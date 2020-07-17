Current share price does not appear to recognize the likelihood ofsuccess or the company's rich IP portfolio.

Prior to the pandemic, MESO was on the verge of FDA approval of remestemcel-l (labeled RYONCIL) for aGVHD in the United States.

MESO has been approved to sell remestemcel-l (labeled TEMCELL by partner JCR Pharmaceuticals) for acute Graft vs Host disease (aGVHD) in Japan for several years.

Investment Thesis

I first learned of remestemcel-l (labeled Prochymal at that time) over 10 years ago, I remember my response well, new products take years! But I followed Osiris Therapeutics in its development. This lead me to Mesoblast after it acquired remestemcel-l and associated intellectual property from Osiris Therapeutics in 2013.

Mesoblast has been methodically working to develop regenerative medical products since its founding in 2004. MESO leverages mesenchymal lineage cells to respond to signals, tame inflammation, and stimulate regeneration. Stem cells have had a challenge in getting approved in the US. Yet Meso is building on years of scientific research and clinical evidence in both efficacy and safety.

While it was encouraging to see Mesoblast receive a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of September 30, 2020, for RYONCIL (remestemcel-L) for steroid-refractory aGVHD, what redoubled my interest was the announcement that remestemcel-L was being explored for the treatment of moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) as a result of COVID-19.

I did not foresee this larger potential market coming this soon, yet it became apparent that the cytokine storm in COVID ARDS is similar to the challenges of managing steroid-refractory aGVHD. Note, aGVHD is a huge unmet medical need. Steroids help, but many still die. Sound familiar? Same story with COVID ARDS, steroids help but a huge unmet need remains, and people are still dying. This needs to change. I think Mesoblast can make a huge difference. What I find intriguing is that remestemcel-l is already approved in Japan with success. FDA is schedule to rule by September, and then COVID ARDS appears.

Initial results for COVID ARDS are compelling. Mesoblast targeted the toughest cases, moderate to severe ARDS. These patients are on ventilators and have low survival rates. These are the cases other products haven't been able to help. For the first 12 patients in Mt Sinai, remestemcel-l flipped an 88% COVID ARDS death rate into 83% survival rate. Best the world has seen is 1/8 from a steroid, but we knew this already from the history on GVHD. This lead to a 300 person trial, results are expected soon.

Not exactly new news. No one has found a better solution for GVHD than Mesoblast after years of searching. Turns out ARDS needed the same solution as GVHD. Think of it this way - Mesoblast can help the human body accept the COVID-19 "graft" without side effect - this will help us reopen the world and save lives. Medical professional probably cringe at my layperson descriptions of medical science.

The pandemic has focused the review of life saving medical solution in an expedited manner not seen in modern history. This could propel Mesoblast from having no FDA approvals to two in a matter of months. The market is severely discounting the probability of success.

Approval will place the firm and its novel technology in a strong position to grow and enter other markets.

Business Summary

Yet Mesoblast is working on much more, Phase 3 product pipeline has several potential blockbusters once approved:

Remestemcel-L for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome caused by COVID-19 (and later other ARDS).

RYONCIL (remestemcel-L) for acute graft vs. host disease (well received by patients).

REVASCOR for advanced chronic heart failure (massive market).-MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain/degenerative disc disease (huge unmet need).

Mesoblast's robust pipeline for adult aGVHD, ARDS (influenza, bacterial), hypoxic ischemic encephalppathy, epidermolysis bullosa, Crohns, heart failure, and lower back.

The word blockbuster comes from the chair of the Mesoblasts board Joseph Swedish (he is the former CEO of Anthem insurance, so he knows a thing or two about what is valuable to the medical payment system).

Treatments for ARDS caused by COVID-19 are ramping up

Each day there are announcements about treatments for the challenges created by COVID-19. Treatments span a spectrum from the easiest to the most challenging cases of severe ARDS. This leads to a progression of medical treatments. Just like aGVHD, it appears that remestemcel-l can help those after all other treatments fail. Remestemcel-l is the treatment of last resort.

Monocolonal antibodies (MAB) may also be a potential step along this journey, and appear to have captured the attention of investors, but I believe need more study is needed. If found to be helpful, it could be a tool to use in combination with remestemcel-l someday, or another step along the continuum. Also mAb may not be appropriate for all patients.

Company Value

Mesoblast currently has a market capitalization of $1.3 billion.

If remestemcel-l does in fact help the most severe cases of COVID-19 ARDS survive, this will position Mesoblast well for the larger ARDS market (influenza, sepsis, etc). This would solidify Mesoblast financial position as a leader in regenerative medicine with its first blockbuster product. This would make the firm worth a multiple of the current price and open up new opportunities.

The company was worth nearly this much in January, prior to the pandemic and acceleration of solutions for the most challenging cases of ARDS. This is why I say the market has significantly discounted this opportunity.

Near term plans

Mesoblast's near term strategy for remestemcel-l is displays on this graphic.

Other clues

Watching a company closely for a period of time, one can detect signals to try to gain insight into the sentiment of the corporate boardroom, here are the current clues which appear positive:

Meso is telegraphing signals: qualifications of leaders.

Meso and Lonza have scheduled a webcast about the strength of their manufacturing partnership.

Lonza, Mesoblasts manufacturing partner, is hiring in the stem cell space and area of bioreactors.

Meso just filed IP on MSC in 3D bioreactors as well as treating hyperinflammation using MSC.

Meso has insurance coverage lined up in advance, pending approval for aGVHD.

Risks

There are various risks to consider with any firm. MESO is not immune from industry risks.

Risks to this opinion include increasing competition in the COVID-19 ARDS space or the other products that Mesoblast is targeting.

Another risk is regulator approval of stem cells. Yet we believe several years of market success in Japan position the firm well for FDA approval.

Conclusion

As I see it, Mesoblast has figured out how to harness mother nature to deliver the promise of regenerative medicine and is positioned to improve and save a lot of people's lives - that has tremendous value. The current low market capitalization of Mesoblast makes it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MESO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.