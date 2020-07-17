The core, legacy business is in decline, so investors will need to see progress in the hybrid cloud.

Arvind Krishna, IBM's new CEO is faced with integrating Red Hat and dealing with the pandemic's business issues.

The 5% dividend yield and 9% free cash flow yield are the only two metrics worth noting about IBM.

IBM (IBM) reports after the closing bell on Monday, July 20th, 2020, and Street consensus (per IBES by Refinitiv) is expecting earnings per share of $2.07 on $17.7 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year (y/y) declines of -35% and -8% respectively.

For IBM, this 2nd quarter of 2020, like much of the S&P 500 is expected to be the nadir in terms of y/y declines in the financial metrics, and earnings per share and revenue are expected to be "less worse" going forward.

It's a small consolation, but it is what it is.

The Q2 '20 estimates after the Q1 '20 report were EPS of $2.12 and $17.65 billion in revenue, so readers have seen some negative revisions to IBM's Q2 '20 EPS estimate in the last 90 days, but the expected revenue print is a little higher than just after the Q1 '20 earnings report.

The number of revisions isn't as important as the magnitude of the revisions.

Revenue and EPS revisions: By the numbers

Table#1:

Q2 '20 est Q1 '20 Q4 '19 Q4 '18 2022 EPS est $13.12 $13.23 $15.03 $15.18 2021 EPS est $12.34 $12.44 $14.23 $14.25 2020 EPS est $11.12 $11.23 $13.37 $13.33 2022 est EPS gro rt 6% 6% 6% 7% 2021 est EPS gro rt 11% 11% 6% 7% 2020 est EPS gro rt -13% -12% 4% 4% 2022 PE 9x 9x 9x 9x 2021 PE 10x 10x 10x 9x 2020 PE 11x 11x 11x 11x 2022 rev est ($'s bl's) $75.9 $77.4 $81.3 $80.5 2021 rev est $75.0 $76.5 $80.2 $83.1 2020 rev est $73.3 $73.9 $79.0 $81.2 2022 est rev gro rt 1% 1% 1% -3% 2021 est rev gro rt 2% 4% 2% 2% 2020 est rev gro rt -5% -4% 2% 5%

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv as of July 17, 2020

The pandemic has distorted all aspects of American business, but if you look at 2020 and 2021 combined for the first and second quarters of 2020, you can see the "average" EPS growth is still negative as is revenue growth.

Here is another way to look at the numbers for readers:

Earnings per share:

Table#2

The numbers as of 7/17: $11.12, $12.34, $13.12 and $14.42

Source: IBES data by refinitiv as of July 17, 2020

Again, readers can see some slippage to the annual estimates since June 30 '20.

Revenue:

Table#3

Annual est's as of July 17, '20: $73.3, $75.0, $75.9, $75.3

Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Table #4

IBM valuation:

Metric Expected 3-yr avg EPS gro 1% Expected 3-yr avg rev gro 0% 3-yr avg PE 10x Price-to-sales 1.4x-1.5x Price-to-book 5.3x Price-to-cash-flow 8.5 Price-to-free-cash-flow (FCF) 11x Gross mgn 46%, goal is 45% - 50% Operating mgn 4.6% s/be between 10% - 20% Div yield 5.3% FCF yield 9% Dividend paid as % of Free-cash 60% Morningstar moat Narrow (and deteriorating)

Source: internal valuation s/sheet and Morningstar ratings

Summary/conclusion

Covid-19 and the global pandemic couldn't have hit at a worse time for IBM, as the Board kind of dragged its feet replacing Ginny Rometty, and then just 6 months after the Red Hat acquisition closed and three months after Ginny left and new CEO Arvind Krishna ascended into the CEO position, the bottom fell out for many American businesses.

Now that being said, sometimes a disaster like this hastens the pace of change, and IBM probably needs some "changing" as the new model will emphasize the hybrid cloud and Red Hat's strengths (with former Red Hat CEO James Whitehurst now Arvind's #2 at IBM), so the die is firmly cast in terms of IBM's new direction.

If readers look at Table #3, they will see the trend in annual IBM revenue estimates starting last June '19. Look at the change in estimates from July 31 to August 30, 2019 and that pop in estimates is the closing of the Red Hat merger with Red Hat being consolidated into IBM's financials.

What worries me is that current July 17, 2020 revenue estimates across the next 3 years are now BELOW the initial Street consensus estimates, which means the core IBM legacy business is eroding faster than we think, or the Red Hat "synergies" are slow to materialize, or some combination of both.

The intent is not to throw stones here: Arvind Krishna has already announced new layoffs and it has to be very difficult to manage both the merger integration and a completely unprecedented vent like a pandemic at the same time.

The real strength to IBM continues to be cash flow and the dividend yield of 5.25% (far higher than all but corporate junk bonds) but the dividend is now 60% of 4-quarter trailing free cash flow and the recent dividend hike was only $0.01 per share per quarter after the last three hikes of $0.05, $0.07 and $0.10.

The continued downtrend in revenue and EPS estimates is worrisome but the sell-side has to be wondering when IBM can generate at least low single-digit revenue growth.

Here is the thing though: Big Blue has been through major transitions over its history, notably when Lou Gerstner replaced Paul Akers, a long-time IBM insider in the early 1990s after IBM had gotten crushed missing the PC and server explosion.

The company has survived much worse transitions over time, as Morningstar still describes IBM as "the world's largest IT company." The core, legacy business is decaying, so the shift to the hybrid cloud under Arvind Krishna and James Whitehurst has to work and investors will need to see some progress sooner rather than later.

Readers need to remember IBM peaked at $215 per share in early 2013. That's the all-time-high. Readers don't have to chase the stock and can wait until real signs of recovery appear in the form of revenue growth and margin expansion.

IBM is a turnaround situation and the company has had to deal with these before. Remember, long-time market and performance laggards can become leaders with the right management and right technological shifts.

This merger has to work for IBM.

