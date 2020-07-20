It is currently priced at a historically high spread relative to treasuries and as yield-starved investors return, we expect significant upside.

Realty Income is the "gold-standard" of net lease REITs and arguably the best REIT in the world for retirees. It pays a safe, growing, monthly 5% yield.

We are very bullish on net lease REITs as the 0% interest rates are a major tailwind for them.

In a recent article, we explain that we are very bullish on freestanding single tenant retail properties also known as “net lease” properties. The word “retail” is scary to many, but net lease properties are generally the good kind of retail that cannot be replaced by Amazon (AMZN). This includes restaurants, gas stations, gyms, car washes and so on. They are mostly service-oriented:

In comparison to other property types, net lease properties have historically earned higher rates of return with more income and less risk. This spectacular outcome is the result of 6 key factors:

(1) Exceptionally Long Leases: The lease term is generally 10 to 15 years long and includes several 5-year extensions. It leads to high occupancy through cycles with strong renewal rates and very little releasing and capex expenses.

(2) No Landlord Responsibilities: The tenant must pay for all property expenses and maintain the property in good shape. The capex expense which often eats into the landlord’s profits is the responsibility of the tenant.

(3) Predictable Growth: The lease generally includes 2% rent increases each year or 10% every five years.

(4) Profit Center for the Tenant: The tenants make sales in these properties and so unless they are unprofitable, they are unlikely to ever want out of them. These tenants are not likely to risk disrupting established customer base to save a moderate amount of rent in new location (It is much easier to move to another office property).

(5) Recession Resilience: The leases are long and rent coverage is generally 2-3x. Therefore, even in times of poorer economic conditions, there should be enough profits to pay the rent.

(6) Large Land Value Component: The improvements are not very expensive to build. Most of the value is in the land and this reduces the downside risk in case the tenant moves out and the same property cannot be released to another tenant. You can always tear down the property and rebuilt something else. Most of the value is in the site, which is often located on a busy and highly visible intersection.

Therefore, net lease properties are among the safest real estate investments, but also among the most rewarding. It may sound “too good to be true”, but the numbers don’t lie.

To this day, you can buy well-located net lease properties for a ~7% cap rate, finance about half of with a ~4% mortgage, and earn a 10% cash on cash return, which results in closer to a 12-15% annual total return when you include the growth and appreciation.

Net lease REITs have historically achieved this type of returns over many decades and outperformed REIT market averages, while paying higher dividend yields and experiencing less volatility.

Yet, these vehicles are exceptionally cheap today because of the short sightedness of the financial market. The coronavirus crisis hurts net lease REITs while the economy is on lockdown, but in the end, we expect little rents to be lost, and now is a great time to be a buyer. We discuss this in great detail in the below article:

It is no coincidence that our Core Portfolio and our Retirement Portfolio, both enjoy a large overweight exposure to net lease real estate:

In total, we own six different net lease REITs. Each REIT has a unique strategy and owning all 6 provides an optimal mixture of yield, safety, growth and future upside potential.

However, if I was a retiree who needed dependable income with lower risk, I would focus the bulk of my net lease capital in Realty Income (O), which is arguably the best REIT investment for retirees.

Realty Income: The Best Net Lease REIT for Retirees

As we noted above, it is common for net lease REITs to have a unique strategy. As an example, National Retail Properties (NNN) targets net lease properties leased to smaller non-credit tenants. It results in higher yields, but it also comes with higher risks.

Realty Income, in comparison, follows a very conservative approach to net lease investing. Its primary goal is to pay steadily rising monthly dividends to its shareholders. In fact, the nickname of the Realty Income is “The Monthly Dividend Company”:

How successful have they been?

Since their listing in 1994, Realty Income has:

Zero dividend cuts.

598 consecutive monthly dividend payments.

90 consecutive quarterly dividend increases.

4.5% average annual dividend growth.

14.6% average annual total return.

This time frame included several recessions, including the great financial crisis of 2008-2009, which forced a lot of companies to cut their dividends, but not Realty Income:

This is one of the best track records in not just the REIT sector, but the entire stock market. And you just don’t achieve that by accident.

Realty Income has a unique approach to net lease investing that is particularly conservative and routed on generating highly dependable income.

The Portfolio: At the Intersection of Service, Value, and Non-Discretionary Retail

Some net lease REITs will specialize in entertainment properties. EPR Properties (EPR) is a good example of that. It owns mostly movie theaters, golf complexes, water parks, ski station and other experiential properties. These properties can be very attractive when bought at the right price, but they also come with greater risks.

Realty Income specializes in the safest segments of the net lease market. These properties have at least one of the following components:

Service oriented: e-commerce resilient

Low price point: counter-cyclical

Non-discretionary: low cash flow volatility

What properties could that be?

Some prime examples from Realty Income’s portfolio would be convenience stores:

Dollar stores:

Pharmacies:

Grocery stores:

Quick service restaurants:

Again, there is a clear focus on (1) low price point, (2) service, and (3) non-discretionary spending. These are defensive industries with little disruption risk from the growth of e-commerce or recessions.

Outside of a pandemic-induced economic shutdown, people won’t stop eating their cheeseburger at Wendy’s, going to the gym at LA Fitness, or buying groceries at Walmart (WMT) during recessions.

And Realty Income is even more resilient than these underlying businesses because it is the landlord. The leases are generally over 10 year long and enjoy ~2.5x rent coverage. Put simply, the rent coverage means that if your rent is $5,000 per month and you have 2x rent coverage, then the location makes $10,000 per month in profits. It shows that the properties owned by Realty income are very profitable and desirable for the tenants. And it also shows that even in a recession, there is a good margin of safety to pay the rent (unless there is a full lockdown of course...).

It results in highly defensive cash flow. So defensive that Realty Income has managed to increase cash flow in 23 of 24 years since going public:

This is really the ultimate proof that the strategy is working. If cash flow drops by just 2% during the worst real estate crash ever recorded, it means that you are doing something right.

Realty Income is also extremely diversified with over 6,500 properties from ~630 tenants from 51 industries located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and the UK. About half of the rents also come from investment grade tenants and the average remaining lease term is 9.2 years – providing great consistency for years to come.

Fortress Balance Sheet Coupled with Fortress Portfolio

Realty Income is one of 8 US REITs with an A- credit rating. This is a significant competitive advantage in the net lease sector which is a spread-based business.

Net lease REITs source capital at cost x and invest it at return y in order to earn a spread. The lower your cost of capital, the more flexibility you have with your investments. In the case of Realty Income, it is its low cost of capital that really allows it to focus on the highest quality properties.

These properties trade at lower cap rates, and therefore, unless you have a low cost of capital, you won’t earn good spreads on them. Put simply, Realty Income is able to earn similar spreads while taking lower risk thanks to its lower cost of capital.

Earning an A-credit rating is not easy. Realty income has low leverage and a multi-decade track record of excellence:

It also has $2.4 billion of liquidity available on its revolver and very little maturities in 2020 and 2021. It will allow Realty Income to be offensive in these times of crisis. As overleveraged landlords turn to desperate selling, Realty Income will be there to pick up assets at attractive prices.

Blue-Chip Management

As we already noted, this is a REIT with a multi-decade track record of consecutive quarterly dividend increases and not a single dividend cut.

Beyond the income, they have outperformed other REITs and stocks, despite operating a lower risk investment strategy:

On its own, this speaks very highly for the expertise and the alignment of the management. Then you need also consider that Realty Income is one of the most efficiently run REITs in terms of management cost relative to the value of the assets. Most private real estate funds charge ~2% per year on average in various fees (asset management, incentive, acquisition, disposition fees). The management of Realty Income does it all for just 0.37% - leaving more money in the pocket of the shareholders:

Bottom Line: It Does Not Get Better for a Retiree

Realty Income has it all:

Portfolio: A low risk business model that is capable of generating consistent and steady cash flow in all market environment.

A low risk business model that is capable of generating consistent and steady cash flow in all market environment. Balance sheet : A-rated balance sheet with sector-leading cost of capital which affords an important competitive advantage in a spread focused business. Very limited maturities in the coming years and plenty of liquidity to play offensive.

: A-rated balance sheet with sector-leading cost of capital which affords an important competitive advantage in a spread focused business. Very limited maturities in the coming years and plenty of liquidity to play offensive. Management: Unrivaled efficiency and track record over multiple decades with a clear focus on paying a steady dividend.

You just don’t achieve >20 years of consecutive dividend increases by accident. Realty Income calls itself the “Monthly Dividend Company” and its entire brand relies on its commitment to paying a steadily rising monthly dividend. This is exactly what retirees would want.

The Opportunity: Short Term Pain for Long Term Gain

Despite being one of the most resilient REITs on earth, Realty Income dropped much more than the rest of the REIT market:

Why is that?

The recent crisis forced retail stores to temporarily shut down to slow down the spread of the virus.

It will cause rents to be missed in the short run, possibly in very large quantities. According to the latest results, net lease REITs collected just ~70% of rents in April, May and June. Realty Income collected closer to 85% because of its focus on higher quality properties.

The market got very concerned about this and sold off as a result. We believe that this is very shortsighted by the market because:

This is a temporary, not a permanent situation.

We are talking deferred, not cancelled rents.

Most rents will still get paid.

Realty Income has plenty of liquidity.

Realty Income has a quality advantage.

When this crisis is over, and the economy opens up again, people will still go to KFC for some chicken and their gym to workout. Realty Income properties are especially well-located, often in busy intersections with high traffic and visibility. They enjoy high rent coverage, which translates to high profitability for the tenant during regular times.

Therefore, it is clear to us that O will survive the crisis and thrive again. Even if we go trough a severe recession in the aftermath, Realty Income should quickly recover because it enjoys 9.2 year long leases on average. As long as the economy is open and people are allowed to go out, rents should flow at near 100%.

Realty Income has consistently achieved near 100% occupancy rate. We don’t expect the future to be different:

The Long Term Opportunity

Realty Income generally trades at up to:

50% premium to NAV

25x FFO

3.5% dividend yield.

In fact, it traded at around these valuation metrics pre-crisis when the 10-year treasury was at 2%.

Today, because of near term fears, you can buy it today at:

10% premium to NAV

17x FFO

4.9% dividend yield

And that’s not all! We are now in a new interest rate environment with the 10 year treasury yielding just 0.6%. Realty Income has historically traded at a ~100-200 basis point spread and it has done so with great consistency. This correlation broke down due to temporary market fears:

As we put this crisis behind us, and fears dissipate, we expect this correlation to return. Realty Income could then reprice at an even lower yield than pre-crisis – resulting in significant upside.

Worst case: repricing at a 4% yield due to long lasting damage: ~20% upside potential.

repricing at a 4% yield due to long lasting damage: ~20% upside potential. Base case: repricing at a 3.5% yield, which is where it was pre-crisis: ~40% upside potential.

repricing at a 3.5% yield, which is where it was pre-crisis: ~40% upside potential. Best base: repricing at a 2.5% yield, which is still a historically high spread: ~90% upside potential.

Sure, Realty Income will suffer in the short run, but this is only a temporary issue, and the long term story is unchanged. Now you can lock in a 4.5% yield on cost, which we expect to turn into a 2.5 - 3.5% yield in the coming years as put this crisis behind us. It could result in 40-90% upside potential, which is quite spectacular for a defensive REIT with a sustainable ~5% dividend yield.

The price is up a lot over the past weeks, but it remains a bargain in a 0% interest rate world. It is a great risk-to-reward for retirees and other conservative income investors. We expect to buy more shares of it in the coming weeks as we continue to expand the size of our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

