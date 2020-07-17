Municipal Debt Funds Post Solid Fund Flows Gains

The majority of the net inflows for the group since the end of Q1 are attributable to mutual funds as opposed to ETFs.

Funds in Refinitiv Lipper’s municipal debt fund classifications took in $857 million of net new money for the fund-flows week ended Wednesday, July 15. This was the tenth consecutive weekly net inflows for the group, with eight consecutive weeks having net positive flows of greater than $1 billion. The high-water mark during this streak was the $2.8 billion net intake for the fund-flows week of June 10, which is the second highest in the group’s history, trailing only the $2.9 billion net increase during the first week of 2020.

Similar to most fund asset groups (with the exception of money market funds) the fund flows results for tax-exempt bond funds were hit hard by COVID-19. After a strong start to the year, the group finished Q1 with net outflows of $21.6 billion after the pandemic fears gripped the investment industry. Muni debt funds have rebounded nicely since the end of Q1, taking in $16.4 billion net in Q2 and $1.9 billion so far in Q3. A couple of factors contributing to the muni debt fund flows rally were the pent-up demand caused by COVID-19 (fund investors parked a record-setting $724 billion in money market funds in Q1) and the fact that muni debt is a safe-haven investment in what are still uncertain times.

Tax-exempt mutual funds accounted for the majority of the group’s net inflows this week as they took in $655 million of net new money. The largest individual net inflows among mutual funds belonged to Goldman Sachs Short Duration Tax-Free Fund (+$157 million) and American Funds Tax-Exempt Bond Fund of America (+$64 million), while the largest net positive flows among tax-exempt ETFs was attributable to iShares National Muni Bond (MUB, +$104 million). Mutual funds (+$12.8 billion) also took in the bulk of the net new money for the group in Q2, with two Vanguard funds leading the way—Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Fund and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Fund had net positive flows of $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively. The aforementioned iShares National Muni Bond (MUB) paced the ETFs for Q2 with a net intake of $1.6 billion.

Exhibit 1 Municipal Debt Funds, Weekly Net Flows, ((ETFs)) ($ Billions), May 13, 2020 – July 15, 2020

