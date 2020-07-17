Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public, because I didn't like the way that practice felt to me ethically. However, even though I bought HollyFrontier at a lower price, it currently remains a 'buy' and is one of the only stocks in the series still trading at value levels.

The recent market dive happened so quickly that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through today, I've purchased 35 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 36 stocks, 20 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Ross Stores (ROST), AutoZone (AZO), Stryker (SYK), AMETEK (AME), PNC Financial (PNC), BlackRock (BLK), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the series. Most of these stocks were no longer "buys" when I wrote articles about them, but I have been sharing both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stocks in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), and it has performed okay since purchasing on 3/27/20.

Through the first week of June, this stock performed excellently and was up over 50%, since then, however, it has dipped back down, and while it has returned a solid 19% over the past 4 months, it is currently trailing the S&P 500 index. My expectation is that this underperformance will turn into outperformance once the COVID pandemic is behind us. My base case for that, however, is it will probably take another couple of years before this happens. So we'll need to exercise some patience.

HollyFrontier first came to my attention about a year-and-a-half ago on 2/22/19 when a member of the Cyclical Investor's Club requested that I perform a private analysis on the stock. At the time, the stock price was down over -30% off its highs and appeared at first glance like it might be a good value. Here is part of my conclusion from that analysis:

Currently, the stock is down about -32% off its high, and has been declining for about 9 months. If last summer was indeed the high this cycle, we would probably expect it to take a little longer to bottom, and I probably wouldn't be looking to buy until I saw a -65% decline... ...Mostly, everything looks pretty good except the price isn't super cheap. The one stock I came very close to buying in December, but didn't, was Valero (VLO). HollyFrontier looks similar to me. I think the problem is that the market has a tendency to really punish these stocks (too severely, IMO) during downturns. So, while there is probably room to trade it from these levels, or buy it to own for the longer term, it's really hard for me to buy them over the medium term because the market could decide to still cut the prices in half from where they are today and I don't really have a good way of predicting if and when the market will do that. So, for me, I just have to have a bigger margin of safety. If not -65%, then at least -50% off the highs. So, other than the price, HollyFrontier looks good to me.

The reference to December in the above quote would have been referring to the drawdown in December of 2018. Currently, HollyFrontier is right at that -65% off its highs level.

The main purposes of this article are three-fold. First, I'm sharing the process I used to select the stocks I bought during the downturn, and I'm highlighting individual adjustments I made to my process if they are relevant to the stocks in question. Occasionally, I'll also mention how this fits into my overall portfolio strategy if it is particularly relevant for a given stock. Second, I share the precise buying and selling prices my process has established over the next 3-6 months, provided nothing major changes with a specific business. These should be useful guides for readers if they are considering buying or selling the stock. And third, I'm sharing the results of the process so that I can identify any potential mistakes or patterns that will allow me to improve the process in the future. Additionally, by sharing the results (which I hope will be good) I am promoting my usefulness as a stock analyst and portfolio strategist.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in Holly Frontier.

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

The main question I want to answer with the F.A.S.T. Graph above is how cyclical HollyFrontier's earnings are because that will determine what sort of analysis I perform on the stock. The dark green shaded area on the graph represents their adjusted operating earnings, and we see several very deep drawdowns in earnings on the chart, which I've annotated with purple circles. The first thing worth noting is that these cyclical earnings declines usually last for about 2 years, and are then followed by a rebound. Second, these are very deep earnings drawdowns, essentially all of them are over -50% which is the threshold I used to declare a stock a 'deep cyclical' and perform a specialized analysis that focuses on price cyclicality instead of using a valuation via P/E ratios and expected earnings growth rates.

(The reason I don't use traditional metrics like P/E ratios for cyclicals is that earnings fluctuate so much that they can send the wrong message about value. As earnings fall dramatically, P/E ratios rise, making the stock look expensive even though the price is quite cheap if earnings rebound in a timely manner. So I mostly avoid using P/Es or similar metrics as a value guide for deeply cyclical stocks.)

The third thing worth noting is that these earnings downturns are only partially synchronous with the wider economy. While it's fair to say that a recession will cause a decline in HFC's earnings, we also have big declines in 2013, 2014, and 2016. So HFC can be sometimes be expected to have more frequent downturns than the overall economy.

Step 2: Historical Price Cyclicality

Once I've established that a stock is a deep cyclical, the next thing I examine is what their historical deep drawdowns have looked like. In most cases, I require there be at least enough data to include two recessions, and in HFC's case, this isn't a problem as they have data going back several decades and we can easily examine the last two recessions.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer

Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1998 2 years 3 years -71% 2007 1.5 years 4 years -86% 2015 9 months 2 years -59% 2018 1.5 years ? -77%

Over the past 25 years, we essentially have seen two types of drawdowns, one that occurs during recessions, and one, as we saw in 2015, that doesn't. Since I knew at the end of February we were going into a recession, it made sense to aim for a target decline for purchasing the stock that was lower than the 2015 downturn and closer to those that we saw during previous recessions. I actually missed HollyFrontier's bottom on 3/23/20 because I was very busy tracking other stocks and I had put cyclicals temporarily on the backburner, but by the end of that week I had noticed it was still trading below its 'buy price' and I was able to buy the stock at a pretty cheap price, about -70% off its highs, which is what we might have expected during a recession.

Other than the specific drawdown levels, it's very important to pay attention to the duration of the price decline. I prefer to buy cyclicals whose stock price has a history of recovering its peak price within 5 years. During all the previous declines, HFC has managed to do that. So we have a combination of very deep declines and fairly quick recoveries. Stocks like this are ideal cyclical investments and can produce very good returns for those willing to hold a few years.

Next, let's look at the impairment tests I run cyclical candidates through in order to see if there are any red flags that might indicate this time is significantly different from past cycles. I frame these as a series of questions, and as long as a stock passes the tests, I buy it.

Step 3: Impairment Tests

Are revenues during this cyclical peak higher than the last one?

The reason I look at this is that if revenues are lower than the previous cyclical peak, it can be a sign that the business is either being disrupted or in secular decline.

Data by YCharts

HollyFrontier's revenue is far higher than it was in 2007, however, it's a little bit lower than it was in 2015. That might be something to keep an eye on, but it's not enough to keep me out of the stock entirely.

I also like to take a look at 3-year revenue growth leading up to the peak of the cycle to make sure that it is at least positive.

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth looks fine in this regard. It's important to point out that HFC's cycle actually peaked in mid-2018, well before the recession, and this is pretty typical for them. So, overall, it looks okay in terms of revenue and revenue growth.

Could the business have a hidden fatal flaw?

Since, by definition, the fatal flaw in the business model is "hidden" and cannot be easily seen, my test for this is whether the cyclical business in question has experienced two full business cycles, because typically recessions are where the flaws are exposed, and sometimes businesses can get lucky and avoid trouble in one recession but have the flaw eventually catch up to them during the next. I typically pre-screen for this before I write an article, and HFC passes this test, since it recovered fine from the past two recessions.

One note of caution here is that their data only goes back to the early 1990s, and that does not include the last major oil super-cyclical downturn that occurred in the mid-1980s. It's likely we experienced a super-cyclical peak in oil stocks around 2015. Since HFC's business relies more on crack-spreads than oil prices, I think it will be okay, but I prefer to have a historical track-record of that, and we don't have it here, so I thought I would note it.

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to its core business?

I think there are at least two that have to be taken into consideration. One of those is electric vehicles, and the other is the COVID pandemic. EVs, I think are still a trend to watch for during the next cycle rather than the current one. For cyclicals, I focus on a time-frame of about 5 years, and while we should assume there will be some impact on fuel demand over that time period, I don't think it will be disruptive enough to impede a recovery in the stock price over the next 5 years.

COVID is a different story, however. I think many more people will stop commuting and be working from home two years from now than there are today. And during the next year or so, we should expect significantly decreased demand for fuel due to reduced travel. This probably has some staying power, so I think it's reasonable to expect a longer recovery for HFC stock that we have experienced in the past, and instead of a 3-4 year stock price recovery, a 5-year recovery seems like a more reasonable expectation.

However, we are still going to need gasoline, and the trend going forward off the bottom is likely to be more 'up' than 'sideways'. So I don't think HFC will be completely disrupted this cycle, and as long as investors buy the stock at a good price, they still should be able to achieve above-average returns.

Has the stock experienced a recent super-cycle?

Occasionally, stocks go through big super-cycles, valuations get thrown out the window by investors and the stock prices get bid up to crazy high levels. This can cause a problem for a strategy like mine that measures declines from peak prices, because if the peak prices are ridiculously high, then a stock might fall -50% or more off its highs and still not exactly be a good value.

I don't have a clear way to identify super-cycles. It's kind of an "I'll know it when I see it" sort of thing. But my quick way to check is to look at a log-scale version of a long-term historical price chart. Super-cycles tend to show up pretty well on these charts without giving as many false positives as a normal long-term price chart might.

Data by YCharts

This is a tricky chart to interpret. If we just look at the trend since the late 1990s, we indeed see a super-cycle that peaked in 2008, but since then the stock price has more or less moved in a reasonable upward trajectory with some cyclicality, and the current cycle seems inline with what we have seen since the mid-2000s. It certainly doesn't seem to me like the 2018 peak was as super-cyclical as the 2008 peak.

That said, if we look at the longer price trend, we see a decade of stagnation in the 1990s and if we were to magically extend this chart back in time, we could imagine a big super-cycle back in the 1970s that echoes what we have seen in the 2000s, with a big trough from the mid-1980s through 2000. If that is the real multi-decade super-cycle, then we are just now coming off the peak of it, and stocks like HFC could stagnate or have farther to fall.

I honestly think a neutral investor could make a case either way. I've decided to go ahead and buy the stock (obviously), so I'm leaning toward another upcycle, but I am aware of the potential danger that I could be wrong and will be watching for any signs that this is the case.

Is management corrupt or incompetent?

I haven't run across anything to make me think management is corrupt or incompetent. If you have something you'd like to share, please do so in the comment section. These things can be hard to uncover sometimes.

How is the company's debt-to-equity compared to previous cycles?

This is a shorthand way I use to look at debt over time for the same company, since different industries have different typical debt loads. If a company has higher debt-to-equity than past cycles, it could delay or impede a price recovery.

Data by YCharts

Debt-to-equity is higher than it was going into the 2007 cycle but lower than it was going into the 1998 cycle, so nothing jumps out at me as particularly dangerous in this regard.

Has the price dropped enough to produce alpha in the past?

Since the price has declined almost -65% off its highs, what I'm going to do here is backtest what would have happened if we would have purchased the stock after the price fell -65% off its highs and then sold it after we achieved a +200% simple return, which would mean the stock price would have to rise slightly higher than its previous peak price.

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in HFC after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined -65% from its highs and then sold just after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~200%, and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P500 Annualized Gains Alpha vs S&P 500 Annualized 1998 3/31/00 4/26/01 13 +184.62% -16.37% +200.99% 2007 7/14/08 9/14/12 50 +48% +4.80% +43.20%

Thus far, we've had to make a few borderline calls with regard to whether we can expect HollyFrontier's stock price to recover from the current downturn. There is some question whether we are just starting to come down off a giant supercycle and how much demand destruction we'll experience over the next 5-10 years from electric vehicles and changes due to COVID-19. But there is no doubt that when HollyFrontier stock was purchased at a deep discount off its highs in the past that it has produced phenomenal returns over the medium-term.

In 1998, the returns even managed to move in the opposite direction of the overall market and produced a two-bagger in just over a year. That outcome is probably unlikely this time around, but it's not completely impossible. If we get an effective COVID vaccine in the next 6 to 12 months, it is entirely possible that the mega-tech trend we have seen in recent months deflates, that investors rush into stocks like HollyFrontier, and more people return to their normal work routines and vacationing habits. So, while personally I think the odds of this happening are somewhere in the 10% to 20% range, it is certainly a possibility. The effects of a single big winner or two like this on a portfolio can be tremendous, even when taking a relatively small position size.

In 2007, the recovery of the stock price took longer, coming in at just over 4 years. But when a stock is purchased at a -65% discount, it buys an investor a lot of time when it comes to waiting for a stock's recovery. Even waiting over 4 years for the stock price to recover produced 48% annualized returns, about 9x better than the S&P 500 index over the same time period. This is important to consider because even if we had to wait 7 years for a full stock price recovery, the investment would still return +28% annualized returns, so long as it eventually recovers its old highs. Honestly, we could afford to wait a full ten years for the stock price to recover its old highs and still produce fantastic returns. (And these returns do not take into account dividends.)

So, for me, the question really comes down to whether HFC will ever recover its old high price within the next 10 years. If we are in a giant multi-decade super-cycle and are just starting our way down, and EVs depress future demand before the super-cycle comes up from the trough again, then the stock price may never reach its old highs again. I can't stress enough that this is a real possibility. On the other hand, in almost any scenario short of this, investors buying at today's price have a very high probability of achieving above-average returns in this stock.

I think it's a reasonable bet to make, and I have taken about a 1% portfolio-weighted position in the stock with the goal of 200% return over the next 5-10 years (but, hopefully, the stock price will recover sooner than that if we are lucky).

What about dividends?

I'm not an income investor so I don't typically focus too much on dividends, but in the case of HollyFrontier, there are some tactical reasons to comment on dividends. HollyFrontier has a good record of paying steady and rising dividends since 2004. However, I think there is an above-average chance for a dividend cut during this downcycle because HFC's annual earnings are expected to go negative this year for the first time in the past two decades, and as I noted earlier, my base case is for a slower-than-typical earnings recovery. This sets up for a potential dividend cut because dividend payouts may be higher than earnings for an extended period of time.

Seeking Alpha's dividend scorer agrees with this assessment.

While historically, HFC has a very good track record of dividend consistency, with nearly the highest score possible (9 out of 10), it receives the lowest score possible (1) for dividend safety.

I mention this because the announcement of a dividend cut in the coming months could cause the stock price to sell-off, and in turn create a deeper buying opportunity. If we use the Great Recession as a guide, it's possible for this stock to trade more than -80% off its highs. That would be a price of about $16.20 per share.

Thus far during this downturn, I have not doubled-down on any stocks I've purchased, and my general strategy has been to spread my bets around to as many stocks as possible. However, if there is a deep sell-off specifically related to a dividend cut, then I may take another equally-weighted position at this lower price.

Conclusion

As we all know, the future is difficult to predict. However, at its current prices, the risk/reward with HollyFrontier tilts heavily toward the 'reward'. That said, there are real risks that could prevent a timely stock price recovery. At its current price, it's a 'buy', but given the dangers and massive cyclicality of the price, I would only take a small, 1% weighted position, and perhaps hold back another 1% if the stock experiences a major price decline specifically related to a potential dividend cut. With this strategy, there is a high probability of producing great returns over the medium-term of 5 years.

