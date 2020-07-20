We look at a preferred stock in an out of favor sector that has incredibly strong shareholder protections.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have built a portfolio of more than 50 preferred stocks. We started moving heavily into preferred shares in late 2018 when prices of fixed income dipped across the board and selectively added throughout 2019. COVID-19 has provided us with another great buying opportunity as everything sold off in March. Many of our preferred holdings have substantially recovered, but there are still a few great deals awaiting income investors.

The reason to love preferred shares is that the dividends are far more secure than common dividends. In the midst of COVID-19, many companies were forced to cut their dividends, yet even in the most distressed sectors, many preferred shares continued paying. RLJ Lodging (RLJ) and Pebblebrook (PEB) both slashed their common dividend to the penny, while investors are still collecting high preferred dividends. Even in the besieged mREIT sector, where some companies suspended their dividend, the disruption was merely a delay. As dividends resume, you will get all of the dividends owed because they are cumulative.

For example, MFA Financial, 7.50% Series B Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (MFA.PB) had a suspension on a preferred, and now investors will get the current dividend plus the missed dividend at the end of the month.

This is the power of preferred stocks! Even in extraordinary black swan events, your dividends continue coming in, and those few that were missed will be made up, provided you hold preferred of solid companies. That kind of income stability is crucial for an income-oriented portfolio, and this is one area we have been highlighting to members of our investment community.

Today, we take a look at a preferred that's very different from most that retail investors have access to. This preferred is cumulative, but it also has a host of shareholder friendly protections that we do not typically see: It cannot be called. Even if the dividends are suspended, the company has to pay a higher dividend and the accrued dividends earn a penalty as well. This provides very strong incentives against even temporary suspensions – though with the issuing company very strong, we do not expect that those provisions will ever be needed.

About Crestwood

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a diversified MLP involved in gas, oil, and NGLs. The MLP space has been hit hard due to the price of oil, which actually went negative for a bit. COVID-19 has had a material impact on demand and caused a supply glut, leading many producers to stomp on the brakes.

CEQP derives approximately 60% of their EBITDA from natural gas, while the balance is roughly evenly split between oil and NGLs. Being relatively limited in their direct oil exposure helps insulate them from the worst of the oil price swings. Still, COVID-19 is having its impact on the entire sector and CEQP is not immune.

Note: As an MLP, Crestwood issues K-1 tax forms for both the common and preferred shares.

Guidance

Recently, one of their customers, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (OTCPK:CHKAQ), has filed for bankruptcy and is attempting to have several pipeline contracts cancelled over the objection of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. CEQP responded to the bankruptcy filing stating that the have been "preparing for this event" and that it will not impact 2020 guidance.

Their recent update on the Bakken operations said that performance was much better than their guidance had anticipated. CEQP had assumed that 50% of volumes would be shut-in through July, while actual volumes were at 90% and CEQP anticipates being at 100% in Q3. So while there's always some uncertainty with bankruptcy proceedings, unexpected downside will be offset by the quicker-than-expected recovery.

Here's a look at the latest guidance issued in May:

Source: CEQP Presentation

Despite COVID-19 headwinds, CEQP still anticipates "Distributable Cash Flow" ('DCF') of $290-$340 million. This means their distributions to preferred shareholders are covered over 4x. CEQP shocked the market by declaring their first post-COVID dividend as unchanged. Yet CEQP remains confident in the sustainability of their cash flows.

Source: CEQP

The reason CEQP is confident is that only 13% of their contracts are variable. Additionally, they have a very diverse group of customers which includes the "who's who" of the energy world.

CEQP's diversification and scale provides them the ability to withstand the turbulence that we will continue to see in 2020.

The Preferred Shares

The best opportunity for investing in CEQP lies in their preferred shares. Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units (CEQP.PR) aka CEQP-, is a very unique opportunity. Currently trading at $5.58/share, they pay a cash dividend of $0.8444/year paid quarterly for a yield of 15.1%.

These preferred shares have many unique features. For example, they do not have a call date or a par value. Initially, these preferred shares were not publicly traded. They were issued to institutional investors and paid dividends in the form of more shares. It was not until May 2018 that CEQP filed a shelf-registration to list them on the open market which allows the institutional holders to sell their shares in the market.

As a result, CEQP- does not have a par value of $25 like most preferred shares we discuss. The shares simply paid 9.25% on the original investment – which with a dividend of $0.8444, is a price of $9.128/share. With no option to call, CEQP-'s price has no restrictions from trading at whatever yield the market determines is appropriate. For example, if the market gains confidence in CEQP, we might see CEQP- trading at a 7% yield in the future, over $12/share. Since it's not callable, there would be nothing to hold the price down other than the market's sentiment.

Additionally, since CEQP- was made public for the purpose of institutions to liquidate positions they have held for a long time, we frequently see large blocks of shares up for sale. Until that large glut of shares is bought up, we can expect downward pressure whenever the share price spikes up. We believe that selling pressure has kept price artificially lower than they would normally trade. For us, this has been an extended buying opportunity to fill our positions.

Protections

In addition to all the traditional protections we expect from preferred shares, like the common equity cannot receive any distributions unless the preferred are current and the distributions are cumulative, CEQP- implements stiff penalties if a distribution is delayed.

Upon missing a distribution, the amount increases from $0.2111/quarter to $0.2567/quarter. A 21% increase! On top of that, any accrued and unpaid distributions increase at a rate of 2.8125% per quarter. For example, if CEQP decided to skip one distribution, $0.2567 would accrue. If CEQP failed to pay that before the end of the following quarter, CEQP would owe $0.2639 for the first missed payment plus $0.2567 for the second. That obligation would grow very fast!

Most preferred shares we discuss are cumulative, but the accumulated unpaid dividends are fixed. We saw several mREITs suspend their preferred dividends out of an abundance of caution because there's no real cost. The addition of these penalties provides very strong discouragement from suspending the preferred in all but the most dire situations.

Redemption

Unlike most preferred shares, CEQP- does not have a call date. The only call option in the prospectus states:

If at any time our general partner and its affiliates own more than 80% of our then-issued and outstanding limited partner interests of any class, our general partner will have the right, but not the obligation, to purchase all, but not less than all, of the remaining limited partners interests of the class at a price not less than the then current market price."

In other words, CEQP can only call the preferred shares if the general partner owns more than 80%, and the call price is whatever the market price is when they announce the call. If the general partner were buying up 80% of the shares on the open market, that would certainly cause significant upward pressure on the share price!

Additionally, in a change of control event, the preferred holders are given the option of whether they want to convert to common units, continue to hold preferred units or require redemption at $9.218573 per share. The bottom line is that the preferred shareholders hold the cards and the company has very little power to force redemption short of the GP buying 80% of them on the open market.

Credit Quality

CEQP- has a B2 rating from Moody's, that's two steps lower than their corporate family rating of Ba3, which is typical. After all, preferred shares are equity. CEQP's credit situation has improved since Moody's last ratings action.

Moody's last provided a rating in March of 2018. Since then, CEQP has improved their leverage from 4.3x debt/EBITDA to 4.0x through EBITDA growth.

Source: CEQP

CEQP is at the upper end of their long-term target. In their last report, Moody's wrote:

An upgrade of CEQP could be considered if leverage is reduced below 4.0x, family leverage (including Crestwood Holdings debt) is less than 5.0x and distribution coverage remains above 1.1x on a sustained basis.

They have gotten leverage to 4.0x and their distribution coverage is above 2x. Given the current environment, we do not think that a credit upgrade is likely to occur imminently, however CEQP has plans to actually pay down some debt and their distribution coverage is very high, even without reducing their common distribution. With a little deleveraging in 2020 and 2021, there's a very good chance that CEQP gets their credit upgraded. This would be a catalyst that would help achieve cheaper refinancing and be a huge positive for CEQP-.

Conclusion

The market is very fearful toward anything related to energy. With COVID-19, even we have taken a more cautious positioning as there are real dangers. The commodity price crash and the resulting cuts in capex have roiled the entire sector. Many energy names have slashed dividends and there will be bankruptcies for sure.

On the other hand, building back production takes time. As demand picks back up, we will very likely see a scenario where the supply glut turns into a deficit which will inevitably cause a price rally in oil.

So what we want to do is make sure that we select picks which are more conservative, ensure a high-level of cash flow and that we can hold for however long it takes for demand to recover. CEQP- fits that perfectly. With CEQP- we get:

Great distribution coverage , even with guidance adjusted for COVID-19.

, even with guidance adjusted for COVID-19. An emphasis on natural gas , which is not being hit as hard as oil.

, which is not being hit as hard as oil. We can hold indefinitely , as the shares cannot be called.

, as the shares cannot be called. Much stronger shareholder protections and penalties in the event of a suspension than we usually see in retail preferred.

and penalties in the event of a suspension than we usually see in retail preferred. A current yield of 15.1% .

. A significant "canary in the coal mine" cushion with common units that are still paying an unchanged distribution.

CEQP has substantially grown their EBITDA over the past few years and they are well positioned to deal with the current environment. CEQP is going to be a survivor, and as the energy market recovers, a thriver. Being able to get a preferred share with such a high yield from a company of this quality is a fantastic opportunity. That the preferred shares cannot be called, and we can hold for as long as we wish, that is a deal we can't refuse. CEQP- (CEQP.PR), with a 15%-plus yield, could be the biggest winner in your high dividend portfolio!

Additional Considerations

This preferred is issued by CEQP and is listed on the NYSE as CEQP/P.

However – Each brokerage uses a different ticker, and even multiple variations, which causes much confusion. Generally, on your broker's quote page, enter "Crestwood" to search for this preferred. Examples on how this preferred is listed:

Here at HDO we use CEQP- (note the dash at the end) which is the syntax used by Quantumonline, IEX, GoogleFinance and TD Ameritrade.

On Interactive Brokers, this preferred is listed as CEQP PR (with a space)

(with a space) Seeking Alpha, Nasdaq and Etrade use CEQP.PR

MerrillEdge uses CEQPPR, CEQP.PR and CEQP PR (but only CEQP PR is accepted when buying online, and then only if you dismiss/ignore the incorrect warnings about an invalid symbol).

and (but only CEQP PR is accepted when buying online, and then only if you dismiss/ignore the incorrect warnings about an invalid symbol). Vanguard uses CEQP_p

Yahoo Finance uses CEQP-P

Charles Schwab uses CEQP/PR (StreetSmart uses CEQPp )

(StreetSmart uses ) Fidelity uses CEQP/P (Active Trader uses CEQPPR)

Tax Considerations for Owning CEQP- in a Retirement Account

As is generally the case with partnerships, the preferred shares (units) also issue K-1 tax forms. Investors should be aware of the tax implications of becoming a limited partner when investing in these instruments. Of particular concern with CEQP- are potential UBTI consequences (Unrelated Business Taxable Income) if it is owned in a retirement account. Typically the UBTI amount on K-1s from preferreds is minimal, however, Crestwood Investor Relations has stated that income from the CEQP preferreds will be 100% UBTI. This is unusual, but we can't confirm the reliability of that information, and we haven't actually seen a full year's K-1 yet (and the income characterization can change yearly, and isn't known until after year-end).

HDO cannot give advice for your specific tax situation, but the general recommendation is that partnerships which issue K-1s are best held in taxable accounts. It's permissible to own CEQP- in an IRA account, but even though a retirement account may be tax-advantaged, it incurs a tax liability if the reported UBTI for the year exceeds the $1,000 exemption. Our understanding is that UBTI taxes can be substantially higher than ordinary income rates even with the $1,000 exemption, so this shouldn’t be taken lightly.

We cannot answer K-1 / UBTI questions definitively, and we only raise these concerns so that readers are aware of potential consequences. That exemption is per account, per year, and applies to the combined UBTI from all K-1s in the account. You and your tax adviser can determine how to stay under the $1,000 filing limit, or how to minimize the taxable amount in excess of that threshold. The safest approach in an IRA is to assume 100% UBTI and size your holding accordingly in order to avoid the tax and even the filing requirement. If you are just opening a position in CEQP- , then there are only two distributions remaining in TY 2020, which gives time to evaluate the situation after getting the first K-1 early in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEQP.PR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.