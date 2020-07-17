Photo-Me (OTC:POMOF) the UK headquartered photo-booth and vending machine operator has been on a long term decline. Shares are now down around 50% over the past twelve months and 67% over the last five years. The company has just reported extremely poor full year results and I believe that performance will continue to disappoint going forward with a large amount of uncertainty still remaining. I am bearish on the near term to medium term outlook for Photo-Me as it faces a long road to recovery ahead.

What do they do?

Photo-Me is actually quite an odd company in terms of what they own. Although predominantly a photo booth operator, the company also owns coin operated launderettes, kiddie rides and fresh orange juice machines. It is definitely a mish-mash of different businesses.

The company has positioned this diversity of offerings as strategic but I think at root they are entrepreneurs and if they like the look of a business then they may buy it. In 2018 they divested their 50% stake in Stilla Technologies SA, a Paris-based Biotechnology company for a consideration of €5.0 million, having paid €1.5 million for that between April 2015 and October 2016. In April 2019 Photo-Me acquired Sempa, a French company which installs fresh fruit vending machines for €20.64 million. The company saw this market as being a key catalyst for the business going forward. The primary reason for this was the slowdown of growth in the company's core identification business (photo-booths). Indeed in the company's interim results released back in December 2019, revenue in the identification business actually fell 3.3% in comparison to the prior year - and this was before the crisis impact. The company said that this 'reflected lower activity in the UK photo-booth market'.

To add to the strange mix of vending businesses, the company also operates 9,912 'other' vending equipment (the company has a total of 46,900 vending units in operation). These vending machines deemed 'other', include photocopiers and children's rides.

The company continues to move further away from their core identification business amid 'challenging market conditions', in particular loosened UK government guidelines that allow people to take photos at home for use on official documents such as passports - undermining their core business. However, the majority of Photo-Me's revenue actually still comes from its identification business. In the company's H1 2019/20 performance, £76.5 million of the company's total £124 million revenue (61%) came from the identification business - the segment which is struggling the most.

Full year results

If there was a challenge to Photo-Me's core business before the crisis took hold, it's clear to see that the business would be heavily affected when it did take hold. The full year results for the 12 months ended 30 April 2020 released last week prove this. The company's overall revenues declined year on year to £215 million (-5.6%). And within that for H2, revenue declined 15.5% to £91.5 million. These results were till the end of April 2020 and so included a fair period of disruption (around a month and a half). The group anticipated that £22.7 million of revenue was lost due to COVID-19 impact. This impact meant that the company reported a full year profit before tax of just £4.1m compared to £42.6m for the prior year (-90%). These numbers reflect a £23.7m impairment charge to reflect the fact that the company has many unprofitable machines installed and the company announced that it expects that:

"Approximately 3,000 unprofitable machines will be removed or relocated in the next 12 months in the UK, China, South Korea and Continental Europe".

The company has been one of the most affected by the crisis as it relies on people being 'out and about' and using their machines when they see them, rather than on pre-planned visits. The exception to that is probably the identification division where people have to obtain photos for official purposes but the UK's relaxation of rules regarding identity photos and the loss of social events due to the crisis would hit this division hard as well.

The immediate situation was severe enough that the company took on another £27 million worth of debt in May and June 2020. Due to this the company actually entered net debt territory, after previously having net cash of £7.9 million at the end of April 2020. All segments of the company's business have been affected, particularly the B2B business and children's rides. To make matters even worse the company cancelled its planned interim dividend payment of 3.71 pence which had been due to be paid in May 2020. Going forward the situation for dividend seeking shareholders will worsen as under the terms of the debt funding, the company can no longer pay out dividends until this new £27 million loan is paid back in full - no easy task. Shares sank just shy of 20% following the release of the full year results as the market was surprised at the effect the crisis would have on the company.

Even going forward there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding a pick up in demand. CEO, Serge Crasnianski said:

"The pandemic has and continues to have a significant impact on all the Group's end markets, resulting in lower consumer demand. The Board believes that activity levels could take some time to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The only segment that remained robust from the results was the company's Revolution laundry business. This is Photo-Me's high growth area and it saw 20% growth in revenues year-on-year but represents only 6.6% of the group's vending estate. The broader laundry business which includes all installed machines across the whole of Europe grew revenues by just 3% while total machines installed grew by 12.2%.

Soon after these results were released, the company's COO Erice Mergui left the board of directors. This has reduced investor confidence even further. Serge Crasnianski will now assume the role of COO. He will now be juggling three jobs as CEO, Deputy Chairman and COO. I think it's fairly clear that Photo-Me need to find a replacement soon to ensure proper responsibility and structure within the leadership team.

Conclusion

Photo-Me is facing rough tides currently and I don't expect that to improve anytime soon. Much of the appeal of this company as an investment is now being eroded. Photo-Me was previously positioned as a highly cash generative business with well controlled costs, it has now turned into a marginally profitable or run rate loss making business and has entered net debt territory. The company has also moved its shareholders to the back of the line through the new 'no dividend' policy linked to its new debt funding. It looks highly unlikely that shareholders of Photo-Me will see any yield from the company any time soon as they have to pay the £27 million debt back in full before any dividends can be paid. As consumer demand looks set to continue to lag for the foreseeable future, I am bearish on Photo-Me

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.