3 Things REIT Investors Need To Know About The Fed's Printing

Central banks around the globe, including the Fed, have moved to a very loose monetary policy over the last couple of months in a response to fighting the current crisis. This has big implications for equity markets and individual stocks in general, but it could be of value to take a closer look at what this means for real estate investments.

REITs should, as a result of quantitative easing, see their borrowing costs decline, which will result in higher operating profits, all else equal. On top of that, the value of their assets should increase, and last but not least, investors may be inclined to bid up income stocks such as REITs in a search for yield.

We Live In A Time Of Ultra-Loose Monetary Policy

The current pandemic has come with a large medical toll, but on top of that, this crisis has also brought economies to the edge of collapse. To combat the recession, central banks around the globe have moved towards an ultra-lax monetary policy.

The measures to combat the current economic downturn, and to prevent financial markets from collapsing, have included the printing of trillions in new dollars. On top of that, interest rates have dropped to all-time lows:

The Fed funds rate is at 0.0%, the lowest it has ever been. Even more remarkably, the very loose monetary policy has resulted in a 10-year treasury yield of just 0.6% -- far lower than it has ever been at any point during the Great Recession. Buyers of treasury bonds are basically locking in significant losses over the coming decade, due to the fact that the interest they will receive will not be enough to offset inflation.

The Fed has also decided to expand its balance sheet in a way that has never been seen before:

Buying up mortgages, corporate bonds, and all kinds of other assets, the Fed has pushed more than $3 trillion into the markets over the last six months. This, naturally, impacts the pricing of all kinds of assets.

The Fed has also already stated that interest rates would remain at the current very low level through at least 2022, thus it does not look like this very lax monetary policy is about to end anytime soon. In a recent article, we already looked at what the Fed's policy means for equity markets in general, but here, we want to take a closer look at the impact on real estate and REITs.

1: REITs Hold Considerable Debt And Should Benefit From Refinancing At Lower Rates

REITs own real estate, and real estate is costly. It is thus not surprising that the standard business model for REITs includes considerable levels of leverage. Due to the generally lower-risk nature of the properties that most REITs own, and due to the mostly steady cash flows that most REITs generate, substantial amounts of debt are not problematic for a REIT. When investing in a company from a highly cyclical industry, such as automobiles, you generally would not want to see high debt levels, but when it comes to real estate, leverage is something you want. When purchasing a home, most people take out a mortgage to finance the purchase, and in a similar way, buying with the help of debt.

It should be noted that most REITs are not leveraged to a dangerous degree at all, in fact, REITs have reduced their leverage considerably over the last decade. But nevertheless, REITs, on average, hold substantial amounts of debt on their balance sheet, as this is part of their business models after all. What happens when interest rates drop to all-time lows? REITs will be able to refinance their existing bonds and mortgages at lower rates once those mature. This, in turn, will lead to lower interest expenses, assuming overall debt levels do not change. Lower interest expenses lead to improved coverage ratios, but even more importantly, they lead to higher FFO and cash flow.

Let's look at an example: Realty Income (O), one of the most famous triple-net REITs investors can buy, holds $7.5 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet (per YCharts). Realty Income also has paid $280 million in interest expenses over the last year, which means that the weighted average interest rate on its debt is around 3.7%. Realty Income has a BBB+ credit rating, with a positive outlook.

Looking at the effective yields of US corporate BBB-rated bonds and A-rated bonds, we see that the yield is substantially lower than what Realty Income is paying. Rates have also continued to fall rapidly over the last couple of weeks, so yields on these bonds could fall further. If Realty Income were to refinance its existing debt at a rate of 2.2%, around the midpoint between the current BBB & A yield, this would lead to interest savings of ~$120 million annually. Realty Income generated funds from operations of around $1.1 billion over the last four quarters, so refinancing its existing debt at current rates would lead to a 10% windfall for its FFO.

It should be noted that not every REIT will be able to refinance at lower rates. Struggling ones, such as lower-grade mall owner Washington Prime Group (WPG) will likely not be able to benefit from lower interest rates. Those with a solid long-term outlook, however, which includes the majority of all REITs, we believe, should be able to refinance their existing mortgages and bonds at far lower rates in the future. As seen in the above example, this could have a quite meaningful impact on their ability to generate cash for their owners.

2: Cap Rates Will Likely Decline For Most Assets

When investors want to put a value on a property, they oftentimes utilize a cap rate. This is a metric that puts a fair value on an asset by calculating how much the asset would cost when the buyer wants to generate a return of X%. If, for example, a piece of commercial real estate will generate $500,000 in operating profits per year, and an investor wants a 7% cash return on his money, the fair value of the property would be $7.1 million, [$500,000 divided by 0.07]. In that case, the investor would get the 7% cash return, plus any price appreciation, as the property likely will become more valuable over the years.

The cap rates that investors are willing to pay are, to some degree, dependent on the interest rate that they have to pay to finance the debt portion of the deal. If a prime piece of real estate can be bought at a 5% cap rate, but the interest rate on the mortgage is 6%, that is likely not an attractive deal. Assuming the acquisition would be financed 50/50 via equity and debt, the cash return on the equity portion would be just 4% for the buyer.

If, however, the same property can be bought at a 5% cap rate while the mortgage on the property costs just 3%, the deal becomes much more attractive. The cash return on the equity portion would be 7% in that scenario. If an investor knows that he can access debt at a rate of 3%, he would likely be willing to pay an even lower cap rate (or a higher multiple) for the property. With debt at 3% and a 50/50 mix, the cash return on the equity portion would still be 5%, even if the investor paid a cap rate of just 4%. With some appreciation added in, that deal could still be attractive for a range of buyers.

We thus see that the same property, at 125% of the old price [multiple of 25 instead of 20], suddenly becomes more attractive from the buyer's perspective, thanks to the ability to access debt at a lower rate. Lower interest rates thus make the same property more valuable, all else equal. As institutional investors, REITs, and private investors get access to debt at all-time-low rates, the cap rates they are willing to pay should compress. This means that the properties that are currently in the portfolios of REITs should appreciate in value, even backing out any net operating income growth. Higher values for the properties that REITs own, then, mean that net asset value per share increases as well.

3: Income Investors Looking For Yield Will Likely Push Into REITs

With 10-year treasuries yielding just 0.6%, many income investors are in a position where traditional fixed-rate investments will not be sufficient to generate the income they want. If a retiree owns a $1 million portfolio and puts all of his/her money into treasuries, that would result in just $6,000 a year in interest proceeds, or $500 per month -- surely not enough. Retirees, insurers, income investors, etc. will thus be forced to look for yield elsewhere.

With the broad market yielding just 1.9%, the income an investor can generate by putting money into the S&P 500 index is not overly attractive, either. It would not be a surprise to see income seekers push into higher-yielding alternatives, such as real estate. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) offers a yield of 4.0% at the current price, enough for $40,000 in annual dividends on a $1 million portfolio. To top things off, REITs have historically grown the dividends that they pay, while also appreciating in value in the long run. This means that an income investor that buys the ETF would have a good chance of protecting his/her income stream versus inflation, while also owning an investment that will likely increase in value. This sounds like a much better proposal compared to buying treasuries at one-seventh the yield, with no inflation protection, and no chance of seeing one's income increase over the years.

Which REITs Will Benefit?

We believe that the biggest winners of the Fed's policy will be those REITs that have the following properties:

- Resilient business models, thus they will be able to refinance at lower rates, despite the pandemic

- Own stable/strong assets that will benefit from cap rate compression

- Have attractive dividend growth properties, which will lead to income investor money flowing in

Possible ideas include residential REITs such as AvalonBay (AVB), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Equity Residential (EQR), Sun Communities (SUI), and Mid-America Apartments (MAA). High-grade mall operators, such as Simon Property Group (SPG) could also benefit from these trends. REITs such as Crown Castle (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Digital Realty (DLR), or Public Storage (PSA) could also be among those that benefit from the factors laid out above. Last but not least, high-grade retail REITs such as Regency Centers (REG), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), and National Retail Properties (NNN) could see benefits.

REITs that will likely not be able to benefit from these trends include hospitality REITs, due to high perceived pandemic-related risks, and those with other major long-term headwinds, such as lower-grade mall operators.

Takeaway

The Fed's quantitative easing has changed the investment landscape to a large degree, and due to the nature of their businesses, REITs will be impacted by a lot. Interest rate savings, combined with cap rate compression, could lead to significant NAV growth for many of the higher-grade REITs, while it also would not be a surprise to see investors seeking for yield pushing into the REIT space increasingly. Taking a closer look at what REITs could prefer the most from the current ultra-loose monetary policy could lead to ample rewards in the coming years.

