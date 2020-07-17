While Truist shares are undervalued enough to generate an attractive long-term return, it's harder to make the argument that the bank stands head-and-shoulders from the crowd.

While Truist (NYSE:TFC) shares were up some on the day of its earnings release on positive investor sentiment on cost savings and credit costs, I walked away feeling that Truist's performance was actually underwhelming relative to its peers. It wasn't enough of a deviation for me to fundamentally change my view of the company or the stock, but it adds a note of caution going into what was already going to be a challenging second half of the year.

Truist shares have actually done pretty well over the last three months, beating most of its peers in terms of market performance, and the trend over the past year hasn't been bad either. I still believe that Truist can realize significant cost synergies over the next few years and become a leading Southeastern banking franchise with mid-single-digit, long-term core earnings growth, but the shares aren't the biggest bargain in the space and I think there are some arguments for caution given recent performance trends.

A Lackluster Set Of Results On Modest Balance Sheet Growth

What struck me most about Truist's second-quarter results was that in a quarter when many of its peers managed to generate good beats on the pre-provision line, Truist just barely squeaked by. Although Truist did pretty well in terms of overall core operating results, I'd have rather seen the beat skewed more toward PPOP and less toward provision and credit costs.

Revenue fell 3% sequentially, slightly better than expected, as net interest income fell 6% from the prior quarter - a pretty underwhelming result when most peers are posting some net interest income growth. It wasn't the train wreck posted by Wells Fargo (WFC), I grant, but balance sheet growth of just 8% qoq was surprisingly soft compared to both sell-side expectations and Truist's peer group. Net interest margin was also quite weak, falling 39bp qoq on a core basis and missing expectations by about 9bp.

Fee income came in flat versus the first quarter, beating expectations by about 5%, as Truist saw 6% growth in insurance (a bit better than expected), mortgage banking (up 29%), and investment banking (up 30%).

Adjusted operating expenses were up about 2% sequentially, and Truist was one of the few banks to underperform relative to expectations on costs and efficiency ratio. Offsetting some of that disappointment was more aggressive commentary from management on cost synergies, with Truist management boosting its cost synergy target by the end of 2020 from 30% of the total expected by year-end 2022 to 40%.

Core pre-provision profits declined 10% sequentially, a slight miss when several peers have reported high-single-digit to low-double-digit beats. Tangible book value per share did improve almost 2% sequentially, though.

Lower Reserve Building Is A Break From The Pack

At the time of first-quarter earnings, I thought most banks were going to have to significantly increase their reserves as the year went on. I also thought Truist could be something of an exception, as the bank had unamortized loan marks from SunTrust acting a bit as "shadow" reserves. Still, I was surprised at the comparatively modest reserve additions Truist made this quarter - adding $530 million to reserves (about $80M less than expected). At this point, Truist is now reserved to about 1.8% of loans, 50% of its own 2020 CCAR severely adverse loss estimate (on par with Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB)). While provisioning will still likely be elevated for several more quarters, I don't see Truist making a major addition to reserves unless the economic outlook deteriorates significantly.

As far as credit goes, non-performing loan growth was quite modest (up 5% qoq versus 14% at PNC and 31% at USB), and both the non-performing asset and net charge-off ratios remain stable at low levels (0.35% and 0.39%, respectively). On the net charge-off line, not only were charge-offs meaningfully lower than expected (about 20% in gross terms, or 10bp as a percentage of loans), but Truist's charge-offs are also running well below the banking system average.

Truist also still looks relatively well-positioned in terms of Covid-19 exposure. About 10% of the book is exposed to vulnerable industries (roughly in line), with pretty balanced exposures across categories like consumer spending, tourism, and energy. By comparison, banks like Bank of America, M&T (MTB), and Wells Fargo may have more at risk in the consumer space, Bank OZK (OZK) in hospitality, and Comerica (CMA) and Zions (ZION) in energy.

Sluggish Loan Growth Is Something To Watch

Upon first going through Truist's report, I was struck by the comparatively weak loan performance, with average loans up about 7% qoq and end-of-period loans down 1.4%. Although both of those figures are better than the Fed-reported "large bank" averages, average loan performance was weaker than peers like PNC and USB (EOP was better) and EOP loans were about 5% weaker than the Street expected.

Unfortunately, management didn't really provide a lot of specific detail on the "why's" of this, so I'm going to be piecing together what management did and speculating a bit more than I'd like. First, it's well worth remembering that compared to banks like JPMorgan (JPM), PNC, and USB, Truist is far more of a "Main Street" lender, with its business skewed toward much smaller companies than those banks' middle market and commercial lending operations. To that end, management said smaller businesses were definitely feeling pressure and taking a more conservative outlook.

I also think Truist may have been more cautious on lending at relatively weak rates. Management talked about NIM-improving initiatives like exiting FHLB advances and eliminating negative carry balances at the Fed, but it also talked about working to put more rate floors into its loan book, and I wonder if that means that Truist priced itself out of some business in the quarter.

With loan growth one of the few options banks have to grow net interest income in the face of persistently weak rates, this is something to watch in the coming quarters.

The Outlook

On balance, I think Truist is doing okay, though the difference in terms of near-term performance relative to peers/comps like PNC and U.S. Bancorp is a little bracing. While management is accelerating some cost saves from the SunTrust merger, it is also delaying the core bank conversion by about six months, and I see a comparatively weaker near-term outlook than I did previously.

I still expect Truist to be a mid-single-digit grower over the midterm (five years) and long term (10 years), but I've cut back my near-term expectations such that my five-year growth rate is about a half-point lower than before. I'm also expecting a weaker near-term ROTCE, which has negative implications for my ROTCE-based P/TBV valuation approach.

The Bottom Line

I believe Truist should trade in the low-to-mid $40s, which puts it on similar valuation footing as JPMorgan and PNC. That's not such a favorable comparison as it may seem, though, as JPMorgan is arguably the best-run bank in the country now and PNC has significant M&A optionality, while banks like Citi (C) and U.S. Bancorp seem to offer more pure valuation upside. All in all, I think Truist remains undervalued and a name worth owning, but I can't fairly say that it's undoubtedly the bank that you should own today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.