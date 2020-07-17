We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), while the majority of the Australian gold producers are reporting their fiscal Q4 results and getting ready to move into FY-2021. The most recent name to report among the Australian gold producers is Pantoro (OTC:PNTOF), a junior gold producer whose investment thesis has been reinvigorated by acquiring a 50% stake in the past-producing Norseman Gold Project. The company had a solid year in FY-2020 with quarterly gold production of over 38,000 ounces, and now has no hedges left, giving Pantoro leverage to the higher gold (GLD) price. This should also increase the company's free-cash-flow, allowing it to self-fund exploration and development at Norseman. However, at a market cap of over US$205 million, the investment thesis is riding on Norseman to deliver given that otherwise, Pantoro is a high-cost small-scale gold producer. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below A$0.175 as speculative buying opportunities, but at A$0.25, I see better opportunities elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pantoro released its fiscal Q4 and FY-2020 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 9,586 ounces from its Halls Creek Project in the Kimberley Region of Australia. This pushed the company's FY-2020 gold production to 38,700 ounces, with Q4 cash costs coming in at the lowest levels all year at A$1,327/oz [US$929/oz]. The good news is that the company is entirely unhedged as of April, and this should bolster net mine cash flow going forward, with the company guiding for net mine cash flow of A$9.5 million at the mid-point in H1 2020. This should be more than enough to internally fund exploration and development at the company's new Norseman Gold Project. We should see an economic study from the project by late September to give us an idea of what a restart of operations for the past-producing mine might look like. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's only producing asset, Halls Creek, the company saw production up 5% sequentially to 9,586 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,578/oz [US$1,105/oz]. While this figure is well above the industry average of $970/oz, it's a significant improvement from the trailing-twelve-month average above A$1,700/oz [US$1,190/oz], which suggests that the company is finally making some progress at bringing costs down. One of the catalysts for these improved costs is the decision to rationalize the underground mining fleet with less equipment, which has led to cost savings of A$400,000 per quarter. This represents nearly 2% of revenue at A$2,500/oz gold. Meanwhile, the new plan is focused on long-hole stoping at the Wagtail North Mine with solid results to date thus far.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, the higher gold price and lower costs have contributed to a dramatic improvement in net cash-flow, as it continues to trend higher. While net cash-flow was down by $0.1 million sequentially in fiscal Q4 to A$3.2 million, we've seen a massive increase from the (-) $0.1 million in fiscal Q2. If we look ahead to Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, Pantoro expects to generate A$4.75 million in net cash-flow at the midpoint each quarter, which should translate to over A$16 million conservatively in net cash-flow for FY-2021. I have used A$16 million as a conservative figure as the company is basing its H1 2021 guide on a A$2,600/oz gold price [US$1,814], which I do not believe to be overly conservative. Assuming the company can generate A$16 million in cash-flow, this should help to internally fund the Feasibility Study expected in late fiscal Q1 2021 as well as exploration activities at the Norseman Gold Project.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the Norseman Gold Project, the company had a fiscal Q4 here with a new discovery at Panda, west of Scotia, and exceptional drill results from the OK Underground Mine. Pantoro acquired the project in fiscal Q2 2020, with a 4.4 million-ounce high-grade resource, with the project benefiting from significant infrastructure given that it was a past producer of over 6 million ounces of gold. The focus areas are shown in the map above, with the most well-endowed areas being the Scotia Mining Centre, which is home to 413,000 ounces of gold at 5.3 grams per tonne gold, and the OK Underground Mine, which is the second focus area with over 270,000 ounces of gold. The plan is to have a central mill with an annual throughput of 1 million tonnes process material from Scotia, the OK Underground Mine, and Gladstone. Fortunately, the drill results in fiscal Q4 are confirming the historically mined grades and current resources, suggesting that this could be quite profitable:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the Scotia Mining Centre, we saw exceptional results in fiscal Q4, as well as a new discovery at Panda, which lies 200 meters west of Scotia. Highlight drill results from fiscal Q4 at Scotia and Panda are as follows:

Scotia

10 meters at 11.60 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 12.98 grams per tonne gold

11 meters at 6.27 grams per tonne gold

4 meters at 11.54 grams per tonne gold

1 meter at 59.20 grams per tonne gold

4 meters at 9.94 grams per tonne gold

Panda

5 meters at 24.84 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 10.84 grams per tonne gold

4 meters at 8.26 grams per tonne gold

As we can see from the above drilling results, the grades are quite a bit above the average resource grade at Scotia, and the first two holes in the bulleted list were from outside the current resource, suggesting the potential for resource expansion. Meanwhile, at Panda, the intersections showed bonanza grades with 5 meters at 24.84 grams per tonne gold, one of the best intercepts to date from Scotia. Given that Scotia is one of the most prospective areas on the Norseman Project, these results are quite encouraging for restarting operations and using Scotia as one of the main sources for ore.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we move over to the OK Underground Mine, the company's goal is to prove up at least 3-4 years of initial production and has seen some outstanding drill results since. As noted in the fiscal Q4 report, Pantoro intersected 6 meters of 22.90 grams per tonne gold, 6.85 meters of 8.07 grams per tonne gold, and 3.35 meters of 10.30 grams per tonne gold in drilling 150 meters below the previous historical workings. This is quite encouraging as all of these hits came in at above prior mined grades, suggesting that the deposit may increase in grade at depth. The OK Underground Mine is located just two kilometers south of the existing mine plant, and therefore should benefit from both high-grades and limited trucking if this can be used an ore source if Pantoro does restart production.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted earlier, the Norseman Project is currently home to 4.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.9 grams per tonne gold. However, but recent drilling suggests that this could expand to a 5.0 - 5.5 million-ounce resource. This would support a significant mine life at Norseman of more than a decade, and it will be interesting to see what the fiscal Q1 2021 Feasibility Study suggests is the optimal solution for bringing the operation back into production. It's worth noting that the project should require only modest capex to move into production as the project benefits from the haul and operational roads already in place to a 720,000 tonne per annum processing plant that just needs refurbishing, existing tailing facilities, and a fully sealed airstrip. It isn't easy to speculate on what it might cost to move back into production, but I would imagine it would be less than A$90 million, and Pantoro already has A$24 million in cash and gold currently. Therefore, funding development should not be too difficult through the issuance of shares and some debt.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The only issue I see with the Pantoro story is that a lot is riding on Norseman at the current valuation, with the stock up over 200% from its lows last year. This is because the Halls Creek Mine is a relatively unattractive high-cost operation with a small production profile, and while it is excellent as a supplementary cash-flow provider to fund Norseman exploration, it's nothing special as a stand-alone operation. Therefore, a lot is riding on the Feasibility Study here, and the valuation is no longer as cheap as it was a few months ago, as Pantoro is currently valued at US$205 million at A$0.25 per share. This is a dirt-cheap valuation if Pantoro moves back into production without a hitch and limited upfront capital, but an expensive valuation if the Feasibility Study calls for higher capex than expected and a mountain of new shares needs to be issued. Therefore, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pantoro had a solid quarter and a great FY-2020, but the key will be building on this success and proving to the market that the Norseman Gold Project was the brilliant acquisition that it looks like it might be based on initial drilling. However, until we see a Feasibility Study and can better assess the economics of the project and if new shares need to be issued to fund development, I believe there are more attractive opportunities elsewhere among Australian producers, as there are several names with no need for dilution and industry-leading margins that are already 100,000 to 200,000 ounce per annum producers. Therefore, I would view Pantoro as a speculative buy below A$0.175, but for now I prefer names like Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF), Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) and Silver Lake (OTCPK:SVLKF).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.