultimately, it isn't too big of a concern but would have been positive if the fund was able to capitalize on higher NII due to lower expenses. NII isn't completely necessary to fund an equity fund's distribution. It just definitely helps. The fund is still sitting on ~$259.5 million in unrealized appreciation that they could turn around and realize. That is even after the fund's total NAV return is down over 16%.

Holdings

One major thing that jumped out at me for UTG is the fact that they have approximately 13.72% of their assets in a money market fund. This is almost $200 million that hasn't participated in the rebound so far. I know this, because in their March 31st, 2020, Fact Sheet, they listed a money market fund as their top holding at 11.99%. This can be a bit confusing too because, if one goes to their website, it doesn't list this money market fund as their top holding. It just lists the actual companies. One has to dig into the Semi-Annual or Fact Sheet to find it.

That is a bit disappointing but still understandable. What it does allow is that the fund can take advantage of any future downdrafts again should they occur. However, it also means that can be a contributing factor to a meager recovery.

Data by YCharts

With that being said, its recovery from March 23rd, 2020, is quite handily beating its ETF XLU peer.

(Source - Fund Website)

The fund continues to operate a tight portfolio, with only 43 positions. That is certainly less than what we see in many other funds. As we can see too, the fund's top holdings make up over 40% - not including that 13%+ in a money market fund.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

The fund still continues to hold a significant portion of its portfolio in utilities. This should continue to perform rather well as we are back in a zero interest rate environment. Investors still need to find income. They have historically chosen utilities to fill that need when rates are low elsewhere. Then, they have a healthy exposure to telecoms. These are just as reliable for cash flow generation and providing a predictable income stream.

Their top holding, following the money market fund, continues to be NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). A company that continues to perform well, even in a downturn. Which is exactly what we need from our utility holdings. This company is showing slightly positive YTD total returns.

Data by YCharts

NEE has been able to provide 25 years of dividend growth. That is quite a feat, surviving several market downturns in this time period. Over the past 10-year period, they have been able to provide a compounded annual growth rate of 10.22%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) hasn't been quite as solid as a performance as NEE on a YTD basis. Although that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as a railroad company. COVID-19 has impacted railroad transportation, but they have slowly been recovering since their bottom.

Data by YCharts

The company did come out and announce that,

"the company expects Q2 volume to be down close to 20% and that the operating ratio isn't expected to improve compared to a year ago."

One thing that might mean is that the company's stellar dividend growth might slow. However, consider the fact that the company's 10-year CAGR is over 21%. That is certainly jaw-dropping growth! They have been able to put up dividend growth for the past 14 years as well.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

UTG continues to be one of my larger holdings and has been in my portfolio for a number of years. The fund continues to impress with its solid track record. While I would traditionally like to pick up funds at massive discounts, that wouldn't deter me from picking up shares of UTG for the long term. After the fund's wild ride for the year of rising to a sharp premium, we have come back down to earth. It is now at a place where I would consider adding to my position. I do expect to be rewarded over the long term, regardless of the short-term outcome we may experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 2nd, 2020.