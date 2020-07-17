Distillate Capital Partners Q2 2020 Investment Letter

Summary

Distillate Capital Partners was formed in 2017 and is based in Chicago, IL. The fund strategies use cash-flow-based measures of value and quality that are designed to avoid accounting distortions that we believe have rendered many traditional metrics less relevant in an increasingly asset-light world.

The U.S. FSV’s year-to date decline of 1.19% through Q2 2020, is ahead of the comparable drop of 3.08% for the S&P 500 and 15.1 percentage points above the -16.3% return for the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF.

The international FSV strategy performed well in the up-market of 2019 with performance of 15.1% versus the MSCI ACWI-EX U.S. ETF’s 12.6%, and has outpaced the benchmark again in 2020 with a net of fee return through Q2 of -4.7% versus -10.9% for the benchmark.

The biggest additions to the portfolio in the rebalance were Biogen and Philip Morris, each increasing around 30 basis points as their relative valuations improved over the quarter.