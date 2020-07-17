Bank of America is meaningfully undervalued on a long-term basis, but near-term outperformance may be more challenging given the nature of the bank's business.

The asset sensitivity of this bank is a near-term issue, as is management's decision to invest in the long-term growth of the business, but both should pay off over time.

The bank will probably need to boost its reserves a little further, but credit quality isn't an issue yet.

Bank of America beat on an adjusted operating basis but most of the beat came from lower taxes, as pre-provision profits were only a bit better than expected.

Bank of America's (BAC) recent share price performance (over the last three to six months) has certainly left something to be desired compared to its peer group, but that's not entirely unexpected given the bank's well-above-average rate sensitivity and management's decision to continue investing in the long-term growth of the business. I believe that the latter point will prove important over time, as BAC continues to build up its digital banking capabilities and fee-generating businesses with an aim toward consolidating even more U.S. banking business.

My sentiment on Bank of America isn't much different than it was a quarter ago - I think the shares are meaningfully undervalued and offer attractive long-term potential, but the bank is not particularly well-positioned for the current environment and relative operating performance is going to be lackluster for a while. Investors who aren't so concerned about near-term performance (or aren't interested in market timing) should take a closer look, but this is a name that will need some time (and interest rate normalization) to outperform.

Not A Particularly Good Set Of Results

The current operating environment definitely does not favor Bank of America, and that is showing up in the financials. While Bank of America did exceed expectations, it wasn't a particularly large beat on a core adjusted basis and most of the beat came from lower taxes.

Revenue declined 5% both annually and sequentially, good for a very modest beat. Net interest income fell precipitously, dropping 11%, but this was only a little worse than expected, as the bank's above-average rate sensitivity is no secret. To that end, the 71bp qoq drop in core NIM was indeed steep, but not so notably worse than expected (a 17bp miss) in a quarter where almost all banks are missing. Loans came in weaker than expected on an end-of-period basis but average earning assets still grew 11% qoq in the quarter.

As has been the case for most banks this quarter, fee income has been an invaluable offset, and Bank of America posted a modest beat here with 2% sequential growth. Relative to its peer group, the bank didn't perform particularly well in trading, with low single-digit sequential growth coming in far below the likes of JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS), and likewise underperforming Citi's (C) more modest growth.

Operating income was pretty flattish on both an annual and sequential comparison, and that was good for a modest beat relative to expectations. At the pre-provision profit line, Bank of America saw a mid-single-digit sequential decline and just barely beat expectations in a quarter when several large banks have posted healthy PPOP beats. Within the consumer banking business, the drop in PPOP was even more severe (down 17%) on a double-digit decline in revenue.

Not Much Drama In Credit

Provisioning expense was once again elevated this quarter but was pretty much in line with expectations and the bank remains on track for the $15B to $16B in annual provisioning for 2020 that I expected last quarter.

Bank of America added another $4 billion to reserves, bringing its reserve ratio to just under 2%, or about 50% of its self-run 2020 CCAR severely adverse loan loss estimate. I don't believe that this bank will need the same level of relative reserving as JPMorgan or Citi, but I do think they'll need a little more, and I do expect further reserve builds (I'm thinking around 2.5%).

Not much in the credit data from Q2 concerned me. Non-performing loan growth of 8% (qoq) was less than others have seen, the non-performing asset ratio ticked up 5bp (to 0.48%), and the charge-off ratio was steady at 0.45% (below the systemwide average). While Bank of America does have above-average portfolio exposure to consumer retail (which still looks vulnerable to the pandemic recession), I'm not all that concerned about Bank of America's credit quality at this point.

Sticking To The Plan

Bank of America's sequential average loan growth was in line with the average for large banks this quarter (up 4%), while the end-of-period performance (down 5%) was a little weaker. The bank saw elevated paydowns of credit lines, driving a sharp decline (down 12%) in C&I lending. Consumer lending was also weak, with resi mortgages down almost 2% versus modest growth for the "average" large bank.

Despite the challenges Bank of America is facing, management isn't deviating from the long-term plan. While some banks may be tempted to slash costs in an effort to use operating leverage to goose near-term numbers, this bank is instead continuing to invest in platform-building initiatives that should drive future growth. This ability to invest through the cycle is a key edge for larger banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan, and one of the reasons I see them as a long-term winner in the U.S. banking market.

Likewise, Bank of America is not really looking to shift its asset-sensitivity in any meaningful way. That has near-term consequences for net interest income, but it also means the bank will see a bigger bounce when rates eventually recover.

The Outlook

Bank of America's rate sensitivity, lending performance, and opex investments lead me to cut a little more out of my 2020 estimates, but my long-term numbers haven't changed all that meaningfully, though I see a somewhat bigger boost down the road when rates normalize. With that, I expect very low single-digit core earnings growth over the next five years and something more on the order of 2% growth over the long term, and buybacks will push that higher at the EPS line (I expect roughly 6% annualized EPS growth over the next five years, for instance).

The Bottom Line

Bank of America is generating below-trend returns now, so the shares don't look quite so undervalued on a ROTCE-driven P/TBV basis, but I do believe these shares can trade closer to $30 on the basis of its long-term core earnings power. How long that will take, though, is a different question and I can see reasons why Bank of America may not be a particularly strong near-term performer. Still, for more patient investors, this is a high-quality name well worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.