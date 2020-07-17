What's next for Hertz? The majority of creditors may opt for liquidation; reorg looks impractical; and acquisition by a rival looks like a remote possibility

Zero recoveries for unsecured creditors: It appears that almost 93% of secured debt can be repaid while the holders of unsecured senior notes of $3.6bn in total are less likely to receive any recovery, based on our recovery valuation analysis.

It appears that almost 93% of secured debt can be repaid while the holders of unsecured senior notes of $3.6bn in total are less likely to receive any recovery, based on our recovery valuation analysis. Creditors are likely to vote for liquidation: Given the painful and prolonged recovery ahead, we expect creditors to vote for liquidation and not incur further losses. We see the business recovery post-lockdown to be dragged out and painful as Hertz (NYSE: HTZ

Given the painful and prolonged recovery ahead, we expect creditors to vote for liquidation and not incur further losses. We see the business recovery post-lockdown to be dragged out and painful as Hertz Reorg may not be a preferred option: The financial reorganization will provide Hertz an immediate lifeline and another opportunity to revive its business. However, it's unlikely that the creditors would be in favor of this option, as the recovery in the travel industry is yet to be seen on the horizon. And, even if they do choose this, the recovery of their debt would be dragged out and uncertain, impacting their returns.

The financial reorganization will provide Hertz an immediate lifeline and another opportunity to revive its business. However, it's unlikely that the creditors would be in favor of this option, as the recovery in the travel industry is yet to be seen on the horizon. And, even if they do choose this, the recovery of their debt would be dragged out and uncertain, impacting their returns. Acquisition by larger rival or auto manufacturers: Consolidation trends could soon emerge in the industry, given the long-drawn impact of the pandemic, poor economic outlook, looming uncertainty, loss-making businesses, and poor asset valuations. We already see this trend in Europe. Volkswagen OTCPK:VLKAF) OTCPK:EUZOF) (NYSE: F

Toward the end of 100+ years of legacy business

On May 22, 2020, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. ("Hertz," "Company") announced that the Company and some of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries had filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Hertz is a market leader in the car rental business with 100+ years of business legacy; it is a Fortune 500 company with an established presence globally, with key brands such as Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty. Hertz was caught in a distressed situation spiked by the COVID-19-led travel and business slowdown. The massive outbreak of COVID-19, which began in Greater China in 3Q'19 and quickly expanded to rest of the world, has taken a toll on economic activities globally, significantly impacting the travel and tourism sector and airline travel-related car rental industry.

The situation deteriorated quickly due to its heavily leveraged balance sheet and limited cash flow. According to the Manheim Used Car Index, average used car prices plunged by 9% YoY in April 2020, resulting in poor realizable value for its used vehicles, and thereby devaluing its fleet. A high degree of competition from alternate ride-sharing services was structurally hurting the business prospects of Hertz, which was accentuated due to the COVID-19 fallout.

Note: The following subsidiaries were excluded in the bankruptcy filing: Hertz International Limited, Hertz Holdings Netherlands BV, the direct and indirect subsidiary companies located outside of the U.S. and Canada and Hertz Vehicle Financing LLC, Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP, Hertz Fleet Lease Funding LP, and certain other vehicle financing subsidiaries.

Key reasons for filing the bankruptcy

Hertz was unable to withstand the negative effects of the outbreak of COVID-19. Airports, which are the major revenue generation source for Hertz, are deserted due to imposed travel restrictions. Hertz lost its market share to ride-sharing companies, as travelers preferred ride-sharing apps such as Uber (NYSE: UBER (NASDAQ: LYFT Total debt stood at $21.1bn as of March 31, 2020 (including its operational lease liabilities), with gross leverage of 5.8x at Q1'21 compared to 4.6x of its main competitor, Avis Budget Group, Inc (CAR). Hertz's strategy of owning or leasing a portion of its fleet outright, rather than acquiring it through buyback agreements with manufacturers, proved counter-effective, especially due to the current lockdown situation.

Let us look at these reasons a bit in more detail.

Not only the coronavirus but also the rising competition from ride-hailing players and changing consumer trends triggered the bankruptcy

While much of its distressed situation could be attributed to the coronavirus fallout, Hertz was facing a structural decline in its passenger volume growth, much of it due to the changing consumer preferences toward ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft. These apps provided customers with convenience and cost savings by leveraging technology that Hertz found difficult to compete with. While Hertz's management made efforts for digital transformation (unlike its peer Avis Budget Group, which primarily focused on enhancing the overall business model), Hertz could only automate its existing processes. The Company's outsourcing of digitalization to Europe-based Accenture (NYSE:ACN) did not prove to be favorable for Hertz. On a quick comparison with rival Avis Budget Group, in spite of having a relatively lower vehicle utilization rate of 71%, it could generate monthly revenue of $1,157 per vehicle, much higher than Hertz's $1,049 despite a vehicle utilization rate of 79%. Meanwhile, ride-sharing apps made steady inroads in the rental market through their unique, demand-based pricing algorithms, clearly pushing aside established names such as Hertz and Avis Budget.

Negative FCF, the decline in value of car fleet assets, and large near-term maturities with limited liquidity added to the woes

The pandemic has resulted in increasing cancellations and scarcity of new bookings. The increasing competition from ride-hailing companies and other car rental peers put pressure on the revenue growth of the Company for the past couple of years. The increased competition plus COVID-19 proved to be a massive headwind for the viability of the vehicle rental business. Hertz has been facing financial difficulties for a while due to its large reinvestment requirements to hold on to its market position in the car rental market. This has led to consistent negative FCF and, alongside the declining value of its car fleet assets, has weakened the firm's financial strength. Despite cost-cutting initiatives, Hertz has seen limited success in improving its earnings profile. Further, the Company is sitting on relatively high leverage (gross leverage Q1'21: 5.8x) compared to its main competitor Avis Budget Group, Inc. (4.6x). Hertz's near-term maturities stood at $2.6bn (refer to Appendix A) with an unrestricted cash position of $1,017mn and $25mn of available liquidity in the revolver as of March 31, 2020.

The immediate measures are insufficient to address the ongoing issues

Hertz has been staying afloat by consolidating locations, cutting staff (laying off more than 10,000 employees), and reducing capital spending to preserve liquidity. The Company missed its operating lease payment, which was due on April 27, 2020. Further, it has replaced its CEO. It plans to sell its vehicles to stay afloat as it has failed to get financial relief from its creditors and the U.S. government. We believe that Hertz has sufficient funds to finance its operations through the initial stage of bankruptcy proceedings. However, as the case progresses, it may need additional funds to stay afloat.

Covenant-lite debt structure

The capital structure of Hertz is complex with several entities or SPVs holding various tranches of debt, and the unsecured bonds are covenant-lite with respect to coverage ratios and net worth requirements. Total debt has increased significantly due to the massive program of the asset-backed lending, which became its primary source of capital as Hertz used the asset-backed debt to help finance its fleet. The proceeds from asset-backed lending securities financed the purchases of vehicles that are then leased to Hertz in exchange for monthly payments that have risen as the value of cars plunge. The total debt stood at $21.1bn as of March 31, 2020 (including its operational lease liabilities), compared to $13.5bn as of December 31, 2016. The Company's total debt includes more than $15bn of secured debt. The bankruptcy filing includes an event of default for ~$6.0bn aggregate outstanding principal amount of indebtedness of the International Subsidiaries and ~$13.54bn aggregate principal amount of third-party indebtedness.

The holders of asset-backed securities with better-rated tranches of debt will be able to receive most of their money. Based on our liquidation analysis, we do not see any room for recovery for the holders of senior unsecured notes of Hertz Corporation of ~$3,580mn in total and expect that they will vote to accept the liquidation plan to avoid any costs associated with litigation.

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

