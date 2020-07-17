This bullish bounce above the 200-day moving average for the SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) continues, but weak demand signals, short term, have stopped the enormous bounce up from the bottom. Price is moving sideways, consolidating these positive price gains since hitting the bottom. The SPY is testing the bottom and top of this sideways, price trading range. The good news is that, so far, the test of the 200-day moving average has held. The bad news is that there is not enough demand to break out above the top of this sideways, consolidating price range. This consolidation is not surprising after the unbelievable bounce up from the bottom. The big question now is will the SPY break out, or will it breakdown below the 200-day moving average to retest the bottom?

Here is the daily chart that shows the weak demand signals short term and the attempts of price to break out and then retesting the 200-day:

To add some color to this SPY picture, let’s look at what the charts for QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) and DIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) are saying. QQQ has that “V” bottom everyone is hoping for the SPY. QQQ not only has a “V” bottom, but also a bull market breakout to record new highs, as if COVID-19 was helping its stocks. Obviously, it is helping the “stay home” stocks. Look at this beautiful, bullish chart and then look at SPY. SPY has lots of stocks holding it down and QQQ stocks don’t have that problem. Therefore SPY is lagging and having trouble reaching its old high, never mind breaking out to new, record highs like QQQ.

Note that QQQ is not testing the 200-day, long-term uptrend, but instead is bullishly dropping down to only test the 20-day moving average. As you can see, it is outperforming the 500 Index. In order to beat the Index, portfolio managers have to overweight QQQ-like stocks. It is one reason why only 5 stocks happen to represent 25% of the 500 Index. They are piling into these 5 stocks.

So what stocks are providing the drag on SPY’s move up? For that answer, we turn to the DIA chart and the Dow Index-type stocks. As you can see, the DIA chart below is bearish and is struggling to get above and stay above the 200-day moving average. This is the line in the sand for the bull and bear market for the Dow. Just as portfolio managers like to be in stocks that are moving above the 200-day moving average, they also avoid stocks that are moving down, below the 200-day. Why? Because this is a long-term signal and they are long-term investors. Compare the DIA chart below to the SPY chart above and you can see the challenge SPY is having and why SPY is lagging QQQ.

If you compare the signals within the red columns, you can see the signals are weaker for the recent price move above the 200-day. Therefore, we expect the price to drop below the 200-day moving average once again.

Conclusion

We are changing our view on SPY from “very bearish” to “bearish” because the price has tested and remained above the 200-day moving average. If it breaks out of the current trading range, then we will move to neutral. If it makes a record new high, we will turn bullish. However, if SPY breaks below the 200-day, and goes lower, we will return to “very bearish.” The weaker signals are telling us that SPY will retest the 200-day again, short term. We don’t think the narrowly-based bull market in QQQ is strong enough to pull SPY up. For that to happen, we need to see a bullish move in DIA. We don’t think DIA is ready to turn bullish.

Our Daily Index Beaters Report is a daily computer selection of Index stocks that qualify for our model portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT ANY OF THESE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.