VC Deals: Google, Walmart Lead Billion-Dollar Indian Dealmaking

The $10B Google (GOOG,GOOGL) for India Digitization Fund launched on Monday set the stage for a lucrative week for the region. The tech giant then paid $4.5B for a 7.73% stake in telecom Reliance Jio, following Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) $5.7B bet from April. The investment gave Reliance Jio a $58B equity valuation.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) led a $1.2B fundraising round for e-commerce giant Flipkart, building on the $16B majority stake the U.S. retailer purchased two years ago. The fresh capital will help Flipkart, now valued at $24.9B, further grow its online marketplace to meet pandemic-related demand that drove monthly active customers up 45% Y/Y in the last fiscal year, which ended in March. Flipkart recently surpassed 1.5B visits per month.

The coronavirus has taken its toll on Indian startup dealmaking. Transactions dropped 31% Y/Y to 272 in the first six months of the year, according to Venture Intelligence data. The total capital invested fell 11% to $4.1B. Early-stage startups took the largest hit, while mid- to late-stage rounds for companies of over $25M remained steady.

Edtech startups thrived in the first six months of the year due to the coronavirus-related lockdowns. VC firms poured $795M into Indian edtech startups in the period, up from the $108M in last year's period.

Online tutoring platform Vedantu has now joined that wave, raising $100M at a $600M valuation. The round was led by hedge fund Coatue with participation from Tiger Global and GGV Capital. During the pandemic, Vedantu launched coding and reading programs to supplement the standard K1-12 learning. The company has grown 220% during the lockdown with more than a million students attending.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) was reportedly in talks to back Vedantu competitor Unacademy with a $150-200M investment at a $1.2B valuation. The deal could close in the coming weeks. Unacademy allows educators to create video courses. The startup said revenue grew 80% Y/Y in April.

