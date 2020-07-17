Seeking Alpha

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund Q2 2020 Fact Sheet

Summary

Dodge & Cox founded in 1930, focused on providing U.S., global, and international equity; fixed income; and balanced account management. We invest with a long-term horizon, employ a rigorous price discipline, and conduct our own research.

The Dodge & Cox Stock Fund had a total return of 20.0% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 20.5% for the S&P 500 Index.

We remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for the Fund, which trades at a significant discount to the overall market: 13.4 times forward earnings compared to 24.2 times for the S&P 500.

We recently added to existing holdings such as American Express, Carrier, Celanese, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., MetLife, VMware, and Wells Fargo.

