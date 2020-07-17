Why A Short-Term Melt-Up Seems Likely Here

We are cautiously optimistic on stocks in the short term, but there will likely be more corrections throughout the rest of 2020.

Nevertheless, I am concerned about the fall, as the cold and flu season is likely to collide with the coronavirus during a presidential election period.

Gold and silver look particularly constructive and have a strong fundamental backdrop as well.

Bank earnings are largely coming in better than expected, and next week's tech earnings are unlikely to disappoint either in my view.

With the earnings season kicking into full gear, and with confirmed global novel coronavirus cases surging to roughly 14 million, the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and stocks in general remain at a crucial inflection point. Furthermore, it is not only stocks, but also many key asset classes are trading around critical levels with quite a bit of uncertainty going forward.

Nevertheless, many bank/financial earnings came in better than expected, and I suspect that big tech should not disappoint next week either. Therefore, we could see melt-ups continue in various markets throughout earnings season barring any significant negative news on the virus front.

The S&P 500: At An Inflection Point

Source: StockCharts.com

We witnessed a constructive intraday reversal in SPX on Thursday. While the index closed down by around 0.3%, it managed to stay above 3,200 support. Additionally, the RSI is at around 60, which is not suggestive of overbought market conditions, and the full stochastic did not fall below 80, implying momentum is still positive. Furthermore, the 50-day moving average recently crossed above the 200-day moving average, another positive technical factor suggestive of relatively strong momentum going forward.

S&P 500 Futures Aiming For New Highs

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

SPX futures continue to trade around the key 3,200 level. The gap-fill to around the 3,180 level essentially occurred already. Now we need SPX futures to retest and break out above the 3,220-3,230 level. Once this level is cleared, we can very plausibly see a melt-up to ATHs.

To the downside, I am watching the 3,200 for initial support, then 3,180, and finally 3,150. If all these "minor" support levels get breached, SPX is likely to head down to the 3,100 level, and then to the crucial 3,000 support next.

However, relatively "upbeat" earnings and the possible absence of significantly negative news on the virus front are likely to provide some support for stocks in the near term. This phenomenon may even push the SPX and other major stock averages towards ATHs throughout the earnings season.

What About Other Markets?

Let us talk about gold for a minute

Gold futures made a constructive rebound off $1,795 support and are now back above $1,800. In fact, we see that a double bottom likely formed recently, and we are looking for a move back up to $1,820-$1,830 resistance. Once this level is surpassed, we can probably expect to see a melt-up towards ATHs around $1,900 in gold.

To the downside, we're watching the $1,795-$1,780 level for support or a possible stop out level. If $1,780 fails to hold, gold futures will likely head to $1,750 support next. I don't expect this as a base-case scenario, and even if we do get a move down to the $1,750 level, it will likely be a very strong buying opportunity not just in gold but in GSMs in general.

Silver Outperforming Gold

We can see a similar image with silver futures. $19.40-$19.30 is now support, and we're looking for resistance at around the $19.80-$20 level before a breakout to higher levels can begin.

Also, we can see silver's outperformance relative to gold in recent weeks. Gold is up by slightly over 1%, while silver is up by around 8% in the same time frame.

A Look at the Gold to Silver Ratio

Source

The gold to silver ratio has collapsed by around 25% since the march highs. Now, we may see a slight correction after such a sharp move, but I expect the trend to continue lower as silver will likely continue to outperform gold in the mid to later stages of the current PM bull market cycle.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): The Calm Before the Storm

Source: Binance

Bitcoin is still trapped in the $9,000-$9,500 trading range and is still illustrating price correlation with the S&P 500. Also, Bitcoin has been relatively calm in recent weeks. We've seen such periods of "calm" before, and they typically occur before a sharp move higher or lower. Due to S&P 500 correlation, Bitcoin as well as the broader digital asset market will likely follow the SPX if it breaks out and if it breaks down as well.

The one-hour chart illustrates that Bitcoin corrected sharply from around the $9,500 level to roughly $9K recently. Now, BTC is attempting to make a recovery back to the higher end of its trading range. If SPX and stocks in general cooperate and continue to melt higher, I expect BTC can break above $9,500, and possibly even $10,000 relatively soon (1-2 weeks).

Portfolio Strategy

We remain short term cautiously optimistic on stocks in general. However, intermediate to longer term, the economy may not recover as "swiftly" as stock price action suggests right now. In fact, the S&P 500 and stocks in general are likely to stay volatile and will probably go through more corrections this year. Specifically, I am concerned about the fall, as the cold and flu season collide with the coronavirus as well as with a presidential election simultaneously.

Nevertheless, in the short term, there may be more upside going into and through earnings season. We like positions in GSMs, and we will add more on pullbacks. Furthermore, despite Bitcoin's price correlation with the S&P 500's, we like numerous digital assets going forward. Various non-GSM stocks and segments should also do well in the near term, thus we remain long numerous names for now.

