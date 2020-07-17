Shimao Group is on track to meet its contracted sales target of RMB300 million in FY2020, with 1H2020 contracted sales increasing by +10.1% YoY.

Shimao Group has submitted the listing application for Shimao Services, its property management services subsidiary, and there are multiple positives associated with the spin-off.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) [813:HK]. Shimao Group was formerly known as Shimao Property Group Holdings, prior to the company's announcement on June 17, 2020, that it has changed its name.

This is an update of my prior article on Shimao Group published on May 26, 2020. Shimao Group's share price increased by +15% from HK$32.05 as of May 22, 2020, to HK$36.95 (all-time share price peak) as of July 6, 2020, before dropping back to HK$32.05 as of July 16, 2020.

Shimao Group has submitted the listing application for Shimao Services, its property management services subsidiary, and there are multiple positives associated with the spin-off such a potential positive valuation re-rating, the possibility of special dividends and the option of further deleveraging. Also, Shimao Group is on track to meet its contracted sales target of RMB300 million in FY2020, with 1H2020 contracted sales increasing by +10.1% YoY.

While I acknowledge the positive tailwinds for Shimao Group with respect to its upcoming spin-off and strong contracted sales growth year-to-date, I think that such positives have already been priced in. Shimao Group is already trading at a premium to the majority of its Hong Kong-listed property developer peers, which are typically valued by the market at mid-single digit P/E multiples. Shimao Group's mid-single digit forward dividend yield (excluding potential special dividends from IPO proceeds) is also less attractive as compared to its peers which usually offer high-single digit dividend yields. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on the stock.

Shimao Group trades at 7.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 6.3 times and 5.6 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 1.43 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.1%.

Readers have the option of trading in Shimao Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SIOPF and SHMAY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 813:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million, and market capitalization is above $15 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Shimao Group shares listed in Hong Kong include APG Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Robeco Institutional Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Spin-Off Of Property Management Services Business

On June 29, 2020, Shimao Group announced that the company has submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with respect to the spin-off and listing of the shares of its property management services subsidiary, Shimao Services. Shimao Group, currently, has a 90% effective interest in Shimao Services, and it is expected to still hold at least a majority stake of 50% in Shimao Services post-IPO.

As of December 31, 2019, Shimao Services managed a portfolio of 184 properties with a total Gross Floor Area of 68.2 million sq m and a contracted GFA (managed properties in the pipeline already secured by contracts signed) of 100.9 million sq m. Properties located in Tier-1 and Tier-2 Chinese cities accounted for more than three-quarters of the company's GFA under management. Shimao Services was also the third-fastest growing property management services company in China in terms of revenue growth for the 2018-2019 period. The company's revenue of RMB2,489.1 million and net profit of RMB384.5 million for FY2020 represented two-year (2017-2019) top line and bottom line CAGRs of 54.5% and 88.0%, respectively.

Earlier, Shimao Group guided at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 30, 2020, that it expects Shimao Services' revenue to double YoY to RMB5 billion in FY2020. Assuming a 15% net profit margin and a P/E multiple of 20 times (lower end of where Hong Kong-listed property management service companies are trading at), Shimao Group's 50% (minimum) stake in Shimao Services post-IPO will be worth at least RMB7.5 billion, or at least 7% of the company's market capitalization.

Sequoia Capital China and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] were announced as new strategic investors for Shimao Services on May 14, 2020, and the presence of such reputable investors could potentially help Shimao Services to list at higher-than-expected P/E multiples. If Shimao Services can command a higher P/E multiple of 40 times, Shimao Group's post-IPO stake in Shimao Services could be equivalent to an even higher 15% of its market capitalization. In other words, this is a very significant spin-off for Shimao Group.

There are three potential positives for Shimao Group's shareholders associated with the spin-off and listing of its property management services subsidiary, Shimao Services.

Firstly, Shimao Group might see a positive re-rating of its valuations following the IPO of Shimao Services. Shimao Group, currently, trades at a high single-digit forward P/E, which is already relatively high for Hong Kong-listed China property developers. But with Shimao Services potentially trading at significantly higher P/E multiples of between 20 and 40 times post-IPO, Shimao Group's P/E multiples could also re-rate upwards in line with the higher P/E valuation of its property management services subsidiary whose value is currently obscured as a private entity owned by the listed parent.

Secondly, Shimao Group could potentially pay a special dividend to its shareholders, assuming the spin-off and IPO of its subsidiary is successful. The company noted at its FY2019 results briefing on March 30, 2020, that it hopes "that this year we would be able to have special dividends paid out to our shareholders." This implies that there could be further upside to Shimao Group's consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.1%, if part of the IPO proceeds for Shimao Services is paid out to shareholders as special dividends.

Thirdly, Shimao Group has the option to strengthen its balance sheet and further reduce its cost of funding, with the IPO proceeds from Shimao Services. Shimao Group's net debt-to-equity ratio was a relatively low 59.7% as of December 31, 2019, and the company's cost of financing decreased from 5.8% in FY2018 to 5.6% in FY2019. Shimao Group could potentially deleverage by using part of the IPO proceeds, which, in turn, leads to lower funding costs by virtue of a stronger balance sheet.

On Track To Meet FY2020 Contracted Sales Target

Shimao Group disclosed the company's contracted sales for June 2020 and 1H2020 on July 3, 2020. The company's contracted sales grew +6.4% YoY from RMB28.38 million in June 2019 to RMB30.20 million in June 2020. Shimao Group's contracted sales for the first half of the year were RMB110.5 million, representing a +10.1% YoY increase as compared to 1H2019 contracted sales of RMB100.3 million.

The company had earlier set a target of achieving RMB300 million of contracted sales this year, which implies a +15% YoY growth. Shimao Group's 1H2020 contracted sales of RMB110.5 million account for 36.8% of the company's FY2020 target. Given that property sales in China tend to be weighted more heavily towards the second half of the year, Shimao Group has a very good chance of achieving this year's contracted sales target.

Shimao Group's contracted sales fell -22% YoY in the first two months of FY2020 largely due to COVID-19, and there were fears that the company was unlikely to able to meet its FY2020 contracted sales target. But Shimao Group has already started its recovery by March 2020, with contracted sales growth in positive territory for the month. More importantly, COVID-19 is less likely to be a drag on the company's contracted sales in the near term, as daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in China remains low, as per the chart below.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Mainland China

Source: Worldometer

Valuation And Dividends

Shimao Group trades at 8.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$32.05 as of July 16, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.3 times and 5.6 times respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 1.43 times P/B versus its historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 1.10 times and 0.92 times, respectively.

Shimao Group offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.1% and 6.2%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Shimao Group are a delay in the spin-off of the company's property management services business, a lower-than-expected market valuation for the new property management services business IPO, weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Shimao Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.