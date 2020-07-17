BAC remains solid and there is upside if the economy improves. Investors need to be prepared for volatility.

The bank has extensive capacity to absorb losses and a weaker than normal bottom line until 2021 is in the price.

BAC posted a weak 2Q bottom line but its improvements since the last crisis were also on show.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported a very weak second quarter. While there are more attractive large banks from a value perspective, holders of this much improved bank can remain positioned.

Much commentary about BAC, and bank results more widely, has focused on the weak bottom line, which was caused by heavy forward-looking provision charges that allowed BAC to build high reserves to absorb loan losses when they come in the second half of the year.

The consensus cautiously expects this to be the weakest quarter in 2020, and BAC's earnings to look more or less normal again by 2022.

The table shows the analyst consensus on BAC post the call. The stock is trading at a P/E of 8.7x 2022.

Source: Nasdaq consensus estimates

Any readers who lived through the 2008 financial crisis will have legitimate doubts about this expected return to normality. Potential COVID-19 resurgences, reduction of government support programs and so on can all move recovery horizons back. And the new normal, whenever it comes, will be different. A possible permanent change in working habits, with homeworking looking a permanent fixture for a significant chunk of the workforce, muddies the long-term economic picture with all the knock-on effects on retail and office real estate values.

Is the market being complacent about BAC?

If you look through the comments sections on many bank articles on Seeking Alpha right now, you will see people expressing extreme concerns about waves of mortgage and corporate loan defaults and saying banks have to be terrible investments here. BAC is not the cheapest large bank. Is the market too relaxed?

What this question comes down to is BAC's capacity to absorb losses, because a lousy year of earnings in 2020 and a 'less bad but still recovering' year in 2021 is in the price.

BAC has two loss cushions.

Operating profit before it writes provisions (PPP) Its regulatory capital if provision charges were to take the bank into loss. Let's take a look at these numbers.

BAC's operating profit (revenue less costs) before provisions in 2Q was $8.9bn, and it took a provision charge of $5.1bn against this. Pre-tax profit was $3.8bn, which shows you how the additional amount BAC could have taken to provisions without going into loss.

With interest spreads under pressure, it fell to market making income to keep BAC's overall revenue stable in 2Q, which was also the case in 1Q. The bank has not yet reduced staff compensation, and there is room to do so by cutting back bonuses. But even if revenue were to fall in the second half of this year as well as provision charges continuing at the current rate, you can see that BAC has around $4bn of 'loss capacity' per quarter before it went into loss at the bottom line.

A net loss, of course, would hit the bank's capital. What is the cushion like there? Here's CEO Brian Moynihan on the analyst call:

We've built our capital levels resulting in a common equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of the quarter of 11.4% versus 11.2% at year-end. And we're 190 basis points above our regulatory minimum.

BAC has $171bn of Core Tier 1 capital. Its regulatory minimum is $140bn, so there is around $30bn of capital cushion before BAC skirted its regulatory threshold.

Source: BAC Earnings Presentation

All told, BAC has almost $50bn of capacity to absorb losses. Even measuring this number might make you feel it came closer as a potential reality. I don't think it will get nearly that bad. As CEO Moynihan put it (your analyst's emphasis)

And in the second quarter, we reviewed our commercial loan portfolios at a customer level across our businesses. Our risk ratings are up to date. We're moving credit quickly to criticize our NPL designations. We've also gone through every credit to assess the needs that they'll have to borrow in the near-term for liquidity and business prospects. On our consumer books, we also benefit from the decade-long improvement in our underwriting standards.

BAC took immense losses in the 2008 crisis and its aftermath on its consumer division mortgage portfolio. Since then, the mix of loans in the bank has changed markedly along with underwriting standards and risk appetite. As you can see, the portfolio hasn't even grown in $ terms over this time.

Source: BAC Earnings Presentation

Some further color from Moynihan:

A key difference in our company now versus the last crisis is the unsecured card portfolio is basically half of what it was going into the Great Recession and with better asset quality. Another example of difference is our commercial real estate, especially the far less exposure, especially in the construction area.

Fears over the credit impact of, for example, government support programs ending should be weighed against signs of improvement in consumer spending, which BAC commented on during the 2Q call.

Is BAC an attractive value at this level?

With a yield of 3% and a two year forward P/E of 8.7x, BAC can obviously re-rate by around 50% to previous P/E levels should fear over the macroeconomic picture abate, which eventually, it will. Along the way, news flow around vaccines, consumer re-engagement, job-losses and shutdowns is likely to cause volatility in the shares.

At current levels, I prefer Citi (NYSE:C) and WFC (NYSE:WFC) to BAC as bank stocks to deploy new money. Both are cheaper than BAC, and broadly subject to the same macro uncertainties while having similar, solid capital levels. I think this gives greater upside potential over the medium-long term. However, were I a holder of BAC I would certainly not sell here. I am neutral on the shares.

If you found this article useful, I would appreciate you clicking the 'follow' button. Thanks for your time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.