Natural gas fell to a twenty-five-year low at $1.432 per MMBtu in late June on the expiring NYMEX July futures contract. The active month August contract reached a bottom at $1.517 on June 25 and 26. The double bottom formation ignited a recovery rally that took the price to a high of $1.924 on July 7, where it ran out of steam on the upside. August futures made a lower low than in mid-May when it made a double top at $2.11 and on May 6 when it reached $2.447 per MMBtu. The midpoint of the trading range since the late June low stands at the $1.72 level. On July 16, the price was at the midpoint.

The current season, falling production, and lower injections into storage across the United States could limit the downside potential of the natural gas futures markets. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) seeks to replicate twice the percentage price move on the upside in the natural gas futures markets on NYMEX.

The EIA reports the third consecutive bullish inventory report

Estimize, the crowdsourcing website, had a consensus estimate of an injection of 44 billion cubic feet for the week ending on July 10.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the injection came in close to the projection at 45 bcf. Stockpiles rose to 3.178 trillion cubic feet, 26.4% above last year’s level, and 15.9% over the five-year average for the same week in July.

July 10 was the third straight week of falling injections. At the same time, it was the sixteenth week where the percentage above last year’s inventory level declined.

While the stockpile data was not bearish for the energy commodity, the price fell in the aftermath of the EIA’s release.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the August contract briefly rose to a high at $1.804 before falling back towards the $1.70 level. Natural gas settled at $1.723 per MMBtu on Thursday.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights the price action’s damage as natural gas put in a bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. August futures rose to a higher price than the previous day and settled below the prior session’s low.

The heat in the US is supportive of the natural gas market

Natural gas replaced coal in the production of electricity. During the heart of the summer season, the demand for cooling increases power requirements. The falling level of injections is likely because of warm temperatures across the US.

Meanwhile, the rising number of coronavirus cases in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, three states where temperatures are significantly above the average in the US, could be weighing on demand. As businesses close down, power requirements decline.

Production is falling as rig counts drop

The falling number of injections into storage could also be a sign of lower output of US natural gas. Prices well below the $2 per MMBtu level provide little incentive for producers. In a sign of reduced output, the number of natural gas rigs operating in the United States stood at 75 on July 10, down one from the previous week and 97 lower than at the same time in 2019. Baker Hughes will report the rig count as of July 17 on Friday.

The declining output is not bearish for the price of natural gas, but the price continues to fall on each attempt at a rally.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the pattern of lower highs and lower lows in the natural gas futures market. Medium-term support is at the late June low at $1.432 with resistance at the early May peak at $2.162 per MMBtu. On the August contract, a double bottom from June 25 and 26 at $1.517 is short-term support with resistance at the recent high at $1.924.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were below neutral readings on July 16. Weekly historical volatility increased from below 42% in late May to 62.8%. The total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market has dropped from 1.311 million contracts on July 7 when natural gas traded to its most recent high to 1.278 million on July 15. Falling price and declining open interest is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

The odds favor a recovery to higher highs

Over the coming weeks, the market’s focus will begin to shift to the upcoming peak season for demand that starts in November. The price of the January contract is typically the highest of the year. While August futures settled at $1.723 on July 13, natural gas for delivery in January 2021 was at $2.875 per MMBtu, $1.152, or 66.9% higher than the nearby price.

With approximately eighteen weeks to go before the first withdrawal from storage of the winter season, an average injection of 45.7 bcf would push the level of stockpiles to the four trillion cubic feet level. We are likely to see new record highs in inventories at the beginning of the 2020/2021 winter season, which is why the current price in the natural gas futures arena is weak.

Commodity markets are efficient. They tend to rise to levels where production increases, inventories rise, demand falls, and price tops form. Conversely, they fall to levels where production drops, demand increases, and inventories begin to decline. Natural gas tends to surprise markets. The overall sentiment in the market remains bearish as selling appears on all rallies. However, the more overenthusiastic the bears become, the higher the chances that a rally will cause them to scramble to exit risk positions. We could see another move towards the late June lows, but the double bottom at $1.517 on the August contract and the twenty-five-year low at 1.432 per MMBtu should be significant technical support levels.

Natural gas has traded from a low of $1.02 to a high of $15.65 per MMBtu over the past thirty years. As we learned from the crude oil market in April, there are no rules on the downside, and natural gas could trade into negative territory. However, after the decline to negative $40.32 per barrel on April 20, the nearby NYMEX futures contract recovered by over $80 per barrel to the $40 level as of July 16. I favor natural gas from the long side over the coming weeks, but I will be using a very tight stop on any risk positions.

BOIL and KOLD stand to benefit from the demise of UGAZ and DGAZ

I will miss the UGAZ and DGAZ products. They were excellent short-term trading tools that offered incredible liquidity and leverage in the natural gas market. The futures market will also miss the ETN products as they added to the volume and open interest as market makers and hedgers used the futures to cover their risk in the triple leveraged products. The carnage in the crude oil market likely caused Credit Swiss AG, the issuer of UGAZ, DGAZ, and a host of other triple leveraged products, to delist the ETNs.

While the futures and futures options on NYMEX are the most direct route for a long or short position in natural gas, there is still another alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) offer double leverage. We are likely to see the net assets and volumes of the products rise as UGAZ and DGAZ’s loss will be their gain.

The fund summary and top holdings of BOIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL has net assets of $50.6 million, trades an average of 368,411 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.31%. The net assets and volume are a fraction of the levels UGAZ had, but they are likely to rise.

The fund summary and top holdings of KOLD include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

KOLD has net assets of $25.19 million, trades an average of 123,217 shares each day, and charges a 1.54% expense ratio. The levels are far lower than in the DGAZ ETN product.

The price of natural gas futures fell from $1.924 on July 7 to $1.723 on July 16, a drop of 10.45%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, KOLD rose from $52.90 to $67.19 per share or 27%. KOLD delivered a better than double percentage gain as the price of natural gas declined.

I expect BOIL and KOLD to fill the gap for market participants who traded the UGAZ and DGAZ products. At the same time, the double leverage means that the BOIL and KOLD products will decay slightly slower than the triple leveraged products. However, they are not appropriate for long-term exposure to the natural gas market on the long or the short side.

At just above $1.70 per MMBtu on July 16, we could see natural gas move even lower, but risk-reward continues to favor the upside. I would only trade from the long side with a tight stop. If the price moves lower, I will re-establish the long position.

