Principia Biopharma Perks Up on Sanofi Rumors

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) shot up due to swirling rumors regarding Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) interest in the firm. The French pharma company is currently looking to expand its presence in the United States and is weighing different options. Principia is a late-stage biopharmaceutical firm and is mainly invested in developing novel therapies of immune-mediated diseases.

Sanofi is on a restructuring spree under the leadership of its new CEO, who took on the charge last year. Earlier this year, the company reported that it plans to slash its workforce by up to 1,000. Apart from slashing jobs, it is also consolidating its portfolio by focusing on choice segments such as cancer, immunology, rare diseases and vaccines. The company is reducing its exposure in some other segments such as cardiology, where it has already halted new research efforts but will continue with the existing ones.

Sanofi is currently collaborating with Principia Biopharma for testing the potential of SAR442168 in relapsing multiple sclerosis. The trial is currently in Phase III stage and is currently engaged in patient enrollment. Sanofi will have to pay Principia a $50 million milestone payment upon dosing. SAR442168 is a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and has been discovered by Principia. The drug candidate works by crossing the human blood-brain barrier and regulates immune cell function in the periphery as well as in the central nervous system, making it a likely treatment for CNS diseases.

Principia mainly relies upon its proprietary Tailored Covalency® platform for developing treatments. With the use of this approach, the company is able to work simultaneously on different programs. Principia has a robust development pipeline with three main drug candidates including SAR442168, which is also known as PRN2246. Its rilzabrutinib is a reversible covalent BTK inhibitor. It is currently being tested in a global Phase III clinical trial. The company is also working on PRN473 topical for treating immune-mediated diseases that could benefit from localized application to the skin. This drug candidate is currently in Phase I trial.

Principia recently reported positive data from Phase II Part B trial of pemphigus. The trial met its endpoint as 60 and 87 percent of patients achieved control of disease activity by the 4th and 12th week. A clinically meaningful decrease in the daily CS use was also observed among the 15 patients with newly diagnosed/relapsed, mild-to-severe pemphigus. Rilzabrutinib is Principia's most advanced drug candidate.

Its lead drug candidate SAR442168 is mainly aimed toward treating MS and other CNS ailment. It is believed that in MS and other CNS complications, the increase in number of B cells in the brain during neuroinflammation is a major concern. Principia and Sanofi inked a deal in 2017 which led to the latter acquired an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize SAR442168.

While both Principia and Sanofi refused to comment on acquisition rumors, it is believed that the latter may be willing to shell out as high as $50 billion on different acquisitions in the coming months.

Qiagen N.V. Redraws Acquisition Agreement with Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) announced that they have amended their acquisition agreement, pursuant to which Thermo Fisher had initiated a tender offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares of Qiagen.

Under this new agreement, the original offer price of €39.00 has been elevated to a new price of €43.00 per Qiagen share in cash, amounting to a premium of approximately 35% to the closing price of Qiagen's ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Prime Standard on March 2, 2020. Under the new amended agreement, the minimum acceptance threshold has also been reduced from 75% to 66.67% of Qiagen's issued and outstanding ordinary share capital. Thermo Fisher will be entitled to a $95 million expense reimbursement if the minimum acceptance threshold is not met.

The acceptance period has also been extended to August 10, 2020. The commitment that all Qiagen shareholders will accept and tender all of their holding was affirmed. It was also stated that each of the members of the Supervisory Board and Managing Board has tendered or will tender all of their Qiagen shares in the offer.

Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, "After careful consideration, we've decided to increase our offer for Qiagen to reflect the fair value of the business given the current environment." Qiagen CEO Thierry Bernard stated, "This combination is designed to enable Qiagen employees and our portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions to have an even greater impact on society while also delivering significant cash value to our shareholders."

Qiagen is a leading provider of Sample to Insight solutions. The company's sample technologies isolate and process RNA, proteins and DNA from blood, tissue and other materials. Qiagen offers solutions to more than 500,000 clients around the world.

AC Immune Initiates Dosing in Alzheimer's Disease Trial

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced dosing the first patient in its clinical trial assessing ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The patients will be administered a higher dose of the drug candidate during this phase. The decision to up the dosage was taken after receiving positive interim safety, tolerability and immunogenicity results from the initial dosing group.

This Phase 1b/2a trial is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study. The primary endpoint of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of different doses of ACI-35.030 over a 48-week treatment phase. The trial will involve 24 patients with early AD. Secondary endpoints of the trial are related to the evaluation of clinical and cognitive parameters as well as additional immunogenicity and safety parameters.

AC Immune is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ACI-35.030. It is the first AD vaccine candidate aimed at generating a specific antibody response against pathologic phospho-Tau proteins in the brain. Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA said, "Pathological pTau occurs early in the disease process, years before accumulation of Tau deposits. Therefore, our pTau-targeting approach holds significant promise for the treatment of AD at different disease stages." The drug candidate has shown promising safety and immunogenicity at the lowest dose.

AC Immune will administer the drug candidate to the participants over the period of 48 weeks in the second dosing group. The test will be conducted with patients with early stage Alzheimer's disease.

AC Immune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses on developing precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The company employs its proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen and Morphomer, for this purpose. AC Immune has robust development pipeline with nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates. Six of these are in clinical trial stage.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.