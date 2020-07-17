The outlook for the rest of us is much more cloudy.

The outlook for JPMorgan is good regardless, as they have taken their hits up front and likely will not need to provision for any more losses.

They have already pumped up provisions for bad loans very high and added another $16 billion in extra capital to that. Just in case.

JPMorgan is preparing for things to get very, very bad. Listen to what Jaime Dimon is telling you; he's pretty smart.

This is the first in a series of articles focusing on the macro implications of what is happening at the large banks, and what it means for them and the rest of us going forward.

Who Leads When They Dance?

QE is a dance, and the public perception of who leads is often far off from the truth. The US has capitalism, at least on the surface, which means two things for our discussion:

The Fed is a bank to banks. When they buy $2.4 trillion in Treasuries and MBSs in QE, it is from the banks.

Though heavily regulated, the banks decide what they get to do with it. What they have decided to do is hoard cash.

So now that the banks' Q2 is in the books, let's look at how it is playing out on the micro level, and what it means for the banks going forward. JPMorgan (JPM) is the largest, and in my opinion the best run, so they go first.

The Macro

I've been covering the dance pretty extensively here at Seeking Alpha since September of 2019 when Not QE began. The main actors are the Fed, Treasury, and the banks.

The point of the current QE Infinity regime was to drop a bomb of liquidity on the banks to make sure they were ready for whatever was coming, not just now, but over the next several quarters. But from the last go around, the Fed knew that the banks are not always the best transmission belts for policy in a crisis, which is why we get the facilities, but more importantly the CARES Act with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments.

So, the Fed is throwing cash at the banks in 3 ways:

By far the largest is QE, where they buy Treasuries and MBSs from the banks at par. That is now at $2.4 trillion since the March 11 balance sheet, but at $2.3 trillion at the end of June when JPMorgan's quarter ended. The repo facility came first, a week before QE started. That ran up quickly to $422 billion, but QE has made it superfluous. It was down to $61 billion at the end of June, and $0 now. Finally are the different loans and facilities. These were announced with giant limits. But they have all been very modest, now totaling only $210 billion, $214 billion at the end of June.

But at the same time, Treasury has been grabbing with both hands, as revenue and debt sales have far exceeded spending and debt repayment. Since March 11, the Treasury's account is up $1.4 trillion, $1.3 trillion at the end of June. Even Treasury is hoarding cash.

This is what that all looks like on a chart through the end of June.

So that's what the combination of the Fed and Treasury have been doing to bank reserves. What have the banks done? Yes, hoard it.

The green column is the net of the previous chart.

As you can see, bank reserves have surged to record levels, though they are off from their peak as QE slowed, but Treasury kept grabbing with both hands. But the point here is that the blue bar, the cumulative change in reserves, remains more than what is being thrown at them by the Fed.

That is because via PPP and PUA, Treasury is not only hoarding cash but throwing it around pretty generously. The banks have held on to every dime of the Fed's money because household and corporate deposits have soared and there is a giant savings glut.

There are other private actors besides the banks, and they are much more consequential. This includes corporations, but most notably households. Household balance sheets are undergoing the most dramatic shift ever.

Versus in the coming TTM average in February, cumulatively through May, households:

Earned $206 billion less;

But received an additional $453 billion in benefits, for a net of $247 billion in additional income.

Moreover, households consumed $398 billion less;

And also paid $59 billion less in taxes.

Consequently, there is a savings bubble of $693 billion;

Of which consumers used $99 billion to pay down credit card balances.

So, when we're frisking the banks' quarters we are looking for:

Giant buildup of loss provisions - the reserves.

Very little lending outside of what has been guaranteed by the Fed through PPP. The banks are not that interested in risk.

Credit card balances declining.

Dramatic increases in non-performing loans.

An even more dramatic increase in savings and checking balances.

The Micro: Loss Provisions and Bad Loans

Beginning with their reserve buildup, we see that JPMorgan now has added $16 billion more to their loss provisions in H1 2020 than they did for H1 2019.

If we break down H1 2020, we can see where they are concerned. While they put aside roughly the same amount in Consumer & Community Banking (households and small business), they really beefed up their loss provisions for larger corporate and commercial loans in Q2, and even the wealth management division.

Their total allowance for credit losses - reserve buildup - is now at $34 billion, with half that waiting on credit card defaults. They are also exceeding their CET1 capital requirements by another $16 billion, which means JPMorgan has prepared for $51 billion in potential losses if necessary.

Things may get so bad, JPMorgan not only has giant provisions for loan losses but provisions for those provisions.

Their own "Extreme Adverse" scenario is even worse than the Fed's worst-case scenarios in the recent stress tests. They think that scenario would lead to something in the neighborhood of $20 billion in losses, so they have effectively added 155% to that to be even more cautious. Some color on their thinking from CEO Jaime Dimon:

This Extreme Adverse probably can't happen in one quarter. It will happen in several quarters. Because we really know kind of what July looks like and August and stuff like that… However, if you enter something like Extreme Adverse, all of a sudden, you have new scenarios which are even worse. You don't know.

Dimon was in no mood for forecasting in the conference call:

We cannot forecast the future. We don't know. We're also very clear that -- I know at least I think you're going to have a much murkier economic environment going forward than you had in May and June and that -- you have to be prepared. You're going to have a lot of ins and outs. People get scared about COVID. They're going to get scared about the economy, small businesses, the companies, bankruptcies, emerging markets. So, it is just going to be murky, which is why, if you look at the base case, adverse and extreme adverse case, they're all possible. And we're just guessing the probabilities of those things. That's what we're doing. We are prepared for the worst case. We simply don't know. I don't think anyone knows. And this -- the word unprecedented rarely is used properly. This time, it's been used properly. It's unprecedented what's going on around the world. Obviously, COVID itself is a main attribute. So, the Fed's W case, they made it very clear. Their W case is that COVID comes back in a big way in the fall, and you have to shut down the economy again. And obviously, we've got to be careful. We don't know the probability of that. We simply don't know, by the way, we're wasting time guessing. [emphasis added]

This is pretty blunt talk on an earnings call, which is, after all, a marketing event.

This is why they won't be cutting their dividend unless things get much, much worse. They are so flush, they can handle huge losses, well beyond their current worst-case.

When we look at their non-performing assets, we can see why they wanted to add a little extra provisions in Q2 to their larger loans in the Commercial and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions. We see a rise of $4.2 billion, or 85% since the end of 2019 in all their non-performing assets. To be clear, that $51 billion of losses they can absorb is in excess of what is already not performing, now at almost $10 billion.

The green box is about split evenly between their Corporate and Investment Banking & Commercial divisions. As you can see that's where the bigger jump was in Q2. This gives some context as to why they beefed up loss provisions for those divisions. They already are seeing more defaults in those divisions, so they are preparing for even more.

Let's dig into what's happening in the divisions because this provides a lot more insight into the macro than just reserve levels.

Consumer & Community Banking

Consumer & Community Banking is for households and small business, and these are going to be key actors going forward. Will consumers start spending again, or are they going to hold on to that savings bubble? Is credit flowing to small businesses? Will banks take any risk absent Fed guarantees? These are very important questions right now.

This division included $19.9 billion in PPP loans at the end of June, guaranteed by the SBA, the majority of which will be fully forgivable. The banks are merely conduits, picking up fees, but very little interest, and taking no risk. So let's break out what's happening here because it's pretty extraordinary.

Total loans in this division were off in H1 by a total of $40 billion, or 8%. Excluding the risk-free PPP loans, that becomes $60 billion, or 11%.

Excluding PPP, JPMorgan made no new net loans to small business in H1. To some extent, this is the program sucking up demand, but it is also matched in the consumer categories.

Almost half of that $60 billion was just credit card balances coming down. Economy-wide there was a decline of $125 billion in credit card balances since the end of 2019 through June, and it turns out that Chase was 22% of that.

Absent PPP, every one of these categories is off by a lot, none more than credit card balances. At first, I assumed some of this was seasonal, but in 2019, June balances were higher than December balances.

Card traffic matches our macro consumption and card repayments story, down 20% from December, or -$58 billion. To pull out seasonality, card payments were down 16% YoY. All but $2 billion of that was from consumer credit cards, down 27% since December and -23% YoY.

We see the same thing in all their loan origination subdivisions:

But the reason they have reserved so much in this division is the COVID-19 deferrals:

Any decent-sized portion of these deferrals turning bad will mean huge losses. Even though the card deferrals are the smallest at $4.4 billion, they have $17 billion reserved for losses there, so they obviously see some really bad potential. Home and auto involve much higher recoveries from non-performers, so they don't need as much reserve.

Our final look from this division involves that giant savings bubble, netting at $594 billion after credit card repayments through May. Chase deposits were up $159 billion, or 22% from December levels through June. These are astoundingly large numbers.

Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking

I am combining these two divisions into one section because the stories here are very much related, and all tied into what Congress and the Fed have been doing. Vastly simplified, the story goes like this:

By the end of February, it became clear to corporate leadership that the effects of COVID-19 would go beyond Chinese supply-chain disruptions.

Whether they needed it at that moment or not, everyone maxed out their revolver. Add corporations to your list of sectors hoarding cash.

But that was before the Fed's really big interventions which began on March 13 but didn't really accelerate until the end of the month. This provided a ton of liquidity to the banks, but they held on to it.

The CARES Act, and especially PPP and PUA are what broke the dam. JPMorgan wrote a total of $28 billion in PPP loans in Q2 and this went to payroll, and then into that savings bubble. We already looked at the enormous size of household relief and its effect on the savings bubble.

Though the banks were not making many new loans outside of PPP, they used a lot of that liquidity to underwrite the extraordinary number of new public debt and equity issuances in Q2. Some of that savings bubble went there.

A big part of the cash that came in from bond and equity sales went, in turn, to paying down those revolvers that were maxed out in the beginning.

Liquidity: the circle of cash. This is to say that everything went according to plan. It's amazing how well it all worked when you dig in.

Starting with that first part:

At JPMorgan, revolver utilization hit an all-time high in Q1, then was down 7% QoQ in Q2. It is still elevated. The drawdown was driven by the PPP payments obviating the need for much of it, as well as the loosening of public markets through the Fed's actions.

CFO Jennifer Piepszak provided the color on the second part of the story - the massive public equity and debt issuances of Q2:

We saw record levels of debt and equity issuance in the quarter as clients bought to pay down the majority of the revolver draws for March and continued to shore up liquidity while market conditions were receptive, supported by extraordinary central bank actions. The surge in investment grade debt issuance seen in March continued throughout the second quarter. And as high yield markets reopened, U.S. issuance volumes increased by 90% compared to the first quarter.

Again, this all worked as planned.

And as I said, corporations are also hoarding cash now, with deposits at the Corporate & Investment Bank division rising by $123 billion, or 25%, from December to June.

Turning to non-performing loans, we can see why they beefed these reserves up more in Q2, but also that these bad loans are still smaller than in Consumer & Community. Reserves are also smaller here.

The Upshot For JPMorgan

The banks will be fine. If you have any takeaway from this section, it should be "the banks are absurdly liquid right now." In contrast to the GFC, it's the rest of us I am worried about. -Me, June 28

I haven't even mentioned the spectacular performance this quarter led by their investment bank, because this is fleeting, and was acknowledged as such on the call.

The bad news is that in the coming quarters, JPMorgan will perform as the economy performs. The good news is they have well-prepared for it, and the boost in cash flows from investment banking surely helped to stuff their Brink's truck. They have taken the hits to their income statement up front, and will likely not have to reserve more. The bad loans are already piling up, and they are obviously expecting a large wave of credit card defaults, potentially much bigger than their current pandemic deferrals. But they are covered. Unless things go very sour, they will not be cutting their dividend.

Dimon was not much in the mood for forecasting, and neither am I. "We simply don't know, by the way, we're wasting time guessing," he told us. But I can forecast that JPMorgan is ready for this to get very bad. If they are wrong, they will have lots of cash to lend out, and a giant boost to their profits in coming quarters. If they are right, they have $51 billion in the back of the Brink's truck.

So the next few quarters are not going to be as profitable as this one, but there is also little downside risk left for JPMorgan. Unless things get much, much worse.

The Upshot For The Rest Of Us

It's my opinion that Jaime Dimon, like the company's namesake, is the smartest banker of his generation. I always listen closely to the JPMorgan earnings call, never more so that the last two. These are events where companies market their stock to investors, but Dimon is known for being blunt, again never more so than in the last two.

He is telling us the same thing all the banks told us, and the Fed has been telling us. The worst of it - a massive wave of bankruptcies, defaults, foreclosures and evictions - has been staved off by timely action from Congress and the Fed. The banks are wildly capitalized, and households are flush with cash. But liquidity does not buy solvency, and the bankruptcies are likely to keep going.

The biggest takeaway is that JPMorgan has reserved about 20% of their non-capital assets as total losses. They have record high reserves, 70% higher than their own worst-case scenario, but also felt the need to add another $16 billion in extra CET1 capital, just in case. That worst case can easily become the base case by the end of fall.

Things may get so bad, JPMorgan not only has giant provisions for loan losses but provisions for those provisions.

The key issue, as Dimon said, is the pandemic. This is not going well:

We have a long summer ahead of us. Then comes fall with a possible second wave, hurricane season in the east, and fire season in the west. JPMorgan has $51 billion for that. US households have saved up $600 billion for that through May and used another $100 billion to take down card balances. If JPMorgan is any indicator, corporations are also sitting on a lot of cash right now, waiting for the worst. Even Treasury is hoarding cash.

This is, as Dimon said, unprecedented circumstances. The common misconception is that we are past the worst of it when the storm has just made landfall. JPMorgan is prepared, hunkered down in their Brink's truck. Are you?

Next up: Bank of America (BAC).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.