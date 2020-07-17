Management has diversified its product portfolio and kept a tight control on margins in the face of 10% revenue CAGR between 2008 and 2019.

We recommend purchasing at Samsonite’s shares at the current share price, and believe that the intrinsic value lies around USD $1.77/share.

Investment Thesis

Samsonite International’s (OTCPK:SMSOF) share price has fallen significantly more than other firms in consumer discretionary industries because of Samsonite’s ties to the travel industry and heightened default expectations. However, Samsonite’s risk of default is low and the industries in which Samsonite operates are bound to recover, in my opinion, and return to their impressive growth prospects. The current share price presents a rare investment opportunity of a market-leading company in a fast-growing industry.

Introduction

Samsonite International S.A. (‘Samsonite’ or ‘The Company’) shares reached an all-time high this year at USD $2.50 but saw the price plunge 76% to USD $0.66 this March. While the stock has risen to 63% below peak, our analysis will look to the Company fundamentals and projected recovery to determine whether the share price is attractive.

Industry Overview

Samsonite competes primarily in the global luggage industry and in the global backpack and bag industry. Below is the size of the global luggage industry and historical and projected growth rates. Note that these growth figures are before the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be discussed later.

Source: Table by Author using data from Passport

Growth in the industry has been strong over the past five years due to favourable economic conditions and growing international travel. Luggage brands have benefited rapid globalization and the increase in demand for experiences over possessions in developed economies. These factors are expected to continue and support strong future industry growth rates.

The luggage industry is highly fragmented, and likely to remain so, due to strong competition and limited brand-loyalty. With a few exceptions, travellers do not feel loyalty towards a particular brand. Brands that can build brand equity have a unique competitive advantage such as Tumi, Rimowa, Delsey, and more recently, Away. There are few international firms that solely focus on luggage, with the largest being Samsonite, Delsey and VIP Industries. Most luggage players are brands/products lines of larger conglomerates or smaller, regional brands. Samsonite has a unique position as the largest player with an estimated 20% value market share in 2018 (Passport). The next largest player is estimated to be 6-7x smaller. In the table below, the market share of Samsonite International’s three largest luggage brands is compared to other global luggage brands.

Source: Table by Author

Luggage is a consumer discretionary good, and thus per capita disposable income is a key external driver. International travel is also a critical driver of luggage sales, which is illustrated through metrics like international passenger airline traffic or departures. Below is a graph of the number of scheduled passengers boarded by airliners internationally since 2004.

Source: Table by Author using data from IATA

The rise in world GDP and the world’s middle class has fueled volume growth in the airline industry. To illustrate the magnitude of this effect, the largest airline market behind the USA is China, and China’s per capita income has gone from 1,500 to 42,000 Yuan in the 30 years leading into 2019. Further fueling growth in international travel is the decrease in ticket prices over the last 5 years due to intense competition among airliners. This is bad for airliners, but great for travel-related industries such as luggage. Irrespective of COVID-19, airline passenger volume growth is expected to continue strongly in the coming years, driven by the expanding middle classes in developing economies.

The other notable trend in this graph is the change in traffic between 2008 and 2009. There was only a small dip in airline traffic between ‘08-‘09, and growth resumed to full speed after 2009. Although travelers refrained from buying new luggage bags when disposable income shrunk, the small dip and quick recovery of passenger traffic through a recession is a good sign for luggage manufacturers.

Political stability and international trade relations are also an important driver of international air traffic- healthy relations support tourism and travel. Unhealthy relations may harm tourism and travel because they may alter the perceptions of desirability and safety that citizens have of external countries. Furthermore, tariffs can hamper margins for luggage manufacturers. For example, recent political unrest in Hong-Kong has reduced air traffic by 12.4% (August 2019 vs. August 2018, Source) and Samsonite cited a drop in luggage sales. China is the world’s largest luggage manufacturer and the recent US-China trade war has placed harsh strains on margins for many luggage manufacturers. Below is an informative graph showing just how much tariffs have risen in recent years- the average tariff rate on Chinese imports today is 19.3%.

Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics

A significant amount of Luggage and Bags are sold through specialist retailers such as luggage-only stores and apparel retailers, followed by mixed retailers such as department stores. E-commerce is a channel of growing importance and players must capitalize on this channel to take advantage of future industry growth. Many specialty stores are in airports, and these stores are important for brand equity and sales- airport locations exist in places with the highest concentration of the target market for luggage purchasers.

Scale in procurement, marketing, distribution and manufacturing is important for players to compete in the Mixed Retailer channel and some lower-value specialist retailers, as this is dominated by mass-retailers with large purchasing volumes that offer products alongside competing brands. Consumers often opt for the most inexpensive products but may be willing to pay a higher price for products that will last considerably longer (IBISWorld, Report 31691).

In some channels and with higher-value products (such as leather, luxury/business brands), scale advantages are less important. Margins are higher in these segments and consumers consider quality and brand resonance.

Source: Table by Author

In summary,

Long-term industry growth is expected to be strong due to an increased appetite for spending on experiences over possessions in developed economies and growing per-capita wealth in developing economies.

The luggage industry is highly fragmented and likely to remain so due to strong competition and low brand loyalty. Brands that can build brand equity and loyalty have a unique competitive advantage.

International travel is an important driver of this industry, and this is driven by global levels of disposable income, international trade relations and internal political stability. International travel has doubled in the past decade due to a widening global middle class, and only experienced a small dip in volume during the GFC.

Players should capitalize on the growing e-commerce segment to benefit from the most industry growth. Scale is important to compete in the mass retailer channels, which continues to be an important channel.

COVID-19’s impact on the global luggage industry

The novel coronavirus has threatened the luggage industry more substantially than other discretionary consumer product industries because of its direct ties to tourism and travel. One source estimates a 35% shrinkage of the global travel and tourism industry in 2020 over 2019. Most models do not expect travel volume or world GDP to reach 2019 levels again until 2022, or 2023 under pessimistic circumstances such as a second wave that re-triggers global lockdowns (travel projection- Passport. World GDP projection- OECD).

Source: OECD

Looking beyond an economic recovery, a full recovery of the global travel and tourism industry will be necessary for a full recovery of the luggage industry. This is even more difficult to anticipate than global GDP, but it is likely to occur at a slower pace. Inevitably, luggage manufacturers will endure multiple quarters of losses, necessitating capital injections to weather negative cash flows. Players that are diversified and compete in other non-travel product categories will benefit from a faster recovery in these industries.

It is a popular theory that even if the world gets COVID-19 under control, consumer travel behavior will changed for many years to come and many will be reluctant to travel by airplane. I believe that this is an unlikely view, and will refer to moments in history that may support this. After 9/11, people were undoubtedly more afraid of air travel and air travel was forever changed with increased check-in times and increased security. However, this was an adjustment for society and did not stop the explosive growth of air travel; things went back to "normal". The COVID-19 is a crisis like the multitude of recessions or conflicts that preceded it. Crises tend to pass and society tends to return to normal. I am not conclusively saying that air travel will return to its normal, but it is my opinion that the probability is very high. It is also my opinion that investors should invest keeping in mind the most-likely scenario, and take calculated risks.

Samsonite International S.A.

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world’s largest travel luggage company. The Company engages in the design, manufacturing, sourcing and distribution of luggage, bags, backpacks and accessories in two segments, Travel and Non-Travel (Business, Casual, Outdoors). As mentioned above, Samsonite has a unique market position as the next largest competitor in the international luggage industry is a fraction of the size. Samsonite holds the leading market position in luggage in many countries and has some leading market share position in other categories, such as duffel bags in India and backpacks in South Korea (Passport, 2018).

Samsonite competes with large international firms with notable economies of scale in manufacturing and sourcing, but Samsonite has strategically important economies of scale in marketing and distribution because of some of the unique channels in which luggage is sold through (i.e. specialty luggage retailers). This, combined with the fact that Samsonite’s market share has only increased over the analysis period, warrant a strong valuation that will be incorporated in this report.

Samsonite sells its products under various brands shown below:

Source: Table by Author using data from 2019 Annual Report

Samsonite raised $1.25b in their IPO in 2010, and have used the capital to acquire various luggage, bag and accessory companies over the past decade. Their acquisitions are shown in the table below.

Source: Table by Author using data from Samsonite’s Press Releases

Samsonite has had a solid track record of purchasing and integrating acquisitions. Prior to the global lockdown, only one impairment charge has been recorded against goodwill. Management removed many 3rd party brand offerings on the eBags e-commerce platform and subsequently recorded a $48m impairment charge against eBags’ goodwill. Speck, and Gregory have generated solid shareholder value since their acquisition. The table below shows Samsonite’s revenue by brand.

Source: Table by Author using data from historical Samsonite Annual Reports

Management states in their annual report that they are focusing on diversifying away from their flagship brand and the travel segment. They have been successful at doing so- the flagship brand has reduced its’ proportion of sales by 30% while its sales have increased by 200% over the same 10-year period. While these diversification efforts are great for shareholders, Samsonite is still heavily exposed to travel goods, meaning that the effects of Covid-19 are particularly detrimental and likely means that Samsonite’s recovery will be slower than other players in consumer discretionary goods industries.

Source: Table by Author using data from historical Samsonite Annual Reports

Included in Samsonite’s corporate strategy is an effort to grow the DTC e-commerce and DTC retail store channels. Although company-owned stores represent an additional risk associated the capital investment/lease liabilities, offsetting this risk is the higher margins that this channel benefits from. As mentioned in the industry overview, firms need to capitalize on the ecommerce channel as this is where a large part of industry growth is coming from. Samsonite is excelling in focusing on this channel; 16.4% of product sales are online which is higher than total industry online sales (12.5%). Most durable consumer goods in North America and Europe face competition and pressures on margins from low-cost imports from Asia. We think Samsonite’s strengthening DTC channel as necessary to maintain Samsonite’s margins and important for shareholders.

Samsonite is undergoing an effort to reduce its manufacturing dependency to China. In 2019, 66% of manufacturing was performed in China, down from 72% in 2018. This remains an obstacle for Samsonite because of tariffs the USA and China, and both are Samsonite’s largest markets. The impact on Samsonite’s margins is visible beginning with the USA-China trade war in 2018. Samsonite’s management cited that they renegotiated with suppliers but were unable to fully save the organization’s profitability. Tariffs went from 5-20% in 2017 to 35-50% on backpacks and luggage goods (Source: HTS code 4202.X), and this is visible in North America’s 10% EBIT margin decline between 2018 and 2019. Margins remain strong in Asia, the fastest growing market.

Source: Chart by Author using data from historical Samsonite Annual Reports

Source: Chart by Author using data from historical Samsonite Annual Reports

From the graphs we can see that revenues have grown in North America as fast as Asia, despite North America being a much slower-growing market. Samsonite is effectively penetrating and growing market share in this market both organically and inorganically. Excluding the effects of the USA-China trade war, margins have been flat in the face of impressive growth; 10% revenue CAGR from 2008-2019. Investors should ask whether these trade conditions are permanent or temporary as this is very important to Samsonite’s valuation. I believe that these harsh trade conditions cannot last forever, and that a democratic sitting president may rekindle a favorable trade relationship with China. As of July 2020, it seems that this scenario is more likely than not.

Peer Comparison

Data Pulled June 2020

Source: Table by Author using data from CapIQ

A customer peer group was used to compare against Samsonite’s performance and valuation. Some of these firms are direct competitors of Samsonite, while some of them are not direct competitors but sell consumer discretionary goods and are a similar size in revenue.

Source: Table by Author using data from CapIQ

Samsonite benefits from strong EBITDA margins, above the peer average. This is an important metric for investors that is a testament to Samsonite’s unique market position and competitive advantage. A decline in EBITDA is seen across all firms beyond 2017 as many of these firms are heavily exposed to the USA-China trade war. Samsonite and the peers’ ROA have been driven down because of M&A activity and heightened valuations in recent years. Despite being low, the ROA is not alarming because it is not substantially different than the peer average.

Source: Table by Author using data from CapIQ

Samsonite is more conservatively valued in relation to peers on EBIT and EBITDA multiples. This should be no surprise to the reader, as investors are pessimistic about Samsonite due to the firm’s direct ties to the travel industry. However, under normal economic conditions, Samsonite has better growth prospects and a much stronger market position than these peers, and is valued at a premium.

Covid-19 Impact on Samsonite

Samsonite is experiencing supply chain problems/stoppages affecting their wholesale channels, closure of stores in airports affecting their DTC channels, and an overall decline in demand from less travel, lower consumer confidence, and lower levels of disposable income. In response, Samsonite raised $1.4b of debt to achieve a liquidity balance of $1.8b in May (Source). In our opinion, this is enough liquidity that will bring Samsonite out of the global lockdown while being serviceable. Three scenarios are presented below that forecast what Samsonite’s cash burn and EBIT may look like. In all scenarios, travel vs. non-travel product category revenues were forecasted and gross margins and operating expenses were adjusted using the 2008 recession as a proxy.

Source: Table by Author

Samsonite’s debt now totals $3.2b and carries an average interest rate between 5-6%. Using 2019’s EBITDA, Samsonite’s net debt to EBITDA ratio is around 3x. Samsonite will be able to service its debt unless the most pessimistic scenario occurs. This scenario would point to Samsonite not fully recovering to 2019 levels until 2024, and we think this scenario is very unlikely. The likelihood that Samsonite defaults on its debt is very low and Samsonite noted strong institutional demand in their recent debt offering. It is my opinion that investors and unlikely to experience significant losses holding this stock.

Valuation

Various valuation techniques were used to value Samsonite, but our investment decision was formed using a Earnings Power Valuation. This is a zero-growth discounted cash flow model, which is a conservative choice given the uncertainty of travel and the global economy. Margins and expenses were normalized over a full business cycle.

Source: Chart by Author

S&P gives Samsonite a BB- issuer-level credit rating (Source). Using FRED economic data, an average of BB and B debt was used to get a BB- debt interest rate of 6.1% (Source). This is higher to what Samsonite is currently paying to service its debt (closer to 5%), because Samsonite is holding debt that was issued at a fixed rate before the global lockdown.

Source: Chart by Author

In the unlevered FCF analysis, debt is subtracted from the present value of cash flows to obtain equity value. In the levered FCF analysis, debt is incorporated into equity value by reducing cash flows by the interest expense; this effectively assumes that the debt will permanently roll-over. Both methodologies should produce similar results, as shown. Assuming zero-growth, the value of Samsonite’s shares is $1.77. This assumes that Samsonite will return to it 2019 levels but accounts for the debt raised in 2020. In the chart below, multiple valuation techniques were placed on a football field graph. Two traditional discounted cash flow methods were used that follow the optimistic and pessimistic scenarios laid out in the cash scenario analysis above.

Source: Chart by Author

Samsonite has historically benefited from strong valuation multiples due to its unique market position. At Samsonite’s current valuation, investors are pessimistic about Samsonite’s future. Using the EPV valuation of $1.77, we will summarize the main findings to see if there is a sufficient margin of safety to purchase Samsonite’s shares.

Samsonite Strengths:

Tied to international travel, which is expected to grow at impressive rates.

Unique market position, growing market share, and strong brand equity in an industry that is lacking in brand loyalty or recognition.

Unparalleled competitive advantage from economies of scale in distribution and marketing.

Strong and growing revenues in the fastest growing markets ((ie - Asia) and channels (E-commerce).

Successful diversification efforts in both brands, product categories and channels. Growing DTC channels and the higher margins that come with DTC.

Lots of cash to weather the global lockdown and a low risk of credit default.

Samsonite Concerns/Risks

A persistent unfavorable international trade climate will be damaging to Samsonite’s valuation. Although there are efforts to move out of China, most of Samsonite’s manufacturing continues to be done in China.

Valuation is at risk if revenue does not return to 2019 levels before 2024.

The company has exposure to retail with 1300 company-owned stores.

Recommendation

Samsonite is undoubtedly going to experience difficulties navigating the global lockdown and aftermath. However, I feel confident that travel will return, the global economy will recover, and Samsonite has the resources to make it out without risking bankruptcy. Samsonite’s dominant market position and the growing travel industry makes the long-term case for this stock hard to ignore. Thus, we feel that the current share price presents a great opportunity to invest in Samsonite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.