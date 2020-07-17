The company's 1HFY2020 results were disappointing with no interim dividend declared, and the company's aim to establish a "pyramid-shaped student structure" could be a drag on utilization rate and profitability.

China Maple Leaf is proposing to acquire Canadian International School, Singapore's leading premium international school, which will reduce geographical concentration risks, and help in its Southeast Asia expansion plans.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTC:CMLLF) [1317:HK], a Hong Kong-listed Chinese education company.

China Maple Leaf is proposing to acquire Canadian International School, Singapore's leading premium international school, which will reduce geographical concentration risks (exposure to the Chinese education industry and its associated regulatory risks), and help in the company's Southeast Asia expansion plans. China Maple Leaf is already the largest private international school operator in China, and the company has ambitions of becoming a global leader in the K-12 education sector.

On the other hand, China Maple Leaf's 1HFY2020 results were disappointing with no interim dividend declared, and the company's aim to establish a "pyramid-shaped student structure" could be a drag on utilization rate and profitability in the near-term with the addition of more new middle and elementary schools.

China Maple Leaf trades at 9.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a significant discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 15.1 times and 16.7 times, respectively. China Maple Leaf is also valued by the market at a discount to its Hong Kong-listed education company peers based on forward P/E, but this is justified by the fact that most of its peers have higher ROEs. As such, I think that a Neutral rating for China Maple Leaf is justified.

Readers have the option of trading in China Maple Leaf shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the ticker CMLLF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1317:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6 million, and market capitalization is above $1.0 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own China Maple Leaf shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1995 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2014, China Maple Leaf is the largest private international school operator in China. The company operates 100 schools with more than 43,500 students located in 26 cities in China, Canada and Australia as of February 29, 2020, which includes 16 high schools, 26 middle schools, 27 elementary schools, 28 preschools and three foreign national schools.

Recent Proposed Acquisition In The Spotlight

On June 22, 2020, China Maple Leaf announced that the company is proposing to acquire a 100% equity interest in Canadian International School Pte. Ltd., a leading premium international school in Singapore, for S$680 million or HK$3.8 billion. Canadian International School, started in 1990 with a domestic market share of 20%, now, runs two schools in Singapore with a total of 3,500 students as of May 2020, and it offers the International Baccalaureate or IB curriculum to nursery/pre-kindergarten up to grade 12 students. China Maple Leaf expects to complete the acquisition of Canadian International School in 3Q2020, pending regulatory and shareholders' approval.

This acquisition is significant with the purchase consideration accounting for approximately 16% of China Maple Leaf's market capitalization. The purchase consideration of S$680 million is equivalent to a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.2 times and a forward P/E multiple of 14.8 times. In contrast, China Maple Leaf trades at 7.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 9.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

The acquisition of Canadian International School is positive for China Maple Leaf in a number of ways.

Firstly, China Maple Leaf could accelerate its overseas expansion plans by leveraging on Canadian International School. China Maple Leaf disclosed the company's new five-year plan for the September 2020-August 2025 period on June 24, 2020, which includes a target of establishing "two offshore school districts (Asia Pacific and North America) with a target enrollment of at least 10,000 students" and a long-term goal of becoming "one of the largest international school operators in the global K-12 education sector."

The company's recent acquisition of Canadian International School is aligned with its new five-year plan, as China Maple Leaf has plans to open new schools in other parts of Southeast Asia such as Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar and Thailand under the Canadian International School brand name in the future.

Secondly, there are synergies between China Maple Leaf and Canadian International School. China Maple Leaf already has a presence in Southeast Asia prior to the proposed acquisition, albeit a limited one. China Maple Leaf has a school in Singapore with a capacity of 800 students called Hillside Drive School; and it also recently bought a 97% stake in Malaysia's Kingsley International School with around 1,100 students for HK$432 million.

With the addition of Canadian International School, China Maple Leaf has a platform to execute on its expansion plans in Southeast Asia. On the other hand, China Maple Leaf has the ability to introduce new students (Chinese nationals) and teachers (to teach Chinese language as part of Canadian International School's bilingual English/ Chinese program) to Canadian International School, by virtue of its status as the leading private international school operator in China.

Thirdly, China Maple Leaf's share price has been on the decline in the past two years since breaching the HK$7 mark in mid-2018, and this is largely attributed to regulatory risks in the Chinese education industry. According to a December 2018 article published by investigative research and risk advisory firm Blackpeak, the Chinese Ministry of Justice "issued a circular seeking public comments on the recently updated Promotion of Private Education (Revised Draft) law" on August 14, 2018, which led to the share prices of listed Chinese education companies falling sharply after the announcement.

China Maple Leaf's Share Price History Since Listing

Source: Gurufocus

Specifically, China Maple Leaf has been structured as a variable interest entity to get around existing regulations in China that foreign companies cannot control not-for-profit private schools such as K-12 schools. There are concerns that the Chinese authorities could possibly crack down on such variable interest entity agreements with the revised Promotion of Private Education law. Due to the uncertainty over variable interest entities and other new regulations that could potentially affect the Chinese education industry, China Maple Leaf has seen its forward P/E valuation multiple de-rate from 30 times (August 2018 peak) to close to 10 times now.

Once the acquisition of Canadian International School is completed, China Maple Leaf is estimated to derive approximately 30% of its top line from schools located outside China. Looking ahead, China Maple Leaf aims to further increase overseas revenue contribution to 40% in the medium to long term. This could potentially help to bring about a positive valuation re-rating of the company's share, as China Maple Leaf's exposure to regulatory risks associated with the Chinese education industry will be significantly reduced.

1HFY2020 Results Were Disappointing With No Interim Dividends Declared

China Maple Leaf reported 1HFY2020 (YE August) results on April 28, 2020, which were deemed as disappointing. This is validated by the fact that China Maple Leaf's share price fell by -14% from HK$2.65 as of April 28, 2020 to HK$2.28 as of April 30, 2020 post-results announcement.

The company's adjusted net profit, adjusting for share-based payments, decreased by -9.4% YoY to RMB274.9 million in 1HFY2020, despite a +6.4% YoY growth in revenue at RMB791.8 million over the same period. China Maple Leaf's top line growth was significantly below its +13.8% YoY increase in student enrollments, as other revenue (on top of tuition fees) dropped by -29.2% YoY from RMB113.3 million in 1HFY2019 to RMB80.2 million in 1HFY2020. This was likely due to the fact that COVID-19 was a drag on China Maple Leaf's revenue from self-operated supermarkets located at its school campuses (students went back home) and fees associated with its summer & winter camps (cancellation of winter camp). More importantly, China Maple Leaf chose not to declare an interim dividend for 1HFY2020, but there are expectations that the company could make up for this by declaring a larger final dividend as seen with sell-side analysts' estimates (forecasted FY2020 dividends of HK$0.093).

Market consensus expects China Maple Leaf's core earnings per share to decline by -12% YoY from RMB0.234 in FY2019 to RMB0.206 in FY2020. The company's utilization rate was 63.6% as of end-1HFY2020 which is relatively low, despite a slight improvement from 63.0% as of end-1HFY2019. China Maple Leaf aims to establish "a pyramid-shaped student structure" in the medium to long term by having a larger number of new elementary and middle schools. While this is expected to be positive in the long term (a larger base of elementary and middle schools to act as feeder schools for its high schools), the company's utilization rate and profitability could potentially remain depressed in the near term as a result. China Maple Leaf added five new schools in 1HFY2020, which include two middle schools, two elementary schools and one high school.

Valuation And Dividends

China Maple Leaf trades at 10.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 9.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$2.54 as of July 16, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 15.1 times and 16.7 times, respectively.

China Maple Leaf offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE August) and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.6% and 5.1%, respectively.

Market consensus expects China Maple Leaf's ROE to decline from 16.8% in FY2019 to 13.9% in FY2020, before improving to 15.5% in FY2021.

China Maple Leaf trades at a discount to its Hong Kong-listed education company peers based on forward P/E, but this is justified by the fact that most of its peers have higher ROEs.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Maple Leaf

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE Scholar Education Group [1769:HK] 52.1 0.8% 21.3% 27.0% Tianli Education International Holdings Limited [1773:HK] 34.2 1.3% 12.7% 15.0% China Yuhua Education Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CHYUF) [6169:HK] 18.4 2.3% 19.5% 27.2% Wisdom Education International Holdings Company Limited (OTC:WDMSF)[6068:HK] 13.3 3.3% 20.5% 21.9%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Maple Leaf include a failure to integrate and realize synergies from its recent acquisition, lower-than-expected student enrollment which leads to poor utilization rates, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Maple Leaf shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.