Perritt Capital Management Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

Wall Street and Main Street have gotten a divorce, or at the very least they have separated. The U.S. is in a recession but the stock market marches blindly higher.

Many small businesses, which have been hit the hardest, are not publicly traded so they are not reflected in the market.

Perspective is an amazing art. Refined and enlightening as time goes on. Let us try and keep things in perspective. Your parents and/or grandparents were called to endure all of the above, you are called to stay home and sit on your couch.