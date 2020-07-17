RBS 2020 Mid-Year Investment Letter

Summary

Redfield, Blonsky & Starinsky, LLC. is an Investment Management Firm that specializes in value investing and portfolio construction.

For the quarter ended June 30th 2020, RBS generated net returns of 21.1%, compared to +20.49% of S&P 500 Index.

We emphasize a long-term approach to investing. We focus on the investment itself and not its short-term stock price performance.

We are nervous that stock prices of many NASDAQ companies are being fueled by massive investor buying, as opposed to expected future cash flows.

We do expect increasing revenues, but we also expect decreasing profit margins due to higher costs, and even the possibility of higher taxes in the near future.