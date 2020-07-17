300 Years Fighting The Fed Proves It Pays To Hedge Portfolios

300 years ago, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) did not exist, but France's version was a man named John Law. In just four years, the gambler turned French finance minister produced a central bank, fractional reserve banking, a fiat currency, and the first international stock market crash through the popping of his Mississippi Company bubble. But during those four short years before the crash, you may have heard the French people exclaiming their version of "don't fight the Fed" from Paris to Bordeaux as shares in John's Mississippi Company ballooned from a price of 500 in 1719 to around 10,000 in 1720, backed by wild speculation and the forceful printing of paper money no longer fully backed by gold and silver in vaults. The term millionaire had been born. But the millions in paper money held by the celebrating masses and their pension funds would soon be worth next to nothing.

Fast forward 300 years and proclamations from New York to San Francisco encourage investors to not fight the money printers once more, in a country that has already pushed fractional reserve banking to its limits, moved to a paper fiat currency, and pushed up asset prices with an active printing press. Think what you want of John Law and his financial creativity, but the impressive Scotsman took only four years to achieve what has taken the Fed nearly a century. But will the Fed succeed where John Law failed? So far, it has paid to "not fight the Fed". For a while, it also paid to not fight John Law, at least until he fled France, reportedly disguised as a woman.

Before Jerome Powell is chased across the border by millionaires holding worthless IOUs and pitchforks, we can consider balanced asset allocations that avoid conflict with the Fed while also balancing risks should the printing presses turn out not to be magic after all. We suggest that investors do not abandon equity allocations, but that they do consider hedging them with meaningful allocations to gold, cash, and other real assets.

Source: Investech

Maybe John Law wasn't really a charlatan

It's easy for investors today to be exuberant and ramp up equity exposure in portfolios as central bank actions buoy confidence in rising asset prices, but history suggests times like these may be the most important times to hedge equity exposure, even when central banks have the best of intentions. John Law has been vilified and ridiculed since the disastrous collapse of his financial scheming. The Great Mirror of Folly, a book attempting to capture the cultural and societal reaction to the 1720 crash across Europe, pictures him with a windmill on his head selling air. But the reality may be that John Law was only trying to help France find its way out of an impossible situation. France had built up incredible levels of debt fighting wars and building palaces to the point of default and desperately sought a solution following the death of King Louis XIV in 1715. In comes Law the savior, convicted murderer in England but also an accomplished economist, with a plan to repair the floundering country's finances and prevent British rivals from gaining the upper hand. Until his death, John Law protested that he was only trying to help all people through the development of trade, and maybe he really was trying to help a French government paying 69% of tax revenues to cover debt obligations. His plan, unfortunately, has become a road map for collapsing a currency. It basically had three steps. Create paper money. Then, utilize fractional reserve banking and print money to increase spending power. And finally, when sly speculators show up at the bank to demand gold for the paper money they know is fragile, eliminate the convertibility to gold or real assets. Combine that plan with excessive leverage and the consequent need to keep asset prices up or interest rates low, and the result, with just a touch of bad luck, will likely be aggressive money printing and all the dangers that come with it. In John Law's day, all that money printing resulted in substantial inflation, and the collapse had begun.

Source: The Great Mirror of Folly, Or Het Groote Tafereel Der Dwaasheid

Reportedly, a prescient prince in 1720 put the first crack in John Law's dam when he showed up at the bank with his paper money and left with three wagons full of gold. The rest were not so lucky. There was only enough gold to back about 20% of the paper currency, and some later hopeful converters were trampled to death trying to get their share. The Mississippi bubble and French poverty were results of Law's plan, which some many argue, also contributed to the turbulence and violence in France over the remainder of the 18th century. John Law had good intentions perhaps, but they did not prevent a bad outcome.

Investors 300 years ago had confidence in the central bank and felt strongly enough that asset prices would head higher, that they often allocated the majority of their capital to one asset class. Today, many investors have the same confidence in central banks and dedicate much of their wealth to equities with a similar belief that returns will be relatively attractive. But John Law and his contemporaries misjudged the possibility and potent effect of inflation, and perhaps also the potential earnings of the Mississippi Company, and today's investors would be wise to hedge against these risks as they are just as real now as they were then.

Maybe the Fed is not a charlatan

Modern central bankers may have the best intentions, but they also have several challenges including substantial debt, COVID-19, and income inequality. Just like 300 years ago, they are working with a fiat currency largely unbacked by gold and a fractional reserve banking system. The tools they are currently using, such as zero or negative interest rates, are at times untested and may come with unexpected side effects. Asset allocations should usually reflect these challenges and the resulting uncertainty by including defensive assets like gold which have been effective protectors of wealth for centuries.

The Fed is in a comparable situation to that of John Law near the beginning of his French adventure. Private, corporate, and government debt has stacked up to unprecedented levels. US government tax revenues will likely need to increasingly be used for debt service related to interest as well as entitlement programs like Medicare. The US government and the Fed have already completed all three steps of John Law's plan. Ironically, it was partially the French who were to blame for the US government eliminating the convertibility of US dollars into gold (which happened in 1971) when Charles de Gaulle ordered their navy to pick up French gold reserves in the US. It was the French that played the role of the prescient prince when they showed up at the door asking for wagons (or rather boats) full of gold in exchange for their paper dollars. But when Nixon eliminated the convertibility of US dollars to gold, there wasn't an unsustainable debt burden threatening the viability of the US government or US corporations. In 1971, US government debt to GDP was a manageable 34% with few impending entitlement hurdles to clear.

It's too early to know exactly where US government debt to GDP will land in 2020, but it's quickly approaching 120%. The "off balance sheet debt" in the form of entitlements related to programs like Medicare and Medicaid push that figure up to a truly untenable level. The US government needs the Fed's help perhaps more than the Duke of Orleans needed John Law. And the Fed has been there every step of the way. Asset purchases and interest rate policies have assured that the government can continue to service its escalating debt levels by maintaining interest rates near zero. And the Fed's actions have also supported asset prices and prevented liquidity constraints from becoming a solvency event for numerous private enterprises. Like in 1720 France, the central bank is now in a trap. It is repeatedly called upon to support asset prices, fund sensational fiscal spending, and keep interest rates low to avoid a financial collapse worthy of another chapter in the Great Mirror of Folly.

Things are not so different than in John Law's day. Back then, his financial plan was supported by the idea that the government monopoly known as the Mississippi Company could produce enough profits from its control of the territory surrounding the Mississippi river in a burgeoning America, that all shareholders would be handsomely rewarded. The deal was so attractive at the time that nearly all holders of French government debt were willing to exchange it for shares in the company. The organization might have been controlled by the French government, but it can be compared with the large private companies we know today. Without substantial growth in the private economy in the US, it will be increasingly difficult to alleviate growing debt burdens. Mississippi Company's success fell well short of optimistic expectations, and investors found their shares to be worth next to nothing. It seems investment capital raised through debt needs to result in cash profits large enough to cover interest and principal to avoid some degree of default. With so much debt financing in recent years used to support share buybacks that leave little promise of providing new sources of cash flow, investors might want to check balance sheets and growth projections with extra scrutiny.

Equity exposure can be tilted toward financially strong and cash flow rich companies to protect against liquidity and solvency issues. But March 2020 proved that equities as an asset class can also falter rapidly as they did in John Law's day, meaning diversification is needed not just within an asset class, but across asset classes.

So far, so good, but there are also risks

So far, the Fed's printing and lending combined with trillion-dollar fiscal deficits have outweighed financial risks and the supplemental economic pressures from COVID-19. Asset prices have recovered and are reaching for new highs. It has indeed been good advice not to fight the Fed. But we do see cracks in the system. Over half a million people have died from the COVID-19 virus with no end in sight. US unemployment is a double-digit percentage. Interest rates are at the zero bound. Chapter 11 bankruptcies increased 26% in the first half of 2020. Earnings are so hard to predict that analysts and companies often drop guidance entirely, and the money printing looks set to continue alongside fiscal spending programs, pushing debt levels ever higher. The risk of eventual inflation is increasing.

John Law's adventure in fiat money printing didn't last long, but there is no telling how protracted the Fed's efforts will be or how effective its unprecedented actions will be at keeping asset prices up, interest rates low, and a solvency crisis at bay, especially if inflation switches from asset price inflation to real living expense inflation. The Federal Reserve Chairman assures us that they "will not run out of money", but what will that money be worth when all is said and done?

Inflation is complicated and measuring it perhaps more so. The often-used Consumer Price Index (CPI) has its flaws, and as the chart below demonstrates, investors might gain important insights by digging deeper.

Source: Daniel Oliver, Myrmikan Research

Don't fight the Fed, but don't invest in their infallibility either

Who are we to doubt the Fed? After all, their actions have made many believers rich over the last decade. And they show no signs of stopping. But John Law's experience 300 years ago came with a few important lessons. For example, we learned how unstable an overextended credit system can be and also how susceptible it can be to incompetence or even fraud of people in positions of public trust. We also learned that even the brightest of financial minds can't always judge risks or predict outcomes in important areas such as inflation. We also saw (in 1720 and in 2020) how rapidly wealth in one asset class can be created, but then also destroyed. The best conclusion may be to stay in the game, but hedge your bets.

From our perspective, and in more concrete terms, that means stay in the stock market but hedge the portfolio with real assets, gold, and precious metals and a healthy dose of cash. In John Law's day, the value of shares in his Mississippi Company were backed by aspirations of great wealth production from trade with the Louisiana Territory in North America as well as promises from the central bank. Sounds somewhat familiar when we think about the stock market today, which is backed by central bank guidance and expectations for companies to quickly return to earnings growth following the COVID-19 shock. As it turned out in 1720, the advertised riches of the Mississippi river catchment area didn't materialize fast enough, and the price of shares in the Mississippi Company, which were essentially equivalent to French currency, collapsed. The lesson we take from the 1720 experience is to make sure that equity holdings are backed by reliable and real earnings and cash flows that don't require the blessing of a finance minister to be maintained. As such, we have used the current stock market strength to weed out any companies with elevated risk of liquidity or solvency issues. Our equity investment process, in any case, is based on high-quality, value-creative companies with resilient business models. We have recently published articles on Paychex (PAYX) and Omnicom (OMC) as examples and have stuck to core positions such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Before John Law arrived in France, people transacted in actual gold and silver coins. The creation of a paper currency may have facilitated transactions, but it also facilitated a fractional reserve banking system and money printing, ultimately, leaving most paper money unbacked by gold or much of anything else. The brief existence of John Law's fiat currency was both preceded by a gold and silver system and succeeded by a gold and silver system. People went back to what they knew could act as an adequate store of value. It is for similar reasons today that we have substantially increased gold and precious metals related holdings and repeatedly published on the topic.

Cash and other hard assets might be trickier asset classes for some. Investors should think long and hard about what kind of cash to hold currently with global central bank experimentation in full swing. Even in John Law's day, some savvy investors demanded payment in commodities like tobacco or sugar rather than cash. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other digital assets may be options that were not available centuries ago.

The ultimate point is to be invested in a way that leaves scope to benefit from Fed actions and the related effects but to also be protected should their scheming go the way of the Mississippi Company.

We hesitate to give a sample asset allocation because every investor has their own situation and their own risk profile, but we decided to provide an approximation of our own asset allocation based on our perspective of a family office focused on the preservation of capital over the long term but also with a healthy dose of skepticism about fiat currencies and a jovial solution to the world's current debt burden.

Source: Oyat Advisors

We get numerous questions about the composition of the precious metals exposure. It consists primarily of physical gold (XAUUSD:CUR) complemented by physical silver (XAGUSD:CUR) and a diverse set of precious metals mining stocks. Within the mining stocks, we overweight specific companies, Franco-Nevada (FNV) is one we have mentioned in the past, but we also have broad exposure to junior miners through the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The stakes are high, hedge your bets

John Law's actions can be categorized as a desperate attempt to fund public expenditures. It's increasingly tempting to label the Fed's actions as the same, though what is public and private may differ from 300 years ago. The Mississippi bubble did not happen in isolation, however. Much of Europe was connected by similar war-related debt loads, vibrant trade and bullion movements. The financial collapse in France was followed closely by the popping of the South Sea bubble in England. Holland added their own financial stress soon after and recorded much of the unfolding from a cultural perspective in the Het groote tafereel der dwaasheid (The Great Mirror of Folly). We can go back as far as the Bronze Age collapse to see how connected economies can fall in an apparent chain reaction. Today, the world is more connected than ever, and the Fed is not the only central bank in the fight.

We mean to say that the stakes are high. Sometimes dynamic societies and economies (or at least their currencies) do collapse despite the best efforts of well-intentioned central bankers. We don't expect to see Jerome Powell sneaking over the border in a mask and cloak anytime soon, but we are hedging our bets.

We will close with a quote from English Parliamentary History following the financial crisis of 1720.

"And thus, were seen, in the space of eight months, the rise, progress, and fall of that mighty fabric, which, being wound up by mysterious springs to a wonderful height, had fixed the eyes and expectations of all Europe, but whose foundation, being fraud, illusion, credulity, and infatuation, fell to the ground as soon as the artful management of its directors was discovered."

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX, OMC, RHHBY, NVO, FNV, PHYSICAL GOLD AND SILVER AS WELL AS MANY PRECIOUS METAL MINING STOCKS AND THE GDXJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.