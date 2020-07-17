Preliminary Q2 Results For The BDC Sector Currently Yielding 13%

This article discusses two BDCs that will likely be reporting stronger-than-expected results in the coming weeks.

Also, BDCs are reporting increases in portfolio values that will be driving NAV higher for Q2 2020.

As expected, BDCs are starting to reaffirm their dividends which is driving some stocks to rally as investors figure out that the sky is not falling in this higher yield sector.

Quick BDC Market Update

As mentioned in previous articles, I'm expecting many BDCs to report stronger-than-expected results including net asset value "NAV" increases, adequate dividend coverage, and reaffirming current dividends. Please see "Upcoming NAV Changes For The BDC Sector Yielding 14%" for discussion of why we will likely see many BDCs with increased NAV.

BDCs will start reporting results in less than two weeks and will likely drive some positive headlines and another rally in BDC pricing as investors are looking to improve portfolio yield/returns in this low-yield environment. Please see the end of this article for a special offer to help subscribers get their portfolio in order before earning season.

Clearly the potential for additional or renewed lockdowns related to COVID-19 is a concern driving markets lower, including BDCs that are now yielding over 13% (see list below). It should be noted that the yields for PTMN and BKCC are likely less as PTMN is merging with GARS and BKCC is only paying 20% of its dividend in cash (the rest is in stock). The change to BKCC's dividend was not announced on Seeking Alpha but you can see the release here:

GLAD Example

For example, Gladstone Capital (GLAD) reaffirmed its monthly dividends and its stock price rallied 8% in the last two days as shown below. I'm expecting this to happen with many other BDCs including my "Level 1" and most of the "Level 2" companies.

Seeking Alpha is a great investor resource, but as BDCs report results, please do not rely on the "Breaking News" announcements as the only source to get information.

Other examples include OXSQ which cut its dividend by 48% last month and was not announced but SA is showing the correct amount. When MRCC cut its dividend by almost 30% as accurately predicted in "Why Investors Are Selling 12% Yielding Monroe Capital" almost six months ago, SA's release did not mention and was pointed out in the comments:

Also, GBDC announced preliminary results and there was no mention of the best parts including $0.60 to $0.70 per share of net realized/unrealized gains for the quarter which had a positive impact on NAV per share of around 4%, partially offsetting dilution from the rights offering as discussed next.

Again, SA is a great resource, but please do your diligence as BDC pricing can be volatile.

GBDC Preliminary Results

Earlier this week, GBDC announced preliminary estimates of its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company has elected to provide these results in light of ongoing financial market volatility and the evolving economic impact from COVID-19.

“GBDC earnings rebounded nicely in the quarter ended June 30, 2020,” said David B. Golub, Chief Executive Officer of GBDC. “Our portfolio companies—including those in COVID 19-impacted industry sectors—generally performed better than we expected, and credit market conditions have begun to recover.”

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the company estimates originations in new middle market investment commitments were $15.7 million. Approximately 98.0% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 1.0% were senior secured loans and 1.0% were equity securities. Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by approximately $40.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains (losses).

during the three months ended June 30, 2020, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains (losses). As of June 30, 2020, the company estimates it had well over $400.0 million of liquidity in the form of cash, restricted cash, available commitments under its revolving credit facilities, and undrawn SBIC debentures and a GAAP debt-to-equity ratio between 0.85x and 0.88x .

. As of June 30, 2020, the company was in compliance with all of its covenants under its revolving credit facilities and debt securitizations.

Source: GBDC Press Release

Sources: SEC Filing and BDC Buzz website

I have updated the projections for GBDC to take this information into account especially the $0.60 to $0.70 per share of net realized/unrealized gains which is around $90 million to $105 million of portfolio appreciation. That's around 2.5% of appreciation since March 31, 2020, which is impressive given that management has had time to adjust for credit-related impacts from COVID-19. Obviously, the rights offering had a dilutive impact so there will be a decline in NAV from the previous quarter but likely worth it to reduce its debt-to-equity from 1.21 to 0.85/0.88.

I'm expecting many BDCs to report NAV increases including NMFC for the reasons discussed last week in "Upcoming Rally For BDCs Currently Yielding 13%." Next week, I will have an article discussing another BDC that released preliminary Q2 2020 results with a 3% increased NAV per share and "no material change to the mix of the company’s overall portfolio risk ratings from March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020."

The sky is not falling and many BDCs have carefully built portfolios to withstand an economic recession. In March 2020, I purchased 14 higher-quality BDCs and now collecting dividends and:

Waiting for BDCs to report Q2 results (see dates below),

Watching for preliminary result announcements (as discussed above),

Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, Planning for future purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC, NMFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have 12 BDC positions but only two of them were discussed in this article.