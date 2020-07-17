Global Ship Lease is a small-cap containership lessor, based in London. It has been around since 2008, but has had a rocky past!

However I think GSL is now set for a significantly rosier future. I've outlined my thoughts below.

Who are GSL?

GSL own a total fleet of 45 containerships. These ships aren't new, built on average around 2005 - 2007. However they do have a large amount of contracted revenue, and every ship is presently working.

From their Q1 report, their contracted revenue is currently $696 million.

Source: GSL Q1 investor presentation

This large fleet, all of which is currently working and has work for the next 2.3 years (weighted by TEU), provides GSL with some good protection against the impact of falling rates.

How much does GSL cost?

As of July 13th, shares traded at $4.07. The company have just under 18 million shares, and their market capitalization is just above $70m.

Although GSL looks cheap, it's important to consider the balance sheet, which at the end of Q1, included total debt of $866m relative to current assets of $98m.

Their net debt position is $768m results in an enterprise value of around $840 million.

So although GSL looks cheap, they have a significant amount of debt. They need to execute well in the future to turn the ships, and the good term contracts their ship have, into cash.

So is GSL worth an investment?

Net income per share in Q1 was $621k, or just $0.02 per share. Which doesn't look particularly promising! Their Q1 income statement is outlined below.

Source: GSL Q1 earnings

Look a little closer at the balance sheet. I would point out that impairment losses were $7.6m in the quarter. You will also see $19.555m for interest expense. Included in that is $2.3m for restructuring debt.

So we can work out what their "normalised net income" is:

Net income + impairment + restructuring = $621k + $7.6m + $2.3m = $10.5m

Based on 17.6 million shares, that works out to $0.60 per share, per quarter. For a company priced at just over $4, that is very cheap indeed!

It is worth noting that they this company has been looking at tidying up their balance sheet in recent quarters. So we could ask, how much cash could they throw off over the next while in order to tidy up the balance sheet?

Take the normalised net income above, and add back in the depreciation charge.

$10.5m + $11.5m = $22m

That is $22m after paying interest costs, and represents nearly 1/3 of the market cap.

What about Q2 onwards?

We know that all of their fleet is contracted, and at what rates. So it is relatively straightforward to project forward the next few quarters with relative certainty. We also know the Harpex rates, so we can get an idea as to what ships can recontract at.

Rates: from Harper Peterson

Source: HARPEX rates as at July 14 2020

Current rates are "reasonable". It is relatively clear that rates were good at the start of 2020, and have fallen since then. I think the current rates are a decent prudent estimate of the future for GSL.

To work out the next few quarters, I have assessed the contracts they currently have in place. When a contract runs out, I have used the current rates from Harpex above.

For each of Q2, 3 & 4 2020, I think we will see earnings remain relatively solid at around $70million revenue per quarter.

And in 2021, I think we'll see an average of $65 million in all 4 quarters.

So for the rest of this year, I think GSL will earn cash of approximately $20 million in each quarter. Falling to $15 million each quarter in 2021. That's $120 million over the period that's relatively visible. It equates to nearly 2x their current market cap; but only around 1/6th of their debt. Simply working through their existing contracted revenue should improve their balance sheet significantly.

Longer-Term Outlook

The below is from GSL's Q1 results

Source: GSL Q1 investor presentation

Let's assume the current fleet earned either the 10 year or the 15 year average.

10 year rates: EBITDA of $68m

15 year rates: EBITDA of $83m

I don't know where rates will trade in future. But the table above looks at average rates only. Over 10 years, rates trade in line with what GSL is earning today.

Using the 15 year average rates, GSL earnings would be significantly higher than the $0.60 per quarter they are earning today! Obviously rates could go lower from here, but my point is simply to illustrate that if GSL earn historical average rates, they could do very well indeed.

GSL's Balance Sheet

Like most companies, GSL doesn't simply pay interest on their debt. The loans are amortised during their lifetime. So GSL won't have additional cash of $120 million in 18 month's time; but their balance sheet could look a lot cleaner than it does today.

This is a picture of GSL's debt as at March 31.

Source: GSL Q1 investor presentation

In Q1, GSL paid interest of $19.6m. It should be remembered that Q2 debt costs will be slightly less than this, as GSL restructured $46m of debt in Q1 alone.

In addition I expect GSL to look to refinance their 2022 notes. (Which are an outlier in the above table.) The balance on these notes is $267 million, with interest at a whopping 9.875%.

So what would GSL expect to pay on this debt?

Most of the remainder of their debts are linked to US Libor, currently 0.31% (3 month Libor). In late 2019, they issued unsecured debt at 8.0%. That debt should put a ceiling on the price of any debt they need to now issue to refinance their "1st Priority 2022 Notes".

It is likely that they could secure additional debt against part of their fleet. We should look at " Senior Syndicated loan lenders (CACIB, ABN, CIT, Siemens, CTBC and SINOPAC" to see the interest they could save by a restructuring. They are paying 3% + LIBOR for this money, or just over 3.3%.

Could the company reduce interest costs by refinancing their 2022 notes? It seems very likely. If they reduce the cost of this debt by 3% a year, that works out at a saving of $8m in interest in year 1 alone.

On a company with a market cap of just $70m, with share price just above $4, those savings would represent about $0.45 a year. Given we know that GSL could/should $0.60/quarter in the above, this would bring their earnings to nearly $3 every year. GSL could be trading on an earnings of just over 1.3 (P/E = 1.3)

That additional $8m (or more) saved could also help further tidy up the balance sheet. This obviously assumes that GSL work towards refinancing this debt. If they do so, reduced cost of debt and working through their contracted revenue could help GSL bring their debt down significantly.

Risks

Container shipping looked strong at the start of the year. But Covid-19 and Chinese trade tensions quickly put and end to that! It should be remembered that containerships trade all over the world, every day, delivering items to and from the US, Europe, Asia etc. They are clearly core to global trade continuing in the near future. We may see disruption to trade, or lower levels of trade. But commerce, historically, tends to find a way.

The primary risks to GSL as I see them are:

- container rates falling and not recovering

- the company not reducing debt / poor management

- interest rates increasing, and having a significant impact on the balance sheet.

- heavy exposure to CMA CGM

- the fact that GSL's fleet is relatively old, and may need investment in the medium term

However,

- I don't think GSL needs high rates to de-risk the balance sheet. They are currently throwing off good levels of cash, and actively reducing debt. Management are delivering on their promises. Average rates will be more than sufficient, as evidenced above

- interest rates in Europe and the US are at all time lows. They could obviously increase from here...but that doesn't appear to be likely in the near term

- the CMA CGM contracted revenue remains intact to this day. The reason for that is that CMA CGM were effectively bailed out earlier this year. There is a risk to all contracted revenue, but it seems likely that GSL's contracts will remain intact

- GSL's fleet. Their fleet is not young, as outlined above. And I fully expect GSL to invest in their fleet on an opportunistic basis, over the next few years. I do not, however, believe GSL will purchase assets without corresponding contracts. Their last asset purchase was at a price just over contracted EBITDA + scrap!

Summary

GSL looks to be a buy to me. It isn't without risks, and there are other options out there. (Capital Product Partners, for one.) However I think that GSL can reduce debt relatively quickly and reduce debt costs. If they manage that, and initiate a dividend...the share price will respond accordingly. If rates play their part, GSL could easily double from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and this does not represent investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.